Playstation Store – Sommerangebote verfügbar
Neben einer neuen Total Digital-Aktion mit welcher bis zu 70% auf ausgewählte Titel gespart werden kann, sind mit den Sommerangebote nochmals viele weitere Spiele-Angebote im Playstation Store verfügbar.
Mit dem Playstation Summer Sale könnt ihr bis zu 60% auf ausgewählte Playstation 3, PS4, Playstation VR und PS Vita Titel als auch DLCs sparen.
Da die Liste der vergünstigten Playstation-Spielen sehr lang ist, haben wir einige Highlights für euch zusