Playstation Store – Neuerscheinungen der Woche (8.10.- 12.10.2018)
Wer wieder auf der Suche nach einem neuen Spiel für seine Playstation 3, Playstation 4, Playstation VR oder PS Vita ist, sollte sich wieder einmal die Playstation Store Neuheiten etwas genauer anschauen.
Für die Zeit vom 8. Oktober 2018 bis zum 12. Oktober 2018 sollen nicht nur eine Reihe neuer Spiele im Playstation Store bereit stehen, sondern auch einige neue Erweiterungen (DLCs) erscheinen. Nachfolgend alle Spiele sowie Erweiterungen, sortiert nach System, welche, beginnend ab 9.10.2018, als auch in den nächsten Tagen, im Playstation Network Store nach und nach zu finden sein sollen.
Playstation 4
- WWE 2K19 (9. Oktober)
- My Memory of Us (9. Oktober)
- Space Hulk: Tactics (9. Oktober)
- PILOT SPORTS (9. Oktober)
- Mark of the Ninja: Remastered (9. Oktober)
- Super Blackjack Battle II – Turbo Edition – The Card Warriors (9. Oktober)
- Desert Racing GST (9. Oktober)
- TEKKEN 7 – Rematch Edition (10. Oktober)
- Inglorious (10. Oktober)
- Battalion Commander&Themes (10. Oktober)
- Fractured Minds (10. Oktober)
- Mahjong Collection (10. Oktober)
- EARTH DEFENSE FORCE4.1 WINGDIVER THE SHOOTER (10. Oktober)
- Fort Defense North Menace Bundle (10. Oktober)
- Freaky Awesome (10. Oktober)
- Roundabout (Cross-Buy) (10. Oktober)
- Speed Brawl (10. Oktober)
- The MISSING J.J. Macfield and the Island of Memories (11. Oktober)
- Call of Duty: Black Ops 4 (12.Oktober)
- Call of Duty: Black Ops 4 – Digital Deluxe (12.Oktober)
- Call of Duty: Black Ops 4 – Digital Deluxe Enhanced (12.Oktober)
- Disgaea 1 Complete (12.Oktober)
- AQUA KITTY DX – PAWSOME BUNDLE (12.Oktober)
- ROCK BOSHERS DX – ULTRA BUNDLE (12.Oktober)
Playstation VR
- Evasion (9. Oktober)
- MLB Home Run Derby VR (10. Oktober)
Playstation 4 DLC
9. Oktober
Overwatch
- 2 x Loot Boxes (Halloween)
- 5 x Loot Boxes (Halloween)
- 11 x Loot Boxes (Halloween)
- 24 x Loot Boxes (Halloween)
- 50 x Loot Boxes (Halloween)
WWE 2K19
Strange Brigade
Pinball FX3
The Exorcist: Legion VR
World of Tanks
Train Sim World
- Ruhr-Sieg Nord
- DLC
Valkyria Chronicles 4
PETOONS PARTY
11. Oktober
World of Tanks
DJMAX RESPECT
SNK HEROINES Tag Team Frenzy
12. Oktober
Call of Duty: Black Ops 4
- Call of Duty: Black Ops 4 – Black Ops Pass
- CALL OF DUTY: BLACK OPS 4 – COD POINTS 200
- CALL OF DUTY: BLACK OPS 4 – COD POINTS 500
- CALL OF DUTY: BLACK OPS 4 – COD POINTS 1100
- CALL OF DUTY: BLACK OPS 4 – COD POINTS 2400
- CALL OF DUTY: BLACK OPS 4 – COD POINTS 5000
- CALL OF DUTY: BLACK OPS 4 – COD POINTS 9500
- CALL OF DUTY: BLACK OPS 4 – COD POINTS 13000
- CALL OF DUTY: BLACK OPS 4 – CODE SALUTE PACK (EN/FR)
