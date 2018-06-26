insidegames
Playstation Store â€“ Neuerscheinungen der Woche (25.06.- 29.06.2018)
Wer wieder auf der Suche nach einem neuen Spiel fÃ¼r seine Playstation 3, Playstation 4, Playstation VR oder PS Vita ist, sollte sich wieder einmal die Playstation Store Neuheiten etwas genauer anschauen.
FÃ¼r die Zeit vom 25. Juni 2018 bis zum 29. Juni 2018Â sollen nicht nur eine Reihe neuer Spiele im Playstation Store bereit stehen, sondern auch einige neue Erweiterungen (DLCs) erscheinen.Â Nachfolgend alle Spiele sowie Erweiterungen, sortiert nach System, welche, beginnend ab gestern den 25.06.2018 als auch in den nÃ¤chsten Tagen, im Playstation Network Store nach und nach zu finden sein sollen.
Playstation 4
- Super KidsÂ (25. Juni)
- The Crew 2 â€“ Gold EditionÂ (26. Juni)
- Far Cry 3Â (26. Juni)
- The Awesome Adventures of Captain SpiritÂ (26. Juni)
- Harvest Moon: Light of Hope Special Edition DeluxeÂ (26. Juni)
- Harvest Moon: Light of Hope Special EditionÂ (26. Juni)
- Slime-san: Superslime EditionÂ (26. Juni)
- Grave DangerÂ (26. Juni)
- DOA5LR (Vollversion) + Endlich Urlaub-KostÃ¼msetÂ (26. Juni)
- LUMINES REMASTERED SPECIAL LAUNCH BUNDLEÂ (26. Juni)
- ATOMINEÂ (26. Juni)
- DIMENSION DRIVEÂ (26. Juni)
- Realms of Arkania: Star TrailÂ (26. Juni)
- TERA: HYDRATH Uniform PackÂ (26. Juni)
- TERA: SWAT Uniform PackÂ (26. Juni)
- LEGO The IncrediblesÂ (27. Juni)
- THE KING OF FIGHTERS â€˜COLLECTION: THE OROCHI SAGAÂ (27. Juni)
- THE JOURNEY DOWN: CHAPTER TWOÂ (27. Juni)
- Fishing Planet: Happy 4-th of July PackÂ (27. Juni)
- Rainbow SkiesÂ (27. Juni)
- Trove Geode Starter KitÂ (27. Juni)
- Tour de France 2018Â (28. Juni)
- FIGHTING EX LAYER (Light Version)Â (28. Juni)
- FIGHTING EX LAYER (Standard Version)Â (28. Juni)
- Next Up HeroÂ (28. Juni)
- Crypt of the Serpent King DemoÂ (28. Juni)
- The Crew 2 Standard EditionÂ (29. Juni)
- The Crew 2 â€“ Deluxe EditionÂ (29. Juni)
- Destiny 2 â€“ Game + Expansion Pass Bundle â€“ TrialÂ (29. Juni)
- MXGP PROÂ (29. Juni)
- Eventide 3: Legacy of LegendsÂ (29. Juni)
- The Unknown City (Horror Begins Nowâ€¦..Episode 1)Â (29. Juni)
- IKARUGAÂ (29. Juni)
- Eventide CollectionÂ (29. Juni)
Playstation VR
- Salary Man VRÂ (26. Juni)
- HOMESTARVR FOR PLAYSTATIONVRÂ (28. Juni)
- ESPERÂ (29. Juni)
PS Vita
- Psychedelica of the Ashen HawkÂ (29. Juni)
- The Lost ChildÂ (29. Juni)
Playstation 4 DLC
26. Juni
Call of DutyÂ®: WWII
The Crew 2
- Bronze Crew Credits Pack
- Gold Crew Credits Pack
- Platinum Crew Credits Pack
- Silver Crew Credits Pack
- Starter Crew Credits Pack
Harvest Moon: Light of Hope Special Edition
29. Juni
Crash Bandicoot N. Sane Trilogy
THE CREW 2
Barack Fu
MXGP PRO
Weitere News und Spiele zum Thema
Kommentare
Erfolge Trophy Leitfaden Keyword-Wolke:
- ANZEIGE -