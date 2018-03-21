Top News

Playstation Store – Osterangebote ab sofort verfügbar

Veröffentlicht 21. März 2018 | 18:11 Uhr von Ricky




Playstation-Store-Osterangebote

Ostern ist nicht mehr weit und Sony hat dazu passend auch in diesem Jahr ein riesige Rabattaktion gestartet. Mit den aktuellen Osterangeboten im Playstation Store könnt ihr, je nach Titel, bis zu 60% sparen.

Ihr könnt aus den jeweiligen Hauptkategorien Playstation 3, PS4, PS VR und PS Vita und im Anschluss die passenden Titel auswählen. Mit reduziertem Preis angeboten werden nicht nur komplette Spiele, sondern auch einige DLCs und Season Pässe.

Wir haben euch nachfolgend ein paar der Top-Titel zusammengestellt, welche auch in der aktuellen Osteraktion 2018 im PSN Store enthalten sind. Um jedoch einen kompletten Überblick zu bekommen, besucht in jedem Fall auch den Playstation Store.

 

Osterangebote – gültig: 30.03.18 – 2.04.18


