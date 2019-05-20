Playstation Store – Neuerscheinungen der Woche (21.05.-27.05.2019)

Leben, lieben, lachen – spielen! Die Pixel und ich sind seit Anfang der 80er Jahre beste Freunde. Mit einem Schneider CPC fing alles an – der Rest ist Geschichte ^-^ Ich mag sie - fast - alle: J-RPGs, Shooter, Action, Adventure, Puzzle… Bei der Achievement/Trophy-Jagd helfe ich euch gerne, selbst sind sie mir nicht so wichtig ;-) Außerdem liebe ich Katzen, mag Action- & Horror-Filme, bin ein Netflix- /US-Serien-Addict und Musik (Metal, 80er, Dance, Oldies, etc.) ist das Nonplusultra (für mich ;-))!