insidegames
Playstation Store – Neuerscheinungen der Woche (5.06.- 8.06.2018)
Wer wieder auf der Suche nach einem neuen Spiel für seine Playstation 3, Playstation 4, Playstation VR oder PS Vita ist, sollte sich wieder einmal die Playstation Store Neuheiten etwas genauer anschauen.
Für die Zeit vom 5. Juni 2018 bis zum 8. Juni 2018 sollen nicht nur eine Reihe neuer Spiele im Playstation Store bereit stehen, sondern auch einige neue Erweiterungen (DLCs) erscheinen. Nachfolgend alle Spiele sowie Erweiterungen, sortiert nach System, welche, beginnend ab morgen dem 5.06.2018 als auch in den nächsten Tagen, im Playstation Network Store nach und nach zu finden sein sollen.
Playstation 4
- The Elder Scrolls Online: Collection (5. Juni)
- The Elder Scrolls Online: Summerset (5. Juni)
- The Elder Scrolls Online: Summerset Collector’s Edition (5. Juni)
- Vampyr (5. Juni)
- ONRUSH (5. Juni)
- ONRUSH DELUXE EDITION (5. Juni)
- The Infectious Madness of Doctor Dekker (5. Juni)
- Aragami: Shadow Edition (5. Juni)
- Cosmic Star Heroine (5. Juni)
- Riddled Corpses EX (5. Juni)
- Shape of the World (5. Juni)
- Shaq Fu: A Legend Reborn (5. Juni)
- T-55M1 Prime Pack (ARMORED WARFARE) (5. Juni)
- Claw Prime Pack (ARMORED WARFARE) (5. Juni)
- Iron Sea Defenders Bundle (6. Juni)
- Oddworld: New ‘n’ Tasty: Complete Edition (6. Juni)
- MotoGP18 (7. Juni)
- Awkward (7. Juni)
- FISHING PLANET: VIRTUAL BASS OPEN PACK (7. Juni)
- NOBUNAGA’S AMBITION: Taishi Deluxe Edition with Bonus (8. Juni)
- NOBUNAGA’S AMBITION: Taishi with Bonus (8. Juni)
- ACA NEOGEO GHOST PILOTS (8. Juni)
- ACA NEOGEO Gururin (8. Juni)
- ACA NEOGEO NINJA COMBAT (8. Juni)
- ACA NEOGEO SAMURAI SHODOWN IV (nicht in Deutschland) (8. Juni)
- Warface FF (8. Juni)
Playstation VR
- Football Nation VR Tournament 2018 (7. Juni)
PS Vita
- Muv-Luv (8. Juni)
- Muv-Luv Alternative (8. Juni)
Playstation 4 DLC
5. Juni
The Elder Scrolls Online
Far Cry 5
Vampyr
ONRUSH
FFXV
- Party Pack (COMRADES Exclusive)
7. Juni
MotoGP18
Weitere News und Spiele zum Thema
Kommentare
Erfolge Trophy Leitfaden Keyword-Wolke:
- ANZEIGE -