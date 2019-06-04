insidegames
Playstation Store – Neuerscheinungen der Woche (03.-10. Juni 2019)
Wer wieder auf der Suche nach einem (oder mehreren) neuen Spiel(en) für seine Playstation-Konsolen Playstation 4, Playstation VR oder PS Vita ist, sollte sich wieder einmal die aktuellen Playstation Store Neuheiten etwas genauer anschauen.
In der Zeit vom 3. Juni 2019 bis zum 10. Juni 2019 sollen nicht nur eine Reihe neuer Games im Playstation Store zum Kauf & Download bereit stehen, sondern auch einige neue Erweiterungen (DLCs) zu bereits verfügbaren Titeln erscheinen. Nachfolgend findet ihr alle Spiele sowie Erweiterungen, sortiert nach System, welche ab sofort als auch in den nächsten Tagen nach und nach im Playstation Network Store zu finden sein sollen.
Wie immer gilt: Preise und Verfügbarkeiten der jeweiligen Playstation-Spiele können, je nach Region, variieren. Änderungen sind generell durch den bzw. die Anbieter jederzeit möglich.
Vorbestellungen der Woche
Death Stranding (Release: 8. November 2019)
Death Stranding | Preorder Trailer | PS4, deutsche Untertitel
Call of Duty: Modern Warfare (Release: ab 25. Oktober 2019)
Call of Duty: Modern Warfare Unveal Trailer [PS4]
Sea of Solitude (Release: 5. Juli 2019)
Sea of Solitude – Reveal Trailer [PS4, deutsche Untertitel] E3 2018
Playstation 4
- Warhammer: Chaosbane – 4. Juni 2019
- Effie - 4. Juni 2019
- Injection 23 ‘No name, no number’ – 4. Juni 2019
- Summer Funland – 4. Juni 2019
- Word Wheel by POWGI – 4. Juni 2019
- The Elder Scrolls Online: Elsweyr Collector’s Edition – 5. Juni 2019
- The Elder Scrolls Online: Elsweyr – 5. Juni 2019
- Neon Junctions (Cross-Buy) - 5. Juni 2019
- Paladins Cottontail Pack – 5. Juni 2019
- Super Blood Hockey – 5. Juni 2019
- MotoGP 19 – 6. Juni 2019
- HELLMUT: THE BADASS FROM HELL – 6. Juni 2019
- DragonFangZ – The Rose & Dungeon of Time – 7. Juni 2019
- Lapis x Labyrinth – 7. Juni 2019
- Please, Don’t Touch Anything – 7. Juni 2019
- Refunct – 7. Juni 2019
- Slime Rancher Deluxe Bundle – 7. Juni 2019 (nicht in LU & CH)
- Stunt Kite Party – 7. Juni 2019
- Summer Sports Games – 7. Juni 2019
- The Legend of Heroes: Trails of Cold Steel II – 7. Juni 2019
- TOKI - 7. Juni 2019
- Your Toy Original Soundtrack – 7. Juni 2019
PS4 DLC
3. Juni 2019
- Firewall Zero Hour
- theHunter: Call of the Wild
- World of Warships: Legends
4. Juni 2019
- Warhammer: Chaosbane
- DiRT Rally 2.0
- Farm Together
5. Juni 2019
- The Elder Scrolls Online
- Atelier Lulua
- Path of Exile
- Path of Exile: PlayStationPlus Bundle Two
- Path of Exile: Cult of Darkness Supporter Pack
- Path of Exile: Cult of Apocalypse Supporter Pack
- Path of Exile: Blood Knight Supporter Pack
- Path of Exile: Blood Guardian Supporter Pack
- Cult of Darkness to Cult of Apocalypse Pack Upgrade
- Blood Knight to Blood Guardian Pack Upgrade
6. Juni 2019
- Dissidia Final Fantasy NT
- Don’t Starve Together
- RIDE 3
- Train Sim World
7. Juni 2019
- Darksiders 3
- EARTH DEFENSE FORCE: IRON RAIN
