Playstation Store – Neue Mai- und Digitale Rabatte als auch eine Resident Evil Promotion gestartet

Sony hat erneut umfangreiche Rabatt-Aktionen im PSN-Store ins Leben gerufen, in welchen viele Spiele als auch zusätzliche Erweiterungen für PS3, Playstation 4, PS Vita als auch Playstation VR teilweise drastisch im Preis gesenkt wurden. Ab sofort stehen im Playstation Store nicht nur die sogenannten Mai-Rabatte, sondern auch ein neues Wochen-Angebot, Digitale Rabatte als auch eine Resident Evil Promotion und im Preis reduzierte Titel für Playstation 3 und PS Vita zur Verfügung.

Alle aktuellen Rabatt-Aktionen im Playstation Store gelten vom 10.05.2017 bis 24.05.2017.

