Playstation Store – Oster-Angebote haben Zuwachs bekommen

Veröffentlicht 14. April 2017 | 18:25 Uhr von Ricky




Wie bereits berichtet, wurde im Playstation Store vor Kurzem die große Oster-Angebote Aktion gestartet. Das Oster-Angebote-Aufgebot im PSN Store bietet viele Playstation 3, Playstation 4, PS Vita und Playstation VR Titel zu drastisch reduzierten Preisen.

Um die letzten Angebotstage noch interessanter zu gestalten, wurden die Oster-Angebote im Playstation Store um eine Reiher weiterer reduzierter Spiele ergänzt. Da die Aktion bald wieder endet, solltet ihr mit dem Zuschlagen nicht zu lange warten.

Neue Titel in den Oster-Angeboten:


Kategorien: Playstation VR PS Vita News PS3 News PS4 News
