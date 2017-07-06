Top News

Playstation Store – Neue Total Digital-Angebote verfügbar

Veröffentlicht 6. Juli 2017 | 18:22 Uhr von Ricky




Im deutschen Playstation Store wurde nicht nur die Big In Japan-Rabatt-Aktion gestartet, sondern es warten auch neue Total Digital-Angebote auf euch.

Bis zum 19. Juli 2017 können mit den Total Digital-Angeboten im Playstation Store bis zu 65% gespart werden. Bei den Total Digital-Angeboten handelt es sich um Spiele, welche hierzulande nur als digitales Spiele erworben werden können. Außerdem könnt ihr als Playstation Plus Mitglied ausgewählte Titel zu deutliche günstigeren Preisen im Playstation Store vorbestellen.

Playstation Store – Total Digital-Angebote (bis 19.07.2017)

 


*