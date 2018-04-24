insidegames
Playstation Store – Neuerscheinungen der Woche (24.04.- 27.04.2018)
Wer wieder auf der Suche nach einem neuen Spiel für seine Playstation 3, Playstation 4, Playstation VR oder PS Vita ist, sollte sich wieder einmal die Playstation Store Neuheiten etwas genauer anschauen.
Für die Zeit vom 24. MApril 2018 bis zum 27. April 2018 sollen nicht nur eine Reihe neuer Spiele im Playstation Store bereit stehen, sondern auch einige neue Erweiterungen (DLCs) erscheinen. Nachfolgend alle Spiele sowie Erweiterungen, sortiert nach System, welche, beginnend ab gestern dem 24.03.2018 als auch in den nächsten Tagen, im Playstation Network Store nach und nach zu finden sein sollen.
Playstation 4
- The Swords of Ditto (24. April)
- ACA NEOGEO AERO FIGHTERS 3 (24. April)
- ACA NEOGEO REAL BOUT FATAL FURY 2 (24. April)
- Cluster Tumble (24. April)
- Dead Secret (24. April)
- Emily Wants to Play Too (24. April)
- Epic Dumpster Bear: Dumpster Fire Redux (24. April)
- Songbringer Bundle (24. April)
- DOA5LR: Core Fighters + Nyotengu (24. April)
- 3 IN 1 INDIE BUNDLE (25. April)
- Casey Powell Lacrosse 18 (25. April)
- Death Road to Canada (25. April)
- Shadow Tactics: Blades of the Shogun Game + Theme (26. April)
- Spacejacked (26. April)
- Slayaway Camp: Butcher’s Cut – Deluxe Edition (26. April)
- Demons Age (27. April)
Playstation VR
- Just In Time Incorporated (24. April)
- Khalid Young Dumb & Broke VR (Nicht in: AU, CH, LU) (25. April)
- Dream Angling (26. April)
Playstation 3
- The Treasures of Montezuma 4 & KILLALLZOMBIES (25. April)
PS Vita
- 4 IN 1 INDIE BUNDLE (25. April)
- Devious Dungeon (25. April)
- Psychedelica of the Black Butterfly (27. April)
Playstation 4 DLC
23. April
Pure Farming 2018
24. April
The Sims 4
Marvel’s Avengers
Minecraft
26. April
Euro Fishing
DISSIDIA FINAL FANTASY
- NT Weapons Pack
- Vayne Carudas Solidor Starter Pack
27. April
Monster Hunter
