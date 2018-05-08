insidegames
Playstation Store – Neuerscheinungen der Woche (8.05.- 11.05.2018)
Wer wieder auf der Suche nach einem neuen Spiel für seine Playstation 3, Playstation 4, Playstation VR oder PS Vita ist, sollte sich wieder einmal die Playstation Store Neuheiten etwas genauer anschauen.
Für die Zeit vom 8. Mai 2018 bis zum 11. Mai 2018 sollen nicht nur eine Reihe neuer Spiele im Playstation Store bereit stehen, sondern auch einige neue Erweiterungen (DLCs) erscheinen. Nachfolgend alle Spiele sowie Erweiterungen, sortiert nach System, welche, beginnend ab heute dem 8.05.2018 als auch in den nächsten Tagen, im Playstation Network Store nach und nach zu finden sein sollen.
Playstation 4
- Conan Exiles (8. Mai)
- Trailblazers (8. Mai)
- Shantae : Half- Genie Hero Ultimate Edition (8. Mai)
- Death Road to Canada (8. Mai)
- Raging Justice (8. Mai)
- Tacoma (8. Mai)
- AO International Tennis (8. Mai)
- DEAD AHEAD:ZOMBIE WARFARE (9. Mai)
- InkSplosion (9. Mai)
- Through the Woods (9. Mai)
- Phantom Trigger (9. Mai)
- Laser League (10. Mai)
- DOOM + Wolfenstein II Bundle (10. Mai)
- Prey + Dishonored 2 Bundle (10. Mai)
- Skyrim Special Edition + Fallout 4 G.O.T.Y. Bundle (10. Mai)
- Megadimension Neptunia VIIR (11. Mai)
- Grim Legends 3: The Dark City (11. Mai)
- Grim Legends Collection (11. Mai)
- Hyper Sentinel (11. Mai)
Playstation VR
- CoolPaintrVR (8. Mai)
- Floor Plan (8. Mai)
- 2MD: VR Football (8. Mai)
PS Vita
- DEAD AHEAD:ZOMBIE WARFARE (9. Mai)
- InkSplosion (9. Mai)
Playstation 4 DLC
9. Mai
Destiny 2
Far Cry 5
Shadow of War
Extinction
The Escapists 2
