insidegames
Playstation Store – Neuerscheinungen der Woche (22.05.- 25.05.2018)
Wer wieder auf der Suche nach einem neuen Spiel für seine Playstation 3, Playstation 4, Playstation VR oder PS Vita ist, sollte sich wieder einmal die Playstation Store Neuheiten etwas genauer anschauen.
Für die Zeit vom 22. Mai 2018 bis zum 25. Mai 2018 sollen nicht nur eine Reihe neuer Spiele im Playstation Store bereit stehen, sondern auch einige neue Erweiterungen (DLCs) erscheinen. Nachfolgend alle Spiele sowie Erweiterungen, sortiert nach System, welche, beginnend ab heute dem 22.05.2018 als auch in den nächsten Tagen, im Playstation Network Store nach und nach zu finden sein sollen.
Playstation 4
- H1Z1: Battle Royale Open Beta (22. Mai)
- Tennis World Tour (22. Mai)
- Tennis World Tour Legends Edition (22. Mai)
- Animal Force (22. Mai)
- Space Hulk: Deathwing – Enhanced Edition (22. Mai)
- EVERSPACE (22. Mai)
- EVERSPACE – Stellar Edition (22. Mai)
- Gorogoa (22. Mai)
- Super Hyperactive Ninja (22. Mai)
- Disco Dodgeball REMIX (22. Mai)
- I Hate Running Backwards (22. Mai)
- Shio (22. Mai)
- Dead Land (23. Mai)
- Monster Slayers (23. Mai)
- Bloodstained: Curse of the Moon (24. Mai)
- Euro Fishing: Ultimate Edition (24. Mai)
- Detroit: Become Human Digital Deluxe Edition (25. Mai)
- DARK SOULS: REMASTERED (25. Mai)
- Dungeon Rushers (25. Mai)
Playstation VR
- ONE PIECE Grand Cruise (22. Mai)
PS Vita
- Bloodstained: Curse of the Moon (24. Mai)
- 7’scarlet (25. Mai)
Playstation 4 DLC
21. Mai
Cities: Skylines
22. Mai
H1Z1
- PlayStationPlus Pack
- Deluxe Founder’s Bundle
- Standard Founder’s Bundle
- Starter Bundle
- 500 Crowns
- 1000 (+50 Bonus) Crowns
- 2000 (+150 Bonus) Crowns
- 3500 (+300 bonus) Crowns
- 5000 (+500 Bonus) Crowns
- 10000 (+1500 Bonus) Crowns
Star Trek Bridge Crew
The Sims 4
- Backyard Stuff (Not in Kuwait, Oman, Saudia Arabia, UAE)
- Toddler Stuff (Not in Kuwait, Oman, Saudia Arabia, UAE)
EVERSPACE
Tennis World Tour
23. Mai
Warframe
Tennis World Tour
MX vs ATV
- 2017 Honda Vehicle Bundle
- 2017 Husqvarna Vehicle Bundle
- 2017 Kawasaki Vehicle Bundle
- 2017 KTM Vehicle Bundle
- 2017 Yamaha Vehicle Bundle
25. Mai
Street Fighter V
Weitere News und Spiele zum Thema
Kommentare
Erfolge Trophy Leitfaden Keyword-Wolke:
- ANZEIGE -