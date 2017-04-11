insidegames
Playstation Store – Oster-Angebote locken mit Rabatten von bis zu 60 Prozent
Mal wieder Lust ein paar Spiele zu shoppen und idealerweise nicht zum gängigen Vollpreis? Dann dürften die vielen im Playstation Store verfügbaren Oster-Angebote für Playstation 3, Playstation 4, PS Vita und Playstation VR vielleicht etwas für euch sein. Bei ausgewählten Playstation Titeln und DLCs könnt ihr aktuell bis zu 60 % gegenüber dem Normalpreis im PSN Store sparen.
Da die Liste der Playstation Oster-Angebote sehr lang ist und einige Titel auch nur begrenzte Zeit zum reduzierten Preis erhältlich sind, solltet ihr ebenfalls einen Blick auf die Oster-Angebote Seite im Playstation Store werfen und im Zweifel nicht zu lange mit dem Zuschlagen warten.
Playstation 4
- Battlefield™ 1
- Battlefield™ 1 Deluxe Edition
- Battlefield™ 1 Ultimate Edition
- Overwatch: Origins Edition
- Grand Theft Auto V
- Grand Theft Auto V & 1. Great White Shark Cash Card Bundle
- Grand Theft Auto V & 2. Whale Shark Cash Card Bundle
- Grand Theft Auto V & 3. Megalodon Shark Cash Card Bundle
- Rise of the Tomb Raider: 20 Year Celebration
- EA SPORTS™ FIFA 17
- EA SPORTS™ FIFA 17 Deluxe Edition
- EA SPORTS™ FIFA 17 Super Deluxe Edition
- DiRT Rally
- FOR HONOR™ DELUXE EDITION
- FOR HONOR™ GOLD EDITION
- The Elder Scrolls V: Skyrim Special Edition
- The Witcher 3: Wild Hunt – Game of the Year Edition
- Assassin’s Creed The Ezio Collection
- Batman: Arkham Knight
- Batman: Arkham Knight Premium Edition
- Watch Dogs 2
- Watch Dogs 2 – Deluxe Edition
- Watch Dogs 2 – Gold Edition
- NBA 2K17
- NBA 2K17 Kobe Bryant Legend Edition
- NBA 2K17 Kobe Bryant Legend Edition Gold
- Middle-earth™: Shadow of Mordor™-Game of the Year Edition
- Dying Light: The Following – Enhanced Edition
- The Elder Scrolls Online: Gold Edition
- The Elder Scrolls Online: Gold Edition Premium Bundle
- The Elder Scrolls Online: Tamriel Unlimited
- Mafia III
- Mafia III Deluxe Edition
- STEEP
- STEEP GOLD EDITION
- Madden NFL 17
- Madden NFL 17 Deluxe Edition
- Madden NFL 17 Super Deluxe Edition
- Dishonored 2
- Dishonored Definitive Edition
- Tales of Berseria
- Mirror’s Edge™ Catalyst
- Dragon Age™: Inquisition
- Dragon Age™: Inquisition – Game of the Year Edition
- EA SPORTS™ UFC 2
- EA SPORTS™ UFC 2 Deluxe Edition
- Project Cars
- EA SPORTS™ UFC
- Far Cry Primal
- FAR CRY PRIMAL – APEX EDITION
- Just Cause 3
- DRAGON BALL XENOVERSE 2
- DRAGON BALL XENOVERSE 2 DELUXE EDITION
- DRAGON BALL XENOVERSE
- Dragon Ball Xenoverse 1 and 2 Bundle
- Dragon Ball Xenoverse: Time Travel Edition
- Assassin’s Creed Chronicles – Trilogy
- Assassin’s Creed IV Black Flag™ – Standard Edition
- Assassin’s Creed Syndicate
- Assassin’s Creed Syndicate Gold Edition
- Assassin’s Creed Triple Pack: Black Flag, Unity, Syndicate
- Assassin’s Creed Unity
- Dragon Age™: Inquisition Deluxe Edition
- F1 2015
- Thief
- Sniper Elite 3
- Sniper Elite 3 ULTIMATE EDITION
- Metro 2033 Redux
- Metro Redux
- Metro: Last Light Redux
- Game of Thrones – Season Pass
- Lords of the Fallen
- Lords of the Fallen Complete Edition
- EA SPORTS™ NHL™ 17
- EA SPORTS™ NHL™ 17 Deluxe Edition
- EA SPORTS™ NHL™ 17 Super Deluxe Edition
- Digimon Story Cyber Sleuth – Digital Edition
- Digimon World: Next Order
- WWE 2K17
- WWE 2K17 Digital Deluxe
- BioShock: The Collection
- The Walking Dead: A New Frontier – Season Pass
