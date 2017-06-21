insidegames
Playstation Store – PlayStation Plus Doppelte Rabatte und Digitale Rabatte gestartet
Sony hat erneut umfangreiche Rabatt-Aktionen im PSN-Store ins Leben gerufen, in welchen viele Spiele als auch zusätzliche Erweiterungen für PS3, Playstation 4, PS Vita als auch Playstation VR teilweise drastisch im Preis gesenkt wurden.
Ab sofort stehen im Playstation Store nicht nur die sogenannten PlayStation Plus Doppelte Rabatte, sondern auch ein neues Wochen-Angebot, Digitale Rabatte und im Preis reduzierte Titel für Playstation 3 und PS Vita zur Verfügung.
Alle aktuellen Rabatt-Aktionen im Playstation Store gelten vom 21.06.2017 bis 5.07.2017.
Angebot der Woche
PlayStation Plus Doppelte Rabatte (bis 5. Juli 2017)
- The Witcher 3: Wild Hunt
- The Witcher 3: Wild Hunt – Game of the Year Edition
- BioShock: The Collection
- Call of Duty: Black Ops III – Gold Edition
- Call of Duty: Black Ops III Digital Deluxe
- HITMAN™ – The Complete First Season
- Tomb Raider: Definitive Edition
- Dishonored 2
- Pro Evolution Soccer 2017
- Mafia III
- Mafia III Deluxe Edition
- Destiny – The Collection
- Battlefield 4™
- Battlefield 4™ Premium Edition
- Battlefield Bundle
- Battlefield™ Hardline
- Battlefield™ Hardline Deluxe Edition
- Battlefield™ Hardline Ultimate Edition
- Far Cry 4
- Far Cry 4 – Gold Edition
- FAR CRY 4 + FAR CRY PRIMAL BUNDLE
- Far Cry Primal
- FAR CRY PRIMAL – APEX EDITION
- Call of Duty: Advanced Warfare – Digital Pro Edition (Day Zero)
- Call of Duty: Advanced Warfare Gold Edition
- The Crew
- The Crew Ultimate Edition
- Need for Speed™ Deluxe Bundle
- Need for Speed™ Rivals
- Need for Speed™ Rivals: Complete Edition
- Call of Duty: Ghosts and Season Pass Bundle
- Call of Duty: Ghosts Gold Edition
- Grand Theft Auto: The Trilogy
- Grand Theft Auto III
- Grand Theft Auto: San Andreas
- Grand Theft Auto: Vice City
- Sleeping Dogs™ Definitive Edition
- Trackmania Turbo
- Thief
- Metro 2033 Redux
- Metro Redux
- Metro: Last Light Redux
- Canis Canem Edit
- Plants vs. Zombies™ Garden Warfare 2
- Plants vs. Zombies™ Garden Warfare 2: Deluxe Edition
- Trials Fusion
- Trials Fusion The Awesome MAX Edition
- Trials of the Blood Dragon
- TRIALS OF THE BLOOD DRAGON + OST
- TRIALS OF THE BLOOD DRAGON + TRIALS FUSION AWESOME MAX EDITION
- HITMAN – Episode 2: Sapienza
- HITMAN – Episode 3: Marrakesh
- HITMAN – Episode 4: Bangkok
- HITMAN – Episode 5: Colorado
- HITMAN – Episode 6: Hokkaido
- HITMAN™ – Bonus Episode
- HITMAN™ Requiem Pack
- Batman: Return to Arkham
- ZOMBI
- The Warriors
- MotoGP™15
- MotoGP™15 Compact
- Sniper Ghost Warrior 3
- Styx: Master of Shadows
- Styx: Master of Shadows + Styx: Shards of Darkness
- Styx: Shards of Darkness
- Just Dance 2017
- This War of Mine: The Little Ones
- MXGP2 – Special Edition
- MXGP2 – The Official Motocross Videogame
- MXGP2 – The Official Motocross Videogame Compact
- MLB The Show™ 17
- MLB The Show™ 17 Digital Deluxe Edition
- MLB The Show™ 17 MVP Edition
- Don Bradman Cricket 17
- Yooka-Laylee
- Manhunt
- Destroy All Humans!
- Destroy All Humans! 2
- Max Payne
- Dungeons 2
- Ape Escape 2
- Red Dead Revolver
- Marvel’s Guardians of the Galaxy: Telltale – Season Pass
- War of the Monsters
- Twisted Metal: Black™
- The Assembly
- Legend of Kay Anniversary
- Mighty No. 9
- Ghostbusters™
- Tiny Troopers Joint Ops
- Monster Jam: Crush It!
