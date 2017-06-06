Top News

Playstation Store – Neuerscheinungen der Woche (6.6.-9.6.2017)

Veröffentlicht 6. Juni 2017 | 17:12 Uhr von Ricky




Playstation-store-logo

Wer wieder auf der Suche nach einem neuen Spiel für seine Playstation 3, Playstation 4, Playstation VR oder PS Vita ist, sollte sich die Playstation Store Neuerscheinungen etwas genauer anschauen.

Für die Zeit vom 6. Juni 2017 bis zum 9. Juni 2017 werden nicht nur eine Reihe neuer Spiele im Playstation Store bereit stehen, sondern auch einige neue Erweiterungen (DLC) erscheinen.

Nachfolgend alle Spiele sowie Erweiterungen, sortiert nach System, welche, beginnend ab heute (6.06.2017) als auch in den nächsten Tagen im Playstation Network Store nach und nach zu finden sein werden.

Playstation 4

 

Playstation VR

 

PS Vita

Farming Simulator 18 (6. Juni)

Dragons Online (7. Juni)

Cladun Returns: This Is Sengoku! (9. Juni)

Drive Girls (9. Juni)

 

Playstation 4 DLC

6. Juni

The Elder Scrolls Online: Morrowind

Marvel’s Guardians of the Galaxy

Tom Clancy’s Rainbow Six Siege

Prison Architect

Payday 2: Crimewave Edition

 

7. Juni

Little Nightmares

Sniper Ghost Warrior 3

Wipeout Omega Collection

World Of Tanks

 

9. Juni

Hunting Simulator

 

2. Juni

World of Tanks


