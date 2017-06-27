Top News

Playstation Store – Neuerscheinungen der Woche (26.6.-30.6.2017)

Veröffentlicht 27. Juni 2017 | 18:09 Uhr von Ricky




Playstation-store-logo

Wer wieder auf der Suche nach einem neuen Spiel für seine Playstation 3, Playstation 4, Playstation VR oder PS Vita ist, sollte sich die Playstation Store Neuerscheinungen etwas genauer anschauen.

Für die Zeit vom 26. Juni 2017 bis zum 30. Juni 2017 werden nicht nur eine Reihe neuer Spiele im Playstation Store bereit stehen, sondern auch einige neue Erweiterungen (DLC) erscheinen.

Nachfolgend alle Spiele sowie Erweiterungen, sortiert nach System, welche, beginnend ab gestern (26.06.2017) als auch in den nächsten Tagen im Playstation Network Store nach und nach zu finden sein werden.

Playstation 4

 

Playstation VR

 

PS Vita

 

Playstation 4 DLC

26. Juni

World of Tanks

 

27. Juni

Diablo III

Final Fantasy XV

Steep

Tom Clancy’s Rainbow Six Siege

Elite Dangerous

Minecraft

Skyforge

Guns Up!

 

29. Juni

Elite Dangerous

MXGP3

 

30. Juni

Marvel Heroes Omega

Hunting Simulator

World of Tanks

Micro Machines World Series

 


