Playstation Store – Neuerscheinungen der Woche (1.05.- 4.05.2018)
Wer wieder auf der Suche nach einem neuen Spiel für seine Playstation 3, Playstation 4, Playstation VR oder PS Vita ist, sollte sich wieder einmal die Playstation Store Neuheiten etwas genauer anschauen.
Für die Zeit vom 1. Mai 2018 bis zum 4. Mai 2018 sollen nicht nur eine Reihe neuer Spiele im Playstation Store bereit stehen, sondern auch einige neue Erweiterungen (DLCs) erscheinen. Nachfolgend alle Spiele sowie Erweiterungen, sortiert nach System, welche, beginnend ab heute dem 01.05.2018 als auch in den nächsten Tagen, im Playstation Network Store nach und nach zu finden sein sollen.
Playstation 4
- Battlezone Gold Edition (1. Mai)
- Guns of Icarus Alliance (1. Mai)
- Tennis TV (4. Mai)
- Hex Tunnel Touch (1. Mai)
- HIVE: Altenum Wars (1. Mai)
- Super Mega Baseball 2 (1. Mai)
- Super Mega Baseball 2 Leadoff Bundle (1. Mai)
- Dark Souls HD Beta (2. Mai)
- Paladins Digital Deluxe Edition (2. Mai)
- Paladins Season Pass 2018 (2. Mai)
- Royal Defense Bundle (2. Mai)
- AFL EVOLUTION PLUS SEASON PACK 2018 (nicht in DE) (3. Mai)
- Crypt of the Serpent King (3. Mai)
- City of Brass (4. Mai)
- DOA5LR(Full Game) + 94 piece DLC set (4. Mai)
Playstation VR
- Killing Floor: Incursion (1. Mai)
- Pirate Flight (VR) (1. Mai)
- GHOSTBUSTERS VR: FIREHOUSE + SHOWDOWN BUNDLE (2. Mai)
Playstation 4 DLC
3. Mai
MX vs ATV All Out
Plants vs. Zombies Garden Warfare 2
World of Tanks
