Top News

Gewinnspiele Mehr »

Aktuelle News Mehr »

Leitfäden Mehr »

Tests Mehr »

insidegames

Playstation Store – Neuerscheinungen der Woche (03.-10. Juni 2019)

Veröffentlicht 4. Juni 2019 | 17:17 Uhr von Sandra




Playstation-store-logo

Wer wieder auf der Suche nach einem (oder mehreren) neuen Spiel(en) für seine Playstation-Konsolen Playstation 4, Playstation VR oder PS Vita ist, sollte sich wieder einmal die aktuellen Playstation Store Neuheiten etwas genauer anschauen.

In der Zeit vom 3. Juni 2019 bis zum 10. Juni 2019 sollen nicht nur eine Reihe neuer Games im Playstation Store zum Kauf & Download bereit stehen, sondern auch einige neue Erweiterungen (DLCs) zu bereits verfügbaren Titeln erscheinen. Nachfolgend findet ihr alle Spiele sowie Erweiterungen, sortiert nach System, welche ab sofort als auch in den nächsten Tagen nach und nach im Playstation Network Store zu finden sein sollen.

Wie immer gilt: Preise und Verfügbarkeiten der jeweiligen Playstation-Spiele können, je nach Region, variieren. Änderungen sind generell durch den bzw. die Anbieter jederzeit möglich.

Vorbestellungen der Woche

Death Stranding (Release: 8. November 2019)

Death Stranding | Preorder Trailer | PS4, deutsche Untertitel

 

Call of Duty: Modern Warfare (Release: ab 25. Oktober 2019)

Call of Duty: Modern Warfare Unveal Trailer [PS4]

 

Sea of Solitude (Release: 5. Juli 2019)

Sea of Solitude – Reveal Trailer [PS4, deutsche Untertitel] E3 2018

 

Playstation 4

 

PS4 DLC

3. Juni 2019

4. Juni 2019

5. Juni 2019

6. Juni 2019

7. Juni 2019

 


- ANZEIGE -


Kategorien: PlayStation 4 Pro PlayStation VR PS4 News
Tags:

Weitere News und Spiele zum Thema

Playstation-store-logo

Playstation Store – Neuerscheinungen der Woche (21.05.-27.05.2019)
Playstation-store-logo

Playstation Store – Neuerscheinungen der Woche (18.9.- 22.9.2017)
Playstation-store-logo

Playstation Store – Neuerscheinungen der Woche (29.8.- 1.9.2017)
Playstation-store-logo

Playstation Store – Neuerscheinungen der Woche (24.7.-28.7.2017)
Über Sandra
Alle Artikel von Sandra ansehen

Leben, lieben, lachen – spielen! Die Pixel und ich sind seit Anfang der 80er Jahre beste Freunde. Mit einem Schneider CPC fing alles an – der Rest ist Geschichte ^-^ Ich mag sie - fast - alle: J-RPGs, Shooter, Action, Adventure, Puzzle… Bei der Achievement/Trophy-Jagd helfe ich euch gerne, selbst sind sie mir nicht so wichtig ;-) Außerdem liebe ich Katzen, mag Action- & Horror-Filme, bin ein Netflix- /US-Serien-Addict und Musik (Metal, 80er, Dance, Oldies, etc.) ist das Nonplusultra (für mich ;-))!

Kommentare

Hinterlasse eine Antwort

Erfolge Trophy Leitfaden Keyword-Wolke:


Es ist noch kein Keyword vorhanden

- ANZEIGE -

SCN-Mitglieder

inside-network

Partner

Über Uns

Wichtiges & Hilfe

© 2010 - 2019 insidegames - Alle Rechte vorbehalten

Alle eingetragenen Marken und Logos sind eingetragene Warenzeichen der jeweiligen Herausgeber und/oder Inhaber.
Weitergabe und Vervielfältigung der Inhalte, auch in Teilen, ist ohne vorherige Genehmigung nicht gestattet.


*