Playstation Store – Neuerscheinungen der Woche (25.03.- 29.03.2019)
Wer wieder auf der Suche nach einem (oder mehreren) neuen Spiel(en) für seine Playstation 3, Playstation 4, Playstation VR oder PS Vita ist, sollte sich wieder einmal die aktuellen Playstation Store Neuheiten etwas genauer anschauen.
Für die Zeit vom 125. März 2019 bis zum 29. März 2019 sollen nicht nur eine Reihe neuer Games im Playstation Store zum Kauf & Download bereit stehen, sondern auch einige neue Erweiterungen (DLCs) zu bereits verfügbaren Titeln erscheinen. Nachfolgend findet ihr alle Spiele sowie Erweiterungen, sortiert nach System, welche ab sofort als auch in den nächsten Tagen nach und nach im Playstation Network Store zu finden sein sollen.
Wie immer gilt: Preise und Verfügbarkeiten der jeweiligen Playstation-Spiele können, je nach Region, variieren. Änderungen sind generell durch den bzw. die Anbieter jederzeit möglich.
Playstation 4
- BadLand Publishing Collection (25. März)
- Path of Exile (26. März)
- SEVEN: ENHANCED EDITION (26. März)
- Outward (26. März)
- Block-a-Pix Deluxe (26. März)
- Slay the Spire (27. März)
- Xenon Racer (26. März)
- FMV Murder Mystery Bundle (25. März)
- Zanki Zero: Last Beginning – Demo (Nicht in DE) (26. März)
- MLB The Show 19 [EU] (27. März)
- MLB The Show 19 Digital Deluxe Edition [EU] (27. März)
- MLB The Show 19 MVP Edition [EU] (27. März)
- METAGAL (27. März)
- Submersed (27. März)
- Indie Puzzle Bundle Vol. 1 (27. März)
- Mortal Kombat 11 Beta (28. März)
- Warparty (28. März)
- Windstorm – Ari’s Arrival (28. März)
- Assassin’s Creed III Remastered (29. März)
- WARTILE (29. März)
- GODS Remastered (29. März)
- Legendary Eleven (29. März)
- SNK 40th ANNIVERSARY COLLECTION (29. März)
- SYREN (29. März)
- The Legend of Heroes: Trails of Cold Steel (29. März)
- The Princess Guide (29. März)
- KODOBUR’S BUNDLE (29. März)
- Nelke & the Legendary Alchemists ~Ateliers of the New World~ (29. März)
- Warhammer 40,000: Space Wolf (29. März)
Playstation VR
- Space Junkies (26. März)
- Skyworld (26. März)
Playstation 4 DLC
Hatsune Miku: Project DIVA Future Tone
RIDE 3
26. März
Fortnite
Call of Duty: Black Ops 4
Tom Clancy’s Rainbow Six Siege
- Pro League All Sets
- Pro League All Sets
- Pro League Maverick Set
- Pro League Clash Set
- Pro League Nomad Set
- Pro League Kaid Set
FINAL FANTASY XV
DiRT Rally 2.0
Farming Simulator 19
HITMAN 2
Killing Floor 2
- Horzine Supply Cosmetic Crate | Series 9 Bronze Bundle Pack
- Cyberpunk Premium Ticket
- Cyberpunk Outfit Bundle
- Headshot FX Bundle 2
Path of Exhile
27. März
MLB The Show 18
29. März
Shadow of the Tomb Raider
