Playstation Store – Neuerscheinungen der Woche (26.6.-30.6.2017)
Wer wieder auf der Suche nach einem neuen Spiel für seine Playstation 3, Playstation 4, Playstation VR oder PS Vita ist, sollte sich die Playstation Store Neuerscheinungen etwas genauer anschauen.
Für die Zeit vom 26. Juni 2017 bis zum 30. Juni 2017 werden nicht nur eine Reihe neuer Spiele im Playstation Store bereit stehen, sondern auch einige neue Erweiterungen (DLC) erscheinen.
Nachfolgend alle Spiele sowie Erweiterungen, sortiert nach System, welche, beginnend ab gestern (26.06.2017) als auch in den nächsten Tagen im Playstation Network Store nach und nach zu finden sein werden.
Playstation 4
- Brawlhalla (26. Juni)
- Elite Dangerous: Commander Deluxe Edition (27. Juni)
- Elite Dangerous (27. Juni)
- Diablo III: The Eternal Collection (27. Juni)
- Fragments of Him (27. Juni)
- Dark Arcana: The Carnival (27. Juni)
- Dark Arcana: The Carnival Trial (27. Juni)
- ACA Neo Geo Fatal Fury 2E (27. Juni)
- Cryptark (28. Juni)
- Digerati Bundle 6 Pack Part 2 (28. Juni)
- Medieval Defenders (28. Juni)
- ACA Neo Geo Super Baseball 2020 (29. Juni)
- Crash Bandicoot N. Sane Trilogy (30. Juni)
- Micro Machines World Series (30. Juni)
- Valkyria Revolution (30. Juni)
- The Golf Club 2 (30. Juni)
- AereA (30. Juni)
- AereA – Deluxe Edition (30. Juni)
- Spider-Man: Homecoming Pack (30. Juni)
- Hunting Simulator (30. Juni)
Playstation VR
- Ancient Amuletor (Nicht in LU) (27. Juni)
- The Chainsmokers Paris.VR (28. Juni)
- Arizona Sunshine Launch Edition (29. Juni)
- Spider-Man: Homecoming – Virtual Reality Experience (30. Juni)
PS Vita
- Valkyria Revolution (30. Juni)
- Tokyo Xanadu (30. Juni)
- Top Trumps Turbo (30. Juni)
Playstation 4 DLC
26. Juni
World of Tanks
27. Juni
Diablo III
Final Fantasy XV
Steep
Tom Clancy’s Rainbow Six Siege
Elite Dangerous
Minecraft
Skyforge
- Eternal Conflict Bundle
- Immortal Peace Pack
- Pantheon War Special Contribution Set
- The Mechanoid War Pack
Guns Up!
29. Juni
Elite Dangerous
MXGP3
30. Juni
Marvel Heroes Omega
Hunting Simulator
World of Tanks
Micro Machines World Series
