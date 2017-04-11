Top News

Playstation Store – Oster-Angebote locken mit Rabatten von bis zu 60 Prozent

Mal wieder Lust ein paar Spiele zu shoppen und idealerweise nicht zum gängigen Vollpreis? Dann dürften die vielen im Playstation Store verfügbaren Oster-Angebote für Playstation 3, Playstation 4, PS Vita und Playstation VR vielleicht etwas für euch sein. Bei ausgewählten Playstation Titeln und DLCs könnt ihr aktuell bis zu 60 % gegenüber dem Normalpreis im PSN Store sparen.

Da die Liste der Playstation Oster-Angebote sehr lang ist und einige Titel auch nur begrenzte Zeit zum reduzierten Preis erhältlich sind, solltet ihr ebenfalls einen Blick auf die Oster-Angebote Seite im Playstation Store werfen und im Zweifel nicht zu lange mit dem Zuschlagen warten.

Playstation 4

Indie/Digital

DLCs und Season Pass

Playstation VR


*