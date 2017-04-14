insidegames
Playstation Store – Oster-Angebote haben Zuwachs bekommen
Wie bereits berichtet, wurde im Playstation Store vor Kurzem die große Oster-Angebote Aktion gestartet. Das Oster-Angebote-Aufgebot im PSN Store bietet viele Playstation 3, Playstation 4, PS Vita und Playstation VR Titel zu drastisch reduzierten Preisen.
Um die letzten Angebotstage noch interessanter zu gestalten, wurden die Oster-Angebote im Playstation Store um eine Reiher weiterer reduzierter Spiele ergänzt. Da die Aktion bald wieder endet, solltet ihr mit dem Zuschlagen nicht zu lange warten.
Neue Titel in den Oster-Angeboten:
- Tom Clancy’s Ghost Recon Wildlands – Deluxe Edition
- Tom Clancy’s Ghost Recon Wildlands – Gold Edition
- Nioh
- Nioh Digital Deluxe Edition
- KINGDOM HEARTS HD 2.8 Final Chapter Prologue
- Call of Duty: Black Ops III – Gold Edition
- Call of Duty: Black Ops III Digital Deluxe
- Call of Duty: Black Ops III – Season Pass
- Call of Duty: Black Ops III – Salvation DLC
- Warframe®: 1000 Platinum
- Warframe®: 170 Platinum
- Warframe®: 2100 Platinum
- Warframe®: 3125 Platinum
- Warframe®: 370 Platinum
- I am Setsuna
- Livelock