- Everybody’s Tennis
- Syberia 3
- Primal
- Arc the Lad: Twilight of the Spirits
- Forbidden Siren
- LUMO
- Shiness: The Lightning Kingdom
- Lichdom: Battlemage
- Moto Racer 4
- Moto Racer 4 – Deluxe Edition
- The Mark of Kri
- Just Sing
- Assault Suit Leynos
- Warhammer 40,000: Deathwatch
- Worlds of Magic: Planar Conquest
- Dead Synchronicity: Tomorrow Comes Today
- MX vs. ATV 2017 Official Track Edition
- Valhalla Hills – Definitive Edition
- FantaVision
- Seasons After Fall
- Farming Simulator 15: Complete Edition
- Kinetica
- Super Dungeon Bros MEGA Bundle Pack
- Baila Latino
Digitale Rabatte (bis 5. Juli 2017)
- Firewatch
- Shadow Complex Remastered
- NECROPOLIS: A Diabolical Dungeon Delve
- ADR1FT
- Pineview Drive – House of Horror
- SteamWorld Dig
- SteamWorld Heist
- Stikbold! A Dodgeball Adventure
- Stories: The Path of Destinies
- Bridge Constructor
- Invisible, Inc. Console Edition
- Shantae and the Pirate’s Curse
- Shantae: Risky’s Revenge – Director’s Cut
- The Inner World
- Action Henk
- Ace Banana
- BADLAND: Game of the Year Edition
- Brick Breaker
- Filthy Lucre
- Firewatch Dynamic Theme Bundle
- Hard Reset Redux
- Jotun: Valhalla Edition
- Lost Sea
- Mantis Burn Racing
- Randal’s Monday
- Risk Urban Assault
- Solitaire
- Submerged
- Tetraminos
- The Fall
- Volume
- Weeping Doll
- Zen Pinball 2: Aliens vs. Pinball (Unlock)
- Zen Pinball 2: Marvel’s Women of Power (Unlock)
- Mahjong
Spart auf PS3 & PS Vita-Games (21.06.17 – 05.07.17)
- NBA 2K17
- Lost Planet 3
- Far Cry 4
- WWE 2K17
- WWE 2K17 Digital Deluxe
- WWE 2K17 Season Pass
- Virtua Fighter 5 Final Showdown
- Virtua Fighter 5 Final Showdown Complete Edition
- House of the Dead 4
- Alien: Isolation
- Aliens: Colonial Marines
- Alien Rage
- Just Dance 2017
- Far Cry 3: Blood Dragon
- Far Cry Classic
- Far Cry® 3
- Far Cry® 3 + Far Cry® 3 Blood Dragon
- Far Cry®2
- Far Cry®2 + Fortunes Pack
- Sniper Ghost Warrior 2
- Sniper Ghost Warrior 2 Gold Edition
- The House of the Dead Bundle Pack
- The House of the Dead III
- The House of the Dead: OVERKILL™ Extended Cut
- Sleeping Dogs Digital Edition
- Street Fighter 2 Turbo HD Remix
- Sonic Generations
- SONIC THE HEDGEHOG 4 Episode I
- Sonic the Hedgehog™ 4 Episode II
- Sonic & All Stars Racing Transformed
- Sonic Adventure
- Sonic Adventure™ 2
- Sonic CD
- Sonic the Fighters
- Sonic the Hedgehog
- Sonic the Hedgehog 2™
- Sonic Unleashed
- Enemy Front
- Alex Kidd in Miracle World™
- Comix Zone
- Daytona USA
- Dead Rising 2: Off the Record
- Dogfight 1942 Bundle
- DuckTales: Remastered
- Dungeons & Dragons: Chronicles of Mystara
- Dustforce
- Fighting Vipers
- Final Fight: Double Impact
- Flock!
- Golden Axe
- GUNSTAR HEROES
- HELL YEAH! Wrath of the Dead Rabbit
- Jet Set Radio
- Monster World IV
- NiGHTS into dreams…
- Renegade Ops™
- Sega Bass Fishing
- Streets of Rage 2
- Super Hang-On
- Super Monkey Ball Banana Splitz™
- The Revenge of Shinobi
- ToeJam & Earl: Panic on Funkotron
- ToeJam & Earl™
- Virtua Fighter 2™
- Wonder Boy in Monster Land
- Wonder Boy in Monster World
- Zen Pinball 2: Aliens vs. Pinball (Unlock)
- Zen Pinball 2: Marvel’s Women of Power (Unlock)
