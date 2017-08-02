insidegames
Playstation Store – Sommerangebote mit neuen Games erweitert
Bereits im Juli 2017 hat Sony die Sommerangebote im Playstation Store ins Rennen geschickt.
Mit dem Playstation Summer Sale könnt ihr aktuell bis zu 60% auf ausgewählte Playstation 3, PS4, Playstation VR und PS Vita Titel als auch DLCs sparen.
Obwohl die Liste der reduzierten Spiele und zusätzlichen Inhalten bereits sehr lang ist, hat Sony diese um weitere Titel ergänzt, welche wir euch natürlich nicht vorenthalten möchten.
Wer die komplette Liste der Playstation Store Sommerangebote in Augenschein nehmen möchte, sollte sich auf jeden Fall auch auf die offizielle Angebotsseite im Playstation Store begeben.
Sommerangebote neue Inhalte ab 02.08.2017:
- Horizon Zero Dawn
- Horizon Zero Dawn Digital Deluxe Edition
- The Last of Us Remastered
- HITMAN – The Complete First Season
- Sniper Elite 4
- Sniper Elite 4 Digital Deluxe Edition
- Call of Duty: Black Ops III – Gold Edition
- UNCHARTED 4: A Thief’s End Digital Edition
- WipEout Omega Collection
- Nioh
- Nioh Digital Deluxe Edition
- Nioh Season Pass
- Sniper Ghost Warrior 3 Season Pass Edition
- Killing Floor 2
- Call of Duty: Infinite Warfare
- Call of Duty: Infinite Warfare – Digital Deluxe
- Call of Duty: Infinite Warfare – Legacy Edition
- Call of Duty: Infinite Warfare + Destiny – The Collection
- Call of Duty: IW Legacy + Destiny – The Collection Bundle
- Gravity Rush 2
- Rockstar Games PS2 Classics Bundle
- Hitman Requiem Pack
- HITMAN – Bonus Episode
- HITMAN – Episode 1: Paris
- HITMAN – Episode 2: Sapienza
- HITMAN – Episode 3: Marrakesh
- HITMAN – Episode 4: Bangkok
- HITMAN – Episode 5: Colorado
- HITMAN – Episode 6: Hokkaido
- Call of Duty: Advanced Warfare Season Pass
- Call of Duty: Black Ops III – Season Pass
- Call of Duty: Ghosts [Season Pass]
- Call of Duty: Infinite Warfare Season Pass
- Call of Duty: Advanced Warfare – Ascendance DLC
- Call of Duty: Advanced Warfare – Havoc DLC
- Call of Duty: Advanced Warfare – Reckoning DLC
- Call of Duty: Advanced Warfare – Supremacy DLC
- Call of Duty: Black Ops III – Awakening DLC
- Call of Duty: Black Ops III – Descent DLC
- Call of Duty: Black Ops III – Eclipse DLC
- Call of Duty: Black Ops III – Salvation DLC
- Call of Duty: Ghosts – Devastation
- Call of Duty: Ghosts – Invasion
- Call of Duty: Ghosts – Nemesis
- Call of Duty: Ghosts – Onslaught
