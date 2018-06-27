insidegames
Playstation Store â€“ Neue Rabatt-Aktionen und Angebot der Woche gestartet
Im Playstation Store wurden neue Rabatt-Aktionen von Sony ins Leben gerufen, bei welchen ihr deutlich, gegenÃ¼ber dem Normalpreis, auf Playstation 4, Playstation VR und Playstation Vita Spiele sparen kÃ¶nnt.
Neben neuen “Digital Zone”- und “Wochenend”-Angeboten steht auch ein neues “Angebot der Woche” ab sofort bereit. Weiterhin stehen auch noch die Spiele unter 15 Euro im Playstation Store zur VerfÃ¼gung, bei denen ebenfalls noch deutlich gespart werden kann.
Angebot der Woche (bis 4. Juli 2018)
- Dragonball FighterZ
- Dragonball FighterZ â€“ FighterZ Edition
- Dragonball FighterZ â€“ FighterZ Pass
- Dragonball FighterZ â€“ Ultimate Edition
Digital Zone (bis 11. Juli 2018)
- 2MD: VR Football
- 3D Billiards
- 3D MiniGolf
- Animal Super Squad
- Battle of the Bulge
- Battlestar Galactica Deadlock Reinforcement Pacâ€¦
- Black the Fall
- Blasters of the Universe
- Bridge Constructor Portal
- Bridge Constructor Stunts
- Celeste
- Children of Zodiarcs
- City of Brass
- Dark Mystery
- Dead Secret
- Detention
- Devious Dungeon
- Drive on Moscow
- Emily Wants to Play Too
- Epic Dumpster Bear
- Fear Effect Sedna
- Floor Plan
- Gem Smashers
- Grim Legends 3: The Dark City
- Grim Legends 3: The Dark City Deluxe
- Grim Legends Collection
- Guns of Icarus Alliance
- Headmaster
- Hex Tunnel
- Hex Tunnel Touch
- Horse Racing 2016
- InkSplosion
- Island Flight Simulator
- Island Time VR
- Konrad the Kitten
- Krinkle Krusher
- League of Evil
- Masters of Anima
- Midnight Deluxe
- NEON DRIVE
- Octahedron
- Oh My Godheads
- One More Dungeon
- Pic-a-Pix Color
- Pirate Flight (VR)
- Puzzle Showdown 4K
- SEUM: Speedrunners from Hell
- Shantae : Half- Genie Hero
- Shantae : Half- Genie Hero Ultimate Edition
- Shantae: Costume Pack
- Shantae: Friends to the End
- Shantae: Pirate Queenâ€™s Quest
- Submerged
- Tacoma
- The Mummy Demastered
- The Swords of Ditto
- Ultrawings
- Welcome to Hanwell
- Armored Warfare â€“ 100 Gold Containers
- Armored Warfare â€“ 11,000 Gold
- Armored Warfare â€“ 16,000 Gold
- Armored Warfare â€“ 2,000 Gold
- Armored Warfare â€“ 24,000 Gold
- Armored Warfare â€“ 4,200 Gold
- Armored Warfare â€“ Shark Completionist
- Armored Warfare â€“ Completionist Starter Pack
- Skyforge â€“ Grovewalker Collectorâ€™s Edition
- Skyforge â€“ Kinetic Quickplay Pack
- Skyforge â€“ Necromancer Quickplay Pack
- Skyforge â€“ Outlaw Quickplay Pack
- Skyforge â€“ Revenant Collectorâ€™s Edition
- Skyforge â€“ Class Bundle
- Skyforge â€“ Starter Pack 2.0
- Skyforge â€“ 105,000 Argents
- Skyforge â€“ 11,750 Argents
- Skyforge â€“ 24,000 Argents
- Skyforge â€“ 50,000 Argents
- Skyforge â€“ 6,000 Argents
Wochenendangebote (bis 2. Juli 2018)
- ABZÃ›
- Action Henk
- ADR1FT
- Amnesia: Collection
- Darkest Dungeon
- Darkest Dungeon: Crimson edition
- Dear Esther: Landmark Edition
- Disc Jam
- Euro Fishing
- Euro Fishing: Castle Edition
- Euro Fishing: Foundry Dock
- Euro Fishing: Hunters Lake
- Euro Fishing: Season Pass
- Euro Fishing: Urban Edition
- EVEREST VR
- Firewatch
- Firewatch Dynamic Theme Bundle
- Gang Beasts
- Hand of Fate
- Hand of Fate Deluxe Edition
- How to Survive 2
- Human Fall Flat
- Instant Indie Collection: Vol. 1
- Instant Indie Collection: Vol. 2
- Instant Indie Collection: Vol. 3
- Instant Indie Collection: Vol. 4
- Instant Indie Collection: Vol. 5
- Joe Deverâ€™s Lone Wolf Console Edition
- Last Day of June
- Lethal VR
- Manual Samuel
- MouseCraft
- NBA Playgrounds
- Outlast
- Outlast 2
- Outlast: Whistleblower
- Overcooked
- Overcooked Holiday Bundle
- Overcooked: Gourmet Edition
- Pixel Piracy
- Planetbase
- Salt and Sanctuary
- Serial Cleaner
- SOMA
- Sports Bar VR
- Stealth Inc 2: A Game of Clones
- Stealth Inc: Ultimate Edition
- Stikbold! A Dodgeball Adventure
- The Escapists 2
- The Escapists 2 â€“ The Glorious Regime
- The Escapists 2 Season Pass
- The Escapists 2 Special Edition
- The Flame in the Flood: Complete Edition
- The Incredible Adventures of Van Helsing II
- The Incredible Adventures of Van Helsing: Extenâ€¦
- The Little Acre
- The Long Dark
- The Stealth Inc 1 & 2 Ultimate-est Edition
- The Swindle
- The Witness
- Thomas Was Alone
- Titan Attacks!
- Ultratron
- Virginia â€“ The Game.
- What Remains of Edith Finch
- Crossout â€“ Starter Bundle
- War Thunder â€“ Â«DoraÂ» Pack
- War Thunder â€“ AMX-13 SS.11 Pack
- War Thunder â€“ AMX-30 Pack
- War Thunder â€“ B1ter Pack
- War Thunder â€“ Fiat G.55S Pack
- War Thunder â€“ Heavy Tank â„–6 Pack
- War Thunder â€“ Ki-87 Pack
- War Thunder â€“ King Tiger Pack
- War Thunder â€“ KPz M47/G Pack
- War Thunder â€“ M26 Pershing Ariete Pack
- War Thunder â€“ M4A1 FL10 Pack
- War Thunder â€“ P40 â€˜Leoncelloâ€™ Pack
- War Thunder â€“ SdKfz 140/1 Pack
- War Thunder â€“ Type 5 Ho-Ri Pack
