Playstation Store – Neue Mai- und Digitale Rabatte als auch eine Resident Evil Promotion gestartet
Sony hat erneut umfangreiche Rabatt-Aktionen im PSN-Store ins Leben gerufen, in welchen viele Spiele als auch zusätzliche Erweiterungen für PS3, Playstation 4, PS Vita als auch Playstation VR teilweise drastisch im Preis gesenkt wurden. Ab sofort stehen im Playstation Store nicht nur die sogenannten Mai-Rabatte, sondern auch ein neues Wochen-Angebot, Digitale Rabatte als auch eine Resident Evil Promotion und im Preis reduzierte Titel für Playstation 3 und PS Vita zur Verfügung.
Alle aktuellen Rabatt-Aktionen im Playstation Store gelten vom 10.05.2017 bis 24.05.2017.
Angebot der Woche
Mai-Rabatte (10.05.17 – 24.05.17)
- NieR: Automata™ Day One Edition
- 7 Days to Die
- FAR CRY 4 + FAR CRY PRIMAL BUNDLE
- FINAL FANTASY XV
- FINAL FANTASY XV Digital Premium Edition
- FlatOut 4: Total Insanity
- TOM CLANCY’S RAINBOW SIX SIEGE
- Tom Clancy’s Rainbow Six Siege Complete Edition
- Tom Clancy’s Rainbow Six Siege Year 2 Gold Edition
- DOOM
- DOOM Digital Deluxe
- Deus Ex: Mankind Divided – Digital Deluxe Edition
- Deus Ex: Mankind Divided
- The Heavy Rain™ & BEYOND: Two Souls™ Collection
- BEYOND: Two Souls™
- Heavy Rain™
- XCOM 2 Digital Deluxe Edition
- XCOM 2
- Metal Gear Solid V: The Definitive Experience
- Metal Gear Solid V: Ground Zeroes
- Metal Gear Solid V: The Phantom Pain
- DRIVECLUB™
- DRIVECLUB™ BIKES
- DRIVECLUB™ Full Game for PlayStationPlus
- DRIVECLUB™ VR
- Farming Simulator 17
- Farming Simulator 17 – Premium Edition
- Styx: Master of Shadows + Styx: Shards of Darkness
- Styx: Shards of Darkness
- DARK SOULS™ II: Scholar of the First Sin
- Guilty Gear Xrd -Sign–
- Grand Theft Auto III
- Grand Theft Auto: San Andreas
- Grand Theft Auto: The Trilogy
- Grand Theft Auto: Vice City
- Canis Canem Edit
- Manhunt
- The Warriors
- Red Dead Revolver
- Max Payne
- Assetto Corsa
- Saints Row IV: Re-Elected
- Saints Row IV: Re-Elected & Gat out of Hell
- Saints Row: Gat out of Hell
- DRAGON QUEST BUILDERS™
- DRAGON QUEST HEROES™
- DRAGON QUEST HEROES™ Digital Slime Collector’s Edition
- PAYDAY 2 – CRIMEWAVE EDITION – THE BIG SCORE Game Bundle
- PAYDAY 2: CRIMEWAVE EDITION.
- Professional Farmer 2017
- Professional Farmer 2017 – Gold Edition
- Batman – The Telltale Series – Season Pass
- The Telltale Games Collection
- The Telltale Undead Survival Bundle
- Homefront®: The Revolution
- Homefront®: The Revolution – Aftermath DLC
- Homefront®: The Revolution – Beyond the Walls
- Homefront®: The Revolution – The Voice of Freedom DLC
- Homefront®: The Revolution Expansion Pass
- Homefront®: The Revolution ‘Freedom Fighter’ Bundle
- DEAD RISING
- DEAD RISING 2
- DEAD RISING 2 Off The Record
- DEAD RISING Triple Bundle Pack
- GOD EATER 2 Rage Burst
- Devil May Cry 4 Special Edition
- Alien: Isolation
- Alien: Isolation – Season Pass
- Alien: Isolation Collection
- DmC Devil May Cry: Definitive Edition
- Vikings – Wolves of Midgard
- Warhammer: End Times – Vermintide
- WARRIORS OROCHI 3 Ultimate
- Prototype2
- PROTOTYPE™
- Prototype Biohazard Bundle
- Deadpool
- Sherlock Holmes : The Devil’s Daughter
- Sherlock Holmes: Crimes and Punishments
- Sword Art Online Re: Hollow Fragment
- Sword Art Online: Lost Song
- Marvel: Ultimate Alliance 2
- Marvel: Ultimate Alliance
- Lara Croft and the Temple of Osiris
- Lara Croft and the Temple of Osiris & Season Pass
- Lara Croft and the Temple of Osiris Season Pass
- Tales of Zestiria – Digital Standard Edition
- The Book of Unwritten Tales 2
- The Dwarves
- The Technomancer
- Tokyo Twilight Ghost Hunters: Daybreak Special Gigs
- Tropico 5
- Tropico 5 – Complete Collection
- Tropico 5 – Complete Collection Upgrade Pack
- Air Conflicts: Double Pack (Vietnam & Pacific)
- Air Conflicts: Pacific Carriers – PlayStation®4 Edition
- Air Conflicts: Secret Wars Ultimate Edition
- PSYCHO-PASS: Mandatory Happiness
- 2Dark
- Agatha Christie – The ABC Murders
- AKIBA’S TRIP: Undead & Undressed
- Malicious™ Fallen
- Malicious™ Fallen Digital Deluxe Edition
- Mordheim: City of the Damned
- Motorcycle Club
- MXGP – The Official Motocross Videogame
- NAtURAL DOCtRINE
- Aragami
- RIDE
- Ride 2
- Ride 2 Special Edition
- Rugby 15
- Rugby World Cup 2015
- SAMURAI WARRIORS 4
- SENRAN KAGURA ESTIVAL VERSUS
- Bound by Flame™
- Torment: Tides of Numenera
- Carmageddon: Max Damage
- Chivalry: Medieval Warfare Ultimate Edition
- Danganronpa 1/2 Reload
- Darksiders Warmastered Edition
- DIVINITY ORIGINAL SIN – ENHANCED EDITION
- DYNASTY WARRIORS 8: Xtreme Legends Complete Edition
- EA Family Bundle (NFS – PvZ2 – Unravel)
- EARTHLOCK: Festival of Magic
- EARTH’S DAWN
- FAHRENHEIT
- Forestry 2017 – The Simulation
- Grand Ages: Medieval
- Grand Kingdom
- Handball 17
- Here They Lie
- Industry Giant 2
- Infinite Air with Mark McMorris
- Tony Hawk’s Pro Skater™ 5
- Kromaia Ω
Digitale Rabatte (10.05.17 – 24.05.17)
- Stardew Valley
- Kona
- Rain World
- Journey™
- Mother Russia Bleeds
- Duke Nukem 3D: 20th Anniversary World Tour
- Dear Esther: Landmark Edition
- Peggle 2
- Valley
- NeuroVoider
- Bears Can’t Drift!?
