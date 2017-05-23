insidegames
Playstation Store – Neuerscheinungen der Woche (23.5.-26.5.2017)
Wer wieder auf der Suche nach einem neuen Spiel für seine Playstation 3, Playstation 4, Playstation VR oder PS Vita ist, sollte sich die Playstation Store Neuerscheinungen etwas genauer anschauen.
Für die Zeit vom 23. Mai 2017 bis zum 26. Mai 2017 werden nicht nur eine Reihe neuer Spiele im Playstation Store bereit stehen, sondern auch einige neue Erweiterungen (DLC) erscheinen.
Nachfolgend alle Spiele sowie Erweiterungen, sortiert nach System, welche, beginnend ab heute (23.05.2017) als auch in den nächsten Tagen im Playstation Network Store nach und nach zu finden sein werden.
Playstation 4
- Star Ocean: ‘Til The End Of Time (23. Mai)
- Utawarerumono: Mask of Deception (23. Mai)
- PoxNora (23. Mai) – Kostenlos
- Marvel Heroes Omega Beta (23. Mai) – Kostenlos
- Embers of Mirrim (23. Mai)
- Gwent public beta (24. Mai)
- Spellspire (24. Mai)
- Digerati Bundle 2 Pack Part 7 (24. Mai)
- BRIKS Game and 20 Themes and 20 Avatars Mega Bundle (24. Mai)
- RiME (26. Mai)
- Get Even (26. Mai)
- Samurai Warriors: Spirit of Sanada with Bonus (26. Mai)
- Guilty Gear Xrd Rev.2 (26. Mai)
Playstation Vita
- Utawarerumono: Mask of Deception (23. Mai)
- Spellspire (24. Mai)
- Plantera (24. Mai)
- Kung Fury: Street Rage (In Deutschland nicht erhältlich) (25. Mai)
- Drive Girls (26. Mai)
Playstation 4 DLCs
23. Mai
Marvel Heroes Omega
- Daredevil - Kostenlos
- Man Without Fear Costume (Exklusiv bei PlayStation Plus) – Kostenlos
- Paingods Picks: M4A2E4 Sherman Loaded
- Paingods Picks: M4A2E4 Sherman Ultimate
- Paingods Picks: Mutant 6 and M4A2E4 Sherman
- Paingods Picks: Mutant 6 Loaded
- Paingods Picks: Mutant 6 Ultimate
