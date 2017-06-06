insidegames
Playstation Store – Neuerscheinungen der Woche (6.6.-9.6.2017)
Wer wieder auf der Suche nach einem neuen Spiel für seine Playstation 3, Playstation 4, Playstation VR oder PS Vita ist, sollte sich die Playstation Store Neuerscheinungen etwas genauer anschauen.
Für die Zeit vom 6. Juni 2017 bis zum 9. Juni 2017 werden nicht nur eine Reihe neuer Spiele im Playstation Store bereit stehen, sondern auch einige neue Erweiterungen (DLC) erscheinen.
Nachfolgend alle Spiele sowie Erweiterungen, sortiert nach System, welche, beginnend ab heute (6.06.2017) als auch in den nächsten Tagen im Playstation Network Store nach und nach zu finden sein werden.
Playstation 4
- The Elder Scrolls Online: Morrowind Collector’s Edition (6. Juni)
- The Elder Scrolls Online: Morrowind (6. Juni)
- The Town of Light (6. Juni)
- Dreadnought Hunter Pack (6. Juni)
- Dreadnought Mercenary Pack (6. Juni)
- Lock’s Quest (6. Juni)
- Prison Architect: All Day And A Psych (6. Juni)
- Jump Stars (6. Juni)
- Victor Vran (6. Juni)
- Victor Vran Overkill Edition (6. Juni)
- Adult Swim Games Starter Pack (6. Juni)
- WipEout Omega Collection (7. Juni)
- Little Nightmares Complete Edition (7. Juni)
- Digerati Bundle 3 Pack Part 4 (7. Juni)
- Perception (7. Juni)
- Dirt 4 (9. Juni)
- Dark Rose Valkyrie (9. Juni)
- Hunting Simulator Day One Edition (9. Juni)
- Cladun Returns: This Is Sengoku! (9. Juni)
Playstation VR
- Mortal Blitz (7. Juni)
PS Vita
Farming Simulator 18 (6. Juni)
Dragons Online (7. Juni)
Cladun Returns: This Is Sengoku! (9. Juni)
Drive Girls (9. Juni)
Playstation 4 DLC
6. Juni
The Elder Scrolls Online: Morrowind
Marvel’s Guardians of the Galaxy
Tom Clancy’s Rainbow Six Siege
Prison Architect
Payday 2: Crimewave Edition
7. Juni
Little Nightmares
Sniper Ghost Warrior 3
Wipeout Omega Collection
World Of Tanks
9. Juni
Hunting Simulator
2. Juni
World of Tanks
