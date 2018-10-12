Top News

Playstation Store – Neuerscheinungen der Woche (8.10.- 12.10.2018)

Wer wieder auf der Suche nach einem neuen Spiel für seine Playstation 3, Playstation 4, Playstation VR oder PS Vita ist, sollte sich wieder einmal die Playstation Store Neuheiten etwas genauer anschauen.

Für die Zeit vom 8. Oktober 2018 bis zum 12. Oktober 2018 sollen nicht nur eine Reihe neuer Spiele im Playstation Store bereit stehen, sondern auch einige neue Erweiterungen (DLCs) erscheinen. Nachfolgend alle Spiele sowie Erweiterungen, sortiert nach System, welche, beginnend ab 9.10.2018, als auch in den nächsten Tagen, im Playstation Network Store nach und nach zu finden sein sollen.

Playstation 4

 

Playstation VR

 

Playstation 4 DLC

9. Oktober

Overwatch

WWE 2K19

Strange Brigade

Pinball FX3

The Exorcist: Legion VR

World of Tanks

Train Sim World

Valkyria Chronicles 4

PETOONS PARTY

 

11. Oktober

World of Tanks

DJMAX RESPECT

SNK HEROINES Tag Team Frenzy

 

12. Oktober

Call of Duty: Black Ops 4

 


Kategorien: PlayStation VR PS Vita News PS3 News PS4 News
Tags:

