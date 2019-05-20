insidegames
Playstation Store – Neuerscheinungen der Woche (21.05.-27.05.2019)
Wer wieder auf der Suche nach einem (oder mehreren) neuen Spiel(en) für seine Playstation 3, Playstation 4, Playstation VR oder PS Vita ist, sollte sich wieder einmal die aktuellen Playstation Store Neuheiten etwas genauer anschauen.
In der Zeit vom 21. Mai 2019 bis zum 27. Mai 2019 sollen nicht nur eine Reihe neuer Games im Playstation Store zum Kauf & Download bereit stehen, sondern auch einige neue Erweiterungen (DLCs) zu bereits verfügbaren Titeln erscheinen. Nachfolgend findet ihr alle Spiele sowie Erweiterungen, sortiert nach System, welche ab sofort als auch in den nächsten Tagen nach und nach im Playstation Network Store zu finden sein sollen.
Wie immer gilt: Preise und Verfügbarkeiten der jeweiligen Playstation-Spiele können, je nach Region, variieren. Änderungen sind generell durch den bzw. die Anbieter jederzeit möglich.
Playstation 4
- Dauntless (21. Mai 2019) – kostenlos exklusiv für PS Plus-Mitglieder
- Observation (21. Mai 2019)
- Team Sonic Racing (21. Mai 2019)
- American Fugitive (21. Mai 2019)
- Slay the Spire (21. Mai 2019)
- GUILTY GEAR (22. Mai 2019)
- Back in 1995 (22. Mai 2019)
- Chronus Arc (22. Mai 2019)
- Skelly Selest (22. Mai 2019)
- Gensokyo Defenders (23. Mai 2019)
- Tennis World Tour – Roland-Garros Edition (23. Mai 2019)
- Bring Them Home (23. Mai 2019)
- Dead Cells + Rise of the Giant Avatar (23. Mai 2019)
- The Last Door – Complete Edition (23. Mai 2019)
- Atelier Lulua ~The Scion of Arland~ with Bonus (24. Mai 2019)
- Ugly Dolls: An Imperfect Adventure (24. Mai 2019)
- Dollhouse (24. Mai 2019)
- Atelier Lulua ~The Scion of Arland~ Digital Deluxe with Bonus (24. Mai 2019)
- Gal*Gun 2 (24. Mai 2019)
- Super Tennis Blast (24. Mai 2019)
- Season Match (24. Mai 2019)
Playstation VR
- Bartender VR Simulator (20. Mai 2019)
- QuiVr (20. Mai 2019)
- Killing Floor: Double Feature (21. Mai 2019)
- Everybody’s Golf VR (22. Mai 2019)
- TALE OF THE STAR FRAGMENT: SINGLE FRAGMENT VER. (23. Mai 2019)
Playstation 4 DLC
21. Mai 2019
- Firewall Zero Hour
- BLAZBLUE CROSS TAG BATTLE
- Surviving Mars
- Warface
- Firewall Zero Hour
- Realm Royale
22. Mai 2019
- Everybody’s Golf VR
- ACE COMBAT 7: SKIES UNKNOWN
- Chronus Arc
23. Mai 2019
- Tennis World Tour
- World of Tanks
- Train Sim World
24. Mai 2019
- DiRT Rally 2.0
- Atelier Lulua ~The Scion of Arland~
- Railway Empire
