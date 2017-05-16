insidegames
Playstation Store – Neuerscheinungen der Woche (16.5.-19.5.2017)
Wer wieder auf der Suche nach einem neuen Spiel für seine Playstation 3, Playstation 4, Playstation VR oder PS Vita ist, sollte sich die Playstation Store Neuerscheinungen etwas genauer anschauen.
Für die Zeit vom 16. Mai 2017 bis zum 19. Mai 2017 werden nicht nur eine Reihe neuer Spiele im Playstation Store bereit stehen, sondern auch einige neue Erweiterungen (DLC) erscheinen.
Nachfolgend alle Spiele sowie Erweiterungen, sortiert nach System, welche, beginnend ab heute (16.05.2017) als auch in den nächsten Tagen im Playstation Network Store nach und nach zu finden sein werden.
Playstation 4
- The Surge (16. Mai)
- CrossOut – `Lavabird Founder Bundle (16. Mai)
- Crossout – `Armored turtle? Founder Bundle (16. Mai)
- Future Unfolding (16. Mai)
- Skyforge: The Risen Exiles – Class Bundle (16. Mai)
- Seasons after Fall (16. Mai)
- Skyforge: Monk Quickplay Pack (16. Mai)
- Skyforge: Necromancer Quickplay Pack (16. Mai)
- Skyforge: Warlock/Witch Quickplay Pack (16. Mai)
- ACA Neo Geo The King of Fighters ’95 (16. Mai)
- Oceanhorn – Monster of Uncharted Seas (Demo) (16. Mai)
- Injustice 2 – Standard Edition (DE, LU 18. – alle anderen 19.) (17. Mai)
- Injustice 2 – Ultimate Edition (DE, LU 18. – alle anderen 19.) (17. Mai)
- Tango Fiesta (17. Mai)
- Elliot Quest (17. Mai)
- ACA Neo Geo Galaxy Fight: Universal Warriors (17. Mai)
- Black & White Bushido (17. Mai)
- Uncanny Valley – Digerati Bundle 6 Pack Part 1 (17. Mai)
- Portal Knights – Sapphire Throne Edition (18. Mai)
- Shadow Warrior Complete Collection (Nicht in DE) (19. Mai)
- Shadow Warrior 2 (Nicht in DE) (19. Mai)
- Akiba’s Beat (19. Mai)
- Skylar & Plux: Adventure on Clover Island (19. Mai)
- Chroma Squad (19. Mai)
Playstation Vita
- Oceanhorn – Monster of Uncharted Seas (17. Mai)
- Hakuoki: Kyoto Winds (19. Mai)
- Operation Babel: New Tokyo Legacy (19. Mai)
Playstation VR
- Farpoint (17. Mai)
- Dick Wilde (17. Mai)
Playstation 4 DLCs
15. Mai
Marvel Heroes Omega
16. Mai
Call of Duty Black Ops III
The Surge
Sword Art Online
Hawken
17. Mai
Injustice 2 Ultimate Pack
- Season Pass
- Darkseid
- 11,000 Source Crystals
- 150,000 Source Crystals
- 2,000 Source Crystals
- 23,000 Source Crystals
- 50,000 Source Crystals
19. Mai
Akiba’s Beat
- Full Wardrobe Set
