Playstation Store – Neuerscheinungen der Woche (23.10.- 26.10.2018)
Wer wieder auf der Suche nach einem (oder mehreren) neuen Spiel(en) für seine Playstation 3, Playstation 4, Playstation VR oder PS Vita ist, sollte sich wieder einmal die aktuellen Playstation Store Neuheiten etwas genauer anschauen.
Für die Zeit vom 23. Oktober 2018 bis zum 26. Oktober 2018 sollen nicht nur eine Reihe neuer Games im Playstation Store zum Kauf & Download bereit stehen, sondern auch einige neue Erweiterungen (DLCs) zu bereits verfügbaren Titeln erscheinen. Nachfolgend findet ihr alle Spiele sowie Erweiterungen, sortiert nach System, welche ab sofort als auch in den nächsten Tagen nach und nach im Playstation Network Store zu finden sein sollen.
Playstation 4
- RollerCoaster Tycoon Joyride (23. Oktober)
- AQUA KITTY DX – PAWSOME BUNDLE (23. Oktober)
- Nickelodeon Kart Racers (23. Oktober)
- ROCK BOSHERS DX – ULTRA BUNDLE (23. Oktober)
- Spintires: MudRunner – American Wilds Edition (23. Oktober)
- Word Sudoku by POWGI (Cross-Buy) (23. Oktober)
- GRIDD: Retroenhanced (23. Oktober)
- PIPE (23. Oktober)
- Neverout (23. Oktober)
- Crayola Scoot (DUP) (23. Oktober)
- Gnomes Garden 3: The thief of castles&Doodle God (24. Oktober)
- Skyhill (24. Oktober)
- The Treasures of Montezuma 4 Holiday Bundle (24. Oktober)
- HYPER VOID COMPLETE (25. Oktober)
- Petoons Party – Season Pass (25. Oktober)
- RESONANCE OF FATE 4K/HD EDITION (25. Oktober)
- Switchblade – Legendary Pack (26. Oktober)
- Switchblade – Starter Pack (26. Oktober)
- Switchblade – Epic Pack (26. Oktober)
- Red Dead Redemption 2 (26. Oktober)
- Red Dead Redemption 2: Special Edition (26. Oktober)
- Red Dead Redemption 2: Ultimate Edition (26. Oktober)
- Castlevania Requiem: Symphony of the Night & Rondo of Blood (26. Oktober)
- Let’s Sing 2019 Hits Francais – Platinum Edition (Nur in CH und LU) (26. Oktober)
- Let’s Sing 2019 mit deutschen Hits – Platinum Edition (26. Oktober)
- Let’s Sing 2019 mit deutschen Hits (26. Oktober)
- Project Highrise: Architect’s Edition (26. Oktober)
- Chicken Range (26. Oktober)
- Dakar 18 (26. Oktober)
- NASCAR Heat 3 (26. Oktober)
- Freaky Awesome (26. Oktober)
- MY HERO ONE’S JUSTICE (26. Oktober)
Playstation VR
- Mind Labyrinth VR Dreams (23. Oktober)
- Wales Interactive VR Bundle (23. Oktober)
Playstation 4 DLC
23. Oktober
Marvel’s The Spiderman
Spintires: Mudrunner
Trove
Valkyria Chronicles 4
Firewall Zero Hour
theHunter: Call of the Wild
- Duck and Cover Pack (RoW)
- Duck and Cover Pack (Czech Republic,Poland, Russia, Slovakia & Ukraine ONLY)
23. Oktober
Knights of Valour
Dark Eclipse
Dakar 18
Fire Pro Wrestling World
Let’s Sing 2019
- Best of 80’s Vol. 1 Song Pack
- Best of 80’s Vol. 2 Song Pack
- Best of 90’s Song Pack
- Chart Hits Song Pack
- Legendary Hits Song Pack
- Party Classics Vol. 1 Song Pack
- Party Classics Vol. 2 Song Pack
- Song Pass
MY HERO ONE’S JUSTICE
- Playable Character: Deku (Shoot Style)
- Playable Character: Pro Hero Endeavor
- Mission: O.F.A. Deku Shoot Style
- Mission: Above and Beyond Endeavor
