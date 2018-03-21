insidegames
Playstation Store – Osterangebote ab sofort verfügbar
Ostern ist nicht mehr weit und Sony hat dazu passend auch in diesem Jahr ein riesige Rabattaktion gestartet. Mit den aktuellen Osterangeboten im Playstation Store könnt ihr, je nach Titel, bis zu 60% sparen.
Ihr könnt aus den jeweiligen Hauptkategorien Playstation 3, PS4, PS VR und PS Vita und im Anschluss die passenden Titel auswählen. Mit reduziertem Preis angeboten werden nicht nur komplette Spiele, sondern auch einige DLCs und Season Pässe.
Wir haben euch nachfolgend ein paar der Top-Titel zusammengestellt, welche auch in der aktuellen Osteraktion 2018 im PSN Store enthalten sind. Um jedoch einen kompletten Überblick zu bekommen, besucht in jedem Fall auch den Playstation Store.
Osterangebote – gültig: 30.03.18 – 2.04.18
- Assassin’s Creed Origins
- Nier Automata
- The Elder Scrolls V: Skyrim Special Edition
- Grand Theft Auto V
- The Witcher 3: Wild Hunt
- Call of Duty: WWII
- STAR WARS Battlefront II
- The Evil Within 2
- Battlefield 1 Revolution
- TOM CLANCY’S RAINBOW SIX SIEGE
- FIFA 18
- F1 2017
- EA SPORTS UFC 3 Deluxe Edition
- NBA 2K18
- DiRT Rally
- Assassin’s Creed Origins – Season Pass
- Battlefield 1 Premium Pass
- Complete Your ARK Season Pass
- The Witcher 3: Wild Hunt Expansion Pass
- DOOM VFR
- DiRT Rally PLAYSTATION VR UPGRADE DLC ADD-ON
- Robinson: The Journey
- The Elder Scrolls V: Skyrim VR
- Eagle Flight
- ARK: Survival Evolved – Founder’s Edition
- Undertale
- Outlast 2
- The Escapists 2
- Goat Simulator: The GOATY
Weitere News und Spiele zum Thema
Kommentare
Erfolge Trophy Leitfaden Keyword-Wolke:
- ANZEIGE -