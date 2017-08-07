Top News

Playstation Store – Neuerscheinungen der Woche (7.8.- 11.8.2017)

Veröffentlicht 7. August 2017 | 20:36 Uhr von Ricky




Wer wieder auf der Suche nach einem neuen Spiel für seine Playstation 3, Playstation 4, Playstation VR oder PS Vita ist, sollte sich die Playstation Store Neuerscheinungen etwas genauer anschauen.

Für die Zeit vom 7. August 2017 bis zum 11. August 2017 werden nicht nur eine Reihe neuer Spiele im Playstation Store bereit stehen, sondern auch einige neue Erweiterungen (DLC) erscheinen.

Nachfolgend alle Spiele sowie Erweiterungen, sortiert nach System, welche, beginnend ab Heute (7.08.2017) als auch in den nächsten Tagen im Playstation Network Store nach und nach zu finden sein werden.

Playstation 4

  • Hellblade: Senua’s Sacrifice (8. August)
  • LawBreakers: Deadzo Deluxe Edition (8. August)
  • LawBreakers (8. August)
  • Batman: The Enemy Within – Season Pass (8. August)
  • Batman: The Enemy Within – Episode 1 (8. August)
  • Sine Mora EX (8. August)
  • BLACKHOLE: Complete Edition (8. August)
  • Mega Man Legacy Collection 2 (8. August)
  • Mega Man Legacy Collection 1 & 2 Combo Pack (8. August)
  • Masquerada: Songs and Shadows (8. August)
  • The Incredible Adventures of Van Helsing II (8. August)
  • Comet Crash 2: The Kronkoid Wars (8. August)
  • Graceful Explosion Machine (8. August)
  • Neon Drive (8. August)
  • The Long Dark (9. August)
  • Digerati Bundle 3 Pack Part 5 (9. August)
  • Wales Interactive Publisher Bundle (10. August)
  • Sudden Strike 4 (11. August)
  • Wonder Boy: The Dragon’s Trap + OST Bundle (11. August)
  • Plague Road (11. August)
  • ACA NEOGEO THE KING OF FIGHTERS ’96 (11. August)

 

PS Vita

  • Energy Balance (11. August)
  • Fallen Legion Bundle (11. August)
  • Plague Road (11. August)

 

Playstation 4 DLC

7. August

World of Tanks

  • M46 Patton KR Ultimate
  • Panzer 58 Mutz Ultimate
  • Rheinmetall Skorpion G Ultimate

Flatout 4

  • The Docks and Roll Pack

 

8. August

Injustice 2

  • Starfire (Für Season Pass-Besitzer nur bis 15.08.)

LawBreakers

  • 11 Stash Drops
  • 2 Stash Drops
  • 24 Stash Drops
  • 5 Stash Drops
  • 50 Stash Drops
  • Deadzo Deluxe Extras

 

9. August

  • DOA5LR: Core Fighters + Kokoro

 

11. August

Sudden Strike 4

  • The Battle of Kursk DLC

