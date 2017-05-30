insidegames
Playstation Store – Neuerscheinungen der Woche (30.5.-2.6.2017)
Wer wieder auf der Suche nach einem neuen Spiel für seine Playstation 3, Playstation 4, Playstation VR oder PS Vita ist, sollte sich die Playstation Store Neuerscheinungen etwas genauer anschauen.
Für die Zeit vom 30. Mai 2017 bis zum 2. Juni 2017 werden nicht nur eine Reihe neuer Spiele im Playstation Store bereit stehen, sondern auch einige neue Erweiterungen (DLC) erscheinen.
Nachfolgend alle Spiele sowie Erweiterungen, sortiert nach System, welche, beginnend ab heute (30.05.2017) als auch in den nächsten Tagen im Playstation Network Store nach und nach zu finden sein werden.
Playstation 4
- MXGP3 – Special Edition (30. Mai)
- MXGP3 – The Official Motocross Videogame (30. Mai)
- Danger Zone (30. Mai)
- Oh…Sir! The Insult Simulator (30. Mai)
- Kung Fury: Street Rage (Nicht in DE) (30. Mai)
- Clicker Heroes: Transcendence Starter Pack (30. Mai)
- Enigmatis 2: The Mists of Ravenwood (30. Mai)
- Thea: The Awakening (31. Mai)
- Paddle Vs. Paddle (31. Mai)
- Damascus Gear: Operation Tokyo HD Edition (Nur in DE, AUT, LU) (31. Mai)
- Lithium: Inmate 39 (Nicht in DE, LU) (31. Mai)
- Digerati Bundle 3 Pack Part 3 (31. Mai)
- Toukiden 2 Free Alliances Version (31. Mai)
- Mortal Blitz (1. Juni)
- ACA NEOGEO METAL SLUG 2 (1. Juni)
- TEKKEN 7 (2. Juni)
- TEKKEN 7 Deluxe Edition (2. Juni)
- Tiny Troopers Joint Ops Complete Bundle (2. Juni)
- Puzzle Showdown 4K (2. Juni)
Playstation VR
- Star Trek: Bridge Crew (30. Mai)
- Ancient Amuletor Demo (Nur in DE, LU) (30. Mai)
PSVita
- Bodycheck (30. Mai)
- Ys Origin (30. Mai)
- Toukiden 2 Free Alliances Version (31. Mai)
- Cladun Returns: This Is Sengoku! Demo (2. Juni)
Playstation 4 DLCs
30. Mai
Ghost Recon Wildlands
Mafia III
Titanfall 2
MXGP3
Sniper Elite 4
World of Tanks
Final Fantasy XV
31. Mai
Warframe
The Walking Dead: A New Frontier
Ride 2
1. Juni
3on3 FreeStyle
2. Juni
Tekken 7
World of Final Fantasy
