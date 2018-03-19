insidegames
Playstation Store – Neuerscheinungen der Woche (19.03.- 23.03.2018)
Wer wieder auf der Suche nach einem neuen Spiel für seine Playstation 3, Playstation 4, Playstation VR oder PS Vita ist, sollte sich wieder einmal die Playstation Store Neuheiten etwas genauer anschauen.
Für die Zeit vom 19. März 2018 bis zum 23. März 2018 sollen nicht nur eine Reihe neuer Spiele im Playstation Store bereit stehen, sondern auch einige neue Erweiterungen (DLCs) erscheinen. Nachfolgend alle Spiele sowie Erweiterungen, sortiert nach System, welche, beginnend ab heute dem 19.03.2018 als auch in den nächsten Tagen, im Playstation Network Store nach und nach zu finden sein sollen.
Playstation 4
- Happy Drummer (19. März)
- A.O.T. 2 Deluxe Edition with Bonus (20. März)
- A.O.T. 2 with Bonus (20. März)
- Assassin’s Creed Rogue Remastered (20. März)
- ASSAULT GUNNERS HD EDITION (20. März)
- ASSAULT GUNNERS HD EDITION COMPLETE SET (20. März)
- Octahedron (20. März)
- Skyforge: Platinum Armored Warfare Pack (20. März)
- THE KING OF FIGHTERS ’98 ULTIMATE MATCH (20. März)
- Titan Quest (20. März)
- Warhammer Bundle: Mordheim and Blood Bowl 2 (20. März)
- Warhammer Vermintide – The Ultimate Edition (20. März)
- EARTHLOCK (Not in Australia or NZ) (21. März)
- Where Are My Friends (21. März)
- World of Warriors (21. März)
- A Way Out (23. März)
- MLB® The Show™ 18 (23. März)
- MLB® The Show™ 18 Digital Deluxe Edition (23. März)
- MLB® The Show™ 18 MVP Edition (23. März)
- Ni no Kuni II: Revenant Kingdom (23. März)
- Ni no Kuni II: Revenant Kingdom – The Prince’s Edition (23. März)
Playstation VR
- Happy Drummer VR (19. März)
- Audio Beats (21. März)
- LUNAR STONE: ORIGIN OF BLOOD (21. März)
- ARK Park (Nicht in LU) (22. März)
Playstation 4 DLC
20. März
A.O.T. 2
LEGO MARVEL SUPER HEROES 2
South Park TFBW
Need for Speed Payback
- Aston Martin DB5 Superbuild
- Pontiac Firebird Trans Am Superbuild
- Pontiac Firebird & Aston Martin DB5 Bundle
R6 Siege
- Pro League All Sets
- Pro League Blackbeard Set
- Pro League Caveira Set
- Pro League Ela Set
- Pro League Jackal Set
TEKKEN 7
The Sims 4
21. März
Gravel
Warframe
22. März
Monster Hunter
23. März
Ni no Kuni II: Revenant Kingdom
Weitere News und Spiele zum Thema
Kommentare
Erfolge Trophy Leitfaden Keyword-Wolke:
- ANZEIGE -