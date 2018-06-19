insidegames
Playstation Store – Neuerscheinungen der Woche (19.06.- 22.06.2018)
Wer wieder auf der Suche nach einem neuen Spiel für seine Playstation 3, Playstation 4, Playstation VR oder PS Vita ist, sollte sich wieder einmal die Playstation Store Neuheiten etwas genauer anschauen.
Für die Zeit vom 19. Juni 2018 bis zum 22. Juni 2018 sollen nicht nur eine Reihe neuer Spiele im Playstation Store bereit stehen, sondern auch einige neue Erweiterungen (DLCs) erscheinen. Nachfolgend alle Spiele sowie Erweiterungen, sortiert nach System, welche, beginnend ab heute den 19.06.2018 als auch in den nächsten Tagen, im Playstation Network Store nach und nach zu finden sein sollen.
Playstation 4
- Anima: Gate of Memories – Arcane Edition (19. Juni)
- Anima: Gate of Memories – The Nameless Chronicles (19. Juni)
- Tales of the Tiny Planet (19. Juni)
- Armello – Deluxe Bundle (19. Juni)
- Haimrik (19. Juni)
- PixelJunk Monsters 2 Deluxe Edition (19. Juni)
- PixelJunk Monsters 2 Season Pass (19. Juni)
- Rooms: The Unsolvable Puzzle (Nur in DE) (19. Juni)
- Antiquia Lost (20. Juni)
- Grab the Bottle (20. Juni)
- SURVIVE! MR.CUBE (21. Juni)
- New Gundam Breaker Launch Bundle (22. Juni)
- Gundam Build Fighters Battlogue Episode 1 (22. Juni)
- BLAZBLUE CROSS TAG BATTLE Basic Edition (22. Juni)
- BLAZBLUE CROSS TAG BATTLE Deluxe Edition (22. Juni)
- ACA NEOGEO STAKES WINNER (22. Juni)
- ACA NEOGEO SUPER SIDEKICKS 2 (22. Juni)
- Arcade Archives 10-Yard Fight (22. Juni)
- Arcade Archives MOON PATROL (22. Juni)
- The FMV Bundle (22. Juni)
- The Lost Child (22. Juni)
Playstation VR
- The Exorcist: Legion VR (19. Juni)
- The Exorcist: Legion VR – Complete Series (19. Juni)
- The Exorcist: Legion VR – Season Pass (19. Juni)
- Kona VR Bundle (19. Juni)
- VRobot (19. Juni)
PS Vita
- The Lost Child (18. Juni)
Playstation 4 DLC
19. Juni
Tom Clancy’s Rainbow Six Siege
Neverwinter
Kona
The Exorcist
20. Juni
Tom Clancy’s Rainbow Six Siege
Warframe
Weitere News und Spiele zum Thema
Kommentare
Erfolge Trophy Leitfaden Keyword-Wolke:
- ANZEIGE -