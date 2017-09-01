insidegames
Playstation Store – Neuerscheinungen der Woche (29.8.- 1.9.2017)
Wer wieder auf der Suche nach einem neuen Spiel für seine Playstation 3, Playstation 4, Playstation VR oder PS Vita ist, sollte sich wieder einmal die Playstation Store Neuheiten etwas genauer anschauen.
Für die Zeit vom 29. August 2017 bis zum 1. September 2017 sollen nicht nur eine Reihe neuer Spiele im Playstation Store bereit stehen, sondern auch einige neue Erweiterungen (DLCs) erscheinen.
Nachfolgend alle Spiele sowie Erweiterungen, sortiert nach System, welche, beginnend ab heute (29.08.2017) als auch in den nächsten Tagen im Playstation Network Store nach und nach zu finden sein sollen.
Playstation 4
- Absolver (29. August)
- Yakuza Kiwami (29. August)
- Resident Evil Revelations (29. August)
- Knack 2 Demo (29. August)
- Pillars of Eternity: Complete Edition (29. August)
- Dead Alliance (29. August)
- Dead Alliance: Multiplayer Edition (29. August)
- Surf World Series (29. August)
- Resident Evil Revelations 1 & 2 Bundle (29. August)
- Rock of Ages 2: Bigger & Boulder (29. August)
- Fishing Planet (29. August)
- Grim Legends 2: Song of the Dark Swan (29. August)
- Obduction (Nicht in CH) (29. August)
- Still Time (29. August)
- The Metronomicon: Slay the Dance Floor (29. August)
- The Metronomicon: Slay the Dance Floor – Deluxe (29. August)
- Windjammers (29. August)
- Ys VIII: Lacrimosa of DANA Demo (29. August)
- ART OF FIGHTING ANTHOLOGY (29. August)
- Red Faction II (29. August)
- Everybody’s Golf (30. August)
- Pro Evolution Soccer 2018 DEMO (30. August)
- X-Morph: Defense (30. August)
- Perfect Angle (Nur in DE) (30. August)
- THE KING OF FIGHTERS XIV – SPECIAL ANNIVERSARY EDITION (30. August)
- Life is Strange: Before the Storm Deluxe Edition (31. August)
- Life is Strange: Before the Storm Complete Season (31. August)
- Life is Strange: Before the Storm Episode 1 (31. August)
- GUNDAM VERSUS – Open Beta (Pre-load verfügbar. Spielbar vom 2. – 4. September) (31. August)
- Call of Duty: Black Ops III Zombies Chronicles Edition (31. August)
- Last Day of June (31. August)
- Rock of Ages 2: Complete Bundle (31. August)
- Redout: Lightspeed Edition (31. August)
- ACA NEOGEO FATAL FURY 3 (31. August)
- ACA NEOGEO MAGICIAN LORD (31. August)
- Rabi-Ribi (1. September)
- WARRIORS ALL-STARS with Bonus (1. September)
- ACA NEOGEO PUZZLED (1. September)
- Marvel Heroes Omega – Spider-Man Omega Prestige Pack (1. September)
Playstation 3
- Pro Evolution Soccer 2018 DEMO (30. August)
- Licky The Lucky Lizard Lives Again (Nicht in AT & CH) (1. September)
Playstation VR
- Sparc (29. August)
- Sneaky Bears (31. August)
PS Vita
- Still Time (29. August)
- Rabi-Ribi (1. September)
Playstation 4 DLC
29. August
GWENT
- Starter Pack
Fishing Planet
- LUCKY START PACK
- BASS BOSS PACK
- CATFISH COMBAT PACK
- SALMON STAR PACK
- TROUT TRIUMPH PACK
- SALMON STAR PACK
Dead Alliance
- Full Game Upgrade
30. August
Dragon Age
- Inquisition DLC Bundle
Warframe
- Hydroid Prime Access Pack
- Hydroid Prime Accessories Pack
31. August
Life is Strange
- Before the Storm Deluxe Upgrade
- Before the Storm Episodes 2 & 3 Bundle
FINAL FANTASY XV
- ASSASSIN’S FESTIVAL
- Outfit: Noodle Helmet
TEKKEN 7
- DLC 1 Ultimate TEKKEN BOWL & zusätzliche Kostüme
1. September
Little Nightmares
- Fox Mask
- Tengu Mask