- Sky Force Anniversary
- Active Soccer 2 DX
- Never Alone (Kisima Ingitchuna)
- Never Alone Arctic Collection
- Never Alone: Foxtales
- 101 Ways to Die
- BATTLESHIP
- Grow Up
- Monopoly Family Fun Pack
- Slender: The Arrival
- 88 Heroes
- Risk of Rain
- Alchemic Jousts
- A Boy and His Blob
- forma.8
- Manual Samuel
- One Upon Light
- Nightmares from the Deep: The Cursed Heart
- Teslagrad
- Titan Attacks!
- Subject 13
- Super Toy Cars
- Switch Galaxy Ultra
- Toren
- TorqueL
- Wheels of Aurelia
- A Pixel Story
- Armikrog
- Bedlam the Game by Christopher Brookmyre
- Clockwork Tales: Of Glass and Ink
- Color Guardians
- Crystal Rift
- Dogchild
- FEZ
- Knee Deep
- Machinarium
- PONCHO
- Prismatic Solid
- Pumped BMX +
- Futuridium EP Deluxe
Resident Evil Promotion (10.05.17 – 24.05.17)
- RESIDENT EVIL 7 biohazard Deluxe Edition
- RESIDENT EVIL 7 biohazard
- Resident Evil Triple Bundle Pack
- Resident Evil 4
- RESIDENT EVIL 5
- Resident Evil 6
- Resident Evil
- Resident Evil 0
- Resident Evil: Deluxe Origins Bundle
- Resident Evil Code: Veronica X
- Resident Evil Revelations 2 Deluxe Edition
- Resident Evil Revelations 2 – Season Pass
- Umbrella Corps Deluxe Edition
- Umbrella Corps
Spart auf PS3 und PS Vita (10.05.17 – 24.05.17)
- Metal Gear Solid V: The Phantom Pain
- FAR CRY 3 + FAR CRY 4
- Resident Evil™ Super Bundle
- Hitman Trilogy HD
- DRAGON QUEST BUILDERS™
- The King of Fighters XIII GOLD EDITION
- Saints Row IV Game of the Century Edition
- Alien: Isolation
- Mortal Kombat™
- PSYCHO-PASS: Mandatory Happiness
- Resident Evil 4
- RESIDENT EVIL 2
- Resident Evil™ 1, 2 and 3 Bundle
- Resident Evil 3: Nemesis
- RESIDENT EVIL DIRECTOR’S CUT
- Resident Evil™ 4 and Resident Evil™ Code Veronica X Bundle
- Resident Evil
- Resident Evil 0
- RESIDENT EVIL 5 GOLD EDITION
- RESIDENT EVIL 6
- RESIDENT EVIL CODE: Veronica X
- Resident Evil Operation Raccoon City
- Resident Evil Revelations 2 Deluxe Edition
- Resident Evil: Chronicles HD Collection
- Resident Evil: Deluxe Origins Bundle
- Resident Evil: The Darkside Chronicles
- Resident Evil: The Umbrella Chronicles
- Resident Evil™ Revelations
- Resident Evil Revelations 2
- Saints Row IV
- Saints Row: Gat out of Hell
- Aliens: Colonial Marines
- Aliens: Colonial Marines – Season Pass
- Hitman 2: Silent Assassin HD
- Hitman Contracts HD
- Hitman: Blood Money HD
- DOOM 3 BFG Edition
- DOOM Classic Complete
- Lara Croft and the Guardian of Light (FULL GAME)
- Metal Gear Solid V: Ground Zeroes
- AKIBA’S TRIP: Undead & Undressed
- La-Mulana EX
- NAtURAL DOCtRINE
- River City Super Sports Challenge ~All Stars Special~
- RSG’s Magnificent Seven
- SENRAN KAGURA Bon Appétit!
- SENRAN KAGURA ESTIVAL VERSUS
- SENRAN KAGURA SHINOVI VERSUS
- Sorcery Saga: Curse of the Great Curry God
- SUPERBEAT XONiC
- Sword Art Online: Hollow Fragment
- The Book of Unwritten Tales 2
- The King of Fighters XIII
- Tokyo Twilight Ghost Hunters: Daybreak Special Gigs
- Under Defeat HD: Deluxe Edition
- VALKYRIE DRIVE -BHIKKHUNI-
- Virtue’s Last Reward: Complete Collection
- Virtue’s Last Reward
- Deadly Premonition: Director’s Cut Gold Edition
- Deadly Premonition: Director’s Cut
