Playstation Store – Neuerscheinungen der Woche (23.10.- 26.10.2018)

23. Oktober 2018




Playstation-store-logo

Wer wieder auf der Suche nach einem (oder mehreren) neuen Spiel(en) für seine Playstation 3, Playstation 4, Playstation VR oder PS Vita ist, sollte sich wieder einmal die aktuellen Playstation Store Neuheiten etwas genauer anschauen.

Für die Zeit vom 23. Oktober 2018 bis zum 26. Oktober 2018 sollen nicht nur eine Reihe neuer Games im Playstation Store zum Kauf & Download bereit stehen, sondern auch einige neue Erweiterungen (DLCs) zu bereits verfügbaren Titeln erscheinen. Nachfolgend findet ihr alle Spiele sowie Erweiterungen, sortiert nach System, welche ab sofort als auch in den nächsten Tagen nach und nach im Playstation Network Store zu finden sein sollen.

Playstation 4

 

 

Playstation VR

 

 

Playstation 4 DLC

23. Oktober

Marvel’s The Spiderman

Spintires: Mudrunner

Trove

Valkyria Chronicles 4

Firewall Zero Hour

theHunter: Call of the Wild

 

23. Oktober

Knights of Valour

Dark Eclipse

Dakar 18

Fire Pro Wrestling World

Let’s Sing 2019

MY HERO ONE’S JUSTICE

 


