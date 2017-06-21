Top News

Gewinnspiele Mehr »

Aktuelle News Mehr »

Leitfäden Mehr »

Tests Mehr »

insidegames

Playstation Store – PlayStation Plus Doppelte Rabatte und Digitale Rabatte gestartet

Veröffentlicht 21. Juni 2017 | 18:29 Uhr von Ricky




Playstation-store-logo

Sony hat erneut umfangreiche Rabatt-Aktionen im PSN-Store ins Leben gerufen, in welchen viele Spiele als auch zusätzliche Erweiterungen für PS3, Playstation 4, PS Vita als auch Playstation VR teilweise drastisch im Preis gesenkt wurden.

Ab sofort stehen im Playstation Store nicht nur die sogenannten PlayStation Plus Doppelte Rabatte, sondern auch ein neues Wochen-Angebot, Digitale Rabatte und im Preis reduzierte Titel für Playstation 3 und PS Vita zur Verfügung.

Alle aktuellen Rabatt-Aktionen im Playstation Store gelten vom 21.06.2017 bis 5.07.2017.

Angebot der Woche

 

PlayStation Plus Doppelte Rabatte (bis 5. Juli 2017)

 

Digitale Rabatte (bis 5. Juli 2017)

 

Spart auf PS3 & PS Vita-Games (21.06.17 – 05.07.17)

 


- ANZEIGE -


Kategorien: Playstation VR PS Vita News PS3 News PS4 News PS4 Pro
Tags:

Weitere News und Spiele zum Thema

Playstation-store-logo

Playstation Store – Neuerscheinungen der Woche (19.6.-23.6.2017)
Playstation-store-logo

Playstation Store – Neuerscheinungen der Woche (23.5.-26.5.2017)
Playstation-store-logo

Playstation Store – Oster-Angebote haben Zuwachs bekommen
Playstation-store-logo

Playstation Store – Oster-Angebote locken mit Rabatten von bis zu 60 Prozent
Über Ricky
Alle Artikel von Ricky ansehen

Im Forum als Zsadist oder auf Google+ unterwegs. Heavy Metal/Hardrock und Horror-Movie-Liebhaber!

Kommentare

Hinterlasse eine Antwort

Erfolge Trophy Leitfaden Keyword-Wolke:


Es ist noch kein Keyword vorhanden

- ANZEIGE -

SCN-Mitglieder

inside-network

Partner

Über Uns

Wichtiges & Hilfe

© 2010 - 2016 insidegames - Alle Rechte vorbehalten | Betreuung und Hosting Michel Wandke

Alle eingetragenen Marken und Logos sind eingetragene Warenzeichen der jeweiligen Herausgeber und/oder Inhaber.
Weitergabe und Vervielfältigung der Inhalte, auch in Teilen, ist ohne vorherige Genehmigung nicht gestattet.


*