- The Walking Dead: Michonne – A Telltale Miniseries
- The Walking Dead: Season Two
- The Walking Dead: The Complete First Season
- The Wolf Among Us
- Murdered: Soul Suspect™
- Wolfenstein: The Old Blood
- ZOMBI
- RABBIDS INVASION – GOLD EDITION
- Rabbids Invasion: The interactive TV Show
- Rayman Legends
- Dead Island Definitive Edition
- Dead Island Retro Revenge
- Dead Island: Riptide Definitive Edition
- Killing Floor 2
- Back to the Future: The Game – 30th Anniversary…
- MotoGP™15
- MotoGP™15 Compact
- One Piece Burning Blood
Indie/Digital
- ARK: Scorched Earth
- ARK: Survival Evolved – Founder’s Edition
- ARK: Survival Evolved – Survivor’s Pack
- Unravel
- Grim Fandango Remastered
- Verdun
- Wasteland™ 2: Director’s Cut
- Pure Hold’em World Poker Championship
- Rebel Galaxy
- Primal Carnage: Extinction
- Amnesia: Collection
- How to Survive 2
- Plague Inc: Evolved
- Armello™
- Tethered Divine Edition
- Deadlight: Director’s Cut
- The Park
- Super Meat Boy
- Overlord: Fellowship of Evil
- Tricky Towers
- Absolute Drift: Zen Edition
- Sword Coast Legends™
- The Bunker
- Coffin Dodgers
- Axiom Verge
- Dangerous Golf™
- Saban’s Mighty Morphin Power Rangers: Mega Battle
- Super Mega Baseball
- Submerged
- GALAK-Z
- Shadow Complex Remastered
- Stories: The Path of Destinies
- Amplitude
- BADLAND: Game of the Year Edition
- Crypt of the NecroDancer
DLCs und Season Pass
- STAR WARS™ Battlefront™ Various
- Batman™: Arkham Knight Season Pass
- Watch Dogs 2 – Season Pass
- The Witcher 3: Wild Hunt Expansion Pass
- The Witcher 3: Wild Hunt – Blood and Wine
- The Witcher 3: Wild Hunt – Hearts of Stone
- Fallout 4 Various
- Tom Clancy’s The Division™ – Season Pass
- NBA 2K17 All-Time College Bundle
- Battlefield 4 Various
- Battlefield™ Hardline Various
- Call of Duty: Black Ops III – Awakening DLC
- Call of Duty: Black Ops III – Descent DLC
- Call of Duty: Black Ops III – Eclipse DLC
- Project Cars – Add-on Pack
- Tom Clancy’s The Division™ Streets of New York Outfit Bundle
- Dragon Ball Xenoverse – Season Pass
- Dragon Ball Xenoverse GT PACK 1
- Dragon Ball Xenoverse GT PACK 2 (+ Mira and Towa)
- Dragon Ball Z: Resurrection of « F » Pack
- Watch Dogs2 – Black Hat Pack
- Assassin’s Creed IV Season Pass
- Assassin’s Creed Syndicate – Jack the Ripper
- Assassin’s Creed Syndicate – Season Pass
- Dying Light Cuisine & Cargo
- Dying Light Season Pass
- Dying Light The Bozak Horde
- Dying Light Ultimate Survivor Bundle
- Dying Light: The Following
- Dragon Age™: Inquisition – Jaws of Hakkon
- Dragon Age™: Inquisition – The Descent
- Dragon Age™: Inquisition – Trespasser
- Dragon Age™: Inquisition Deluxe Edition Upgra…
- Sniper Elite 3 Season Pass
- Mortal Kombat X Kombat Pack
Playstation VR
- Robinson: The Journey
- Job Simulator
- DiRT Rally PLAYSTATION VR UPGRADE DLC ADD-ON
- DiRT Rally PLUS PLAYSTATION VR BUNDLE
- NBA 2KVR Experience
- EVE: Valkyrie (plus Founder’s Pack)
- Eagle Flight
- Rez Infinite
- Thumper
- Sports Bar VR
- Headmaster
- Keep Talking and Nobody Explodes
- The Brookhaven Experiment
- Tethered
- Fruit Ninja VR
- Battlezone
- Wayward Sky
- Gunjack
- Carnival Games VR
- The Assembly
- The Martian VR Experience
- Surgeon Simulator: Experience Reality
- Perfect
- Volume
- Pinball FX2 VR
- Lethal VR
- Time Machine VR
- Werewolves Within
- Windlands
- Harmonix Music VR
- Loading Human™: Chapter 1
- Pixel Gear
- HoloBall
- Moto Racer 4
- Weeping Doll
