insidegames

Playstation Store â€“ Neue Rabatt-Aktionen und Angebot der Woche gestartet

VerÃ¶ffentlicht 27. Juni 2018 | 18:48 Uhr von Ricky




Im Playstation Store wurden neue Rabatt-Aktionen von Sony ins Leben gerufen, bei welchen ihr deutlich, gegenÃ¼ber dem Normalpreis, auf Playstation 4, Playstation VR und Playstation Vita Spiele sparen kÃ¶nnt.

Neben neuen “Digital Zone”- und “Wochenend”-Angeboten steht auch ein neues “Angebot der Woche” ab sofort bereit. Weiterhin stehen auch noch die Spiele unter 15 Euro im Playstation Store zur VerfÃ¼gung, bei denen ebenfalls noch deutlich gespart werden kann.

Angebot der Woche (bis 4. Juli 2018)

 

Digital Zone (bis 11. Juli 2018)

 

Wochenendangebote (bis 2. Juli 2018)

 


