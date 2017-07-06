insidegames
Playstation Store – Neue Total Digital-Angebote verfügbar
Im deutschen Playstation Store wurde nicht nur die Big In Japan-Rabatt-Aktion gestartet, sondern es warten auch neue Total Digital-Angebote auf euch.
Bis zum 19. Juli 2017 können mit den Total Digital-Angeboten im Playstation Store bis zu 65% gespart werden. Bei den Total Digital-Angeboten handelt es sich um Spiele, welche hierzulande nur als digitales Spiele erworben werden können. Außerdem könnt ihr als Playstation Plus Mitglied ausgewählte Titel zu deutliche günstigeren Preisen im Playstation Store vorbestellen.
Playstation Store – Total Digital-Angebote (bis 19.07.2017)
- Rocket League®
- Rocket League® – Game of the Year Edition
- What Remains of Edith Finch
- Wonder Boy: The Dragon’s Trap
- Darkest Dungeon®
- Euro Fishing
- Verdun
- Journey™
- Journey™ Collector’s Edition
- Salt and Sanctuary
- Blackwood Crossing
- 101 Ways to Die
- The Sexy Brutale
- The Unfinished Swan™
- The Vanishing of Ethan Carter
- Everybody’s Gone to the Rapture™
- ALIENATION™
- Shadow of the Beast™
- Ys Origin
- Has-Been Heroes
- 8DAYS
- Monopoly Deal
- Monopoly Family Fun Pack
- Tethered
- Tethered Divine Edition
- Viking Squad
- I am Bread
- Surgeon Simulator A&E + I Am Bread
- Surgeon Simulator: Anniversary Edition
- Rocket League® – Supersonic Fury DLC Pack
- Rocket League – Back to the Future™ Car Pack
- Rocket League® – Aftershock
- Rocket League® – Batman v Superman: Dawn of Justice Car Pack
- Rocket League® – Chaos Run DLC Pack
- Rocket League® – Marauder
- Rocket League® – Masamune
- Rocket League® – Revenge of the Battle-Cars DLC Pack
- Rocket League® – Hot Wheels® Twin Mill™ III
- Rocket League® – Hot Wheels® Bone Shaker™
- HELLDIVERS™ Masters of the Galaxy Edition
- HELLDIVERS™: Super-Earth Ultimate Edition
- Drawn to Death™
- Fat Princess™ Adventures
- Fat Princess™ Adventures Mega Loot Bundle
- Doki-Doki Universe™
- Flower™
- flOw™
- Super Stardust™ Ultra
- Dead Nation™: Apocalypse Edition
- Bound™
- RESOGUN™
- RESOGUN™ WipEout® Ship Bundle
- RESOGUN™: Defenders Expansion Pack
- CounterSpy™
- Escape Plan™
- Escape Plan™ Collection
- Don’t Starve Mega Pack
- Don’t Starve Together: Console Edition
- Don’t Starve: Console Edition
- Don’t Starve: Console Edition + Reign of Giants Expansion
- Don’t Starve: Reign of Giants Console Edition
- Don’t Starve: Shipwrecked Console Edition
- The Park
- Tricky Towers
- Absolute Drift: Zen Edition
- Rollercoaster Dreams
- Skylar & Plux: Adventure on Clover Island
- Corridor Z
- Crawl
- Death Squared
- The World of Nubla
- Overlord: Fellowship of Evil
- Pang Adventures
- Amazing Discoveries In Outer Space
- Amplitude
- Dust: An Elysian Tail
- Emily Wants to Play
- Entwined™
- FORCED: Slightly Better Edition
- Ginger: Beyond the Crystal
- Hardware: Rivals
- Heart&Slash
- Hohokum™
- Infinifactory
- Livelock
- Ironclad Tactics
- Jetpack Joyride
- Kholat
- Monster Loves You!
- N Plus Plus (N++)
- NUBLA
- Orc Slayer
- Push Me Pull You
- Song of the Deep
- Sound Shapes™ Ultimate Bundle
- Star Hammer: the Vanguard Prophecy
- ACT IT OUT! A Game of Charades
- Asemblance
- Anoxemia
- Bedlam: The Game by Christopher Brookmyre
- Claire: Extended Cut
- Eekeemoo – Splinters of The Dark Shard
- Superhot
- SuperhotVR
- Superhot + VR Bundle
- Lawbreakers
- Lawbreakers Digital Deluxe
- Last Days of June
- Pyre
- Yonder: The Cloudcatcher Chronicles
- Minecraft: Story Mode – Season Two – Season Pass – Pre-Order
- Tiny Trax [PSVR]
- ChromaGun
- Morphite
- Serial Cleaner
- Sundered
- Super Cloudbuilt
- Conga Master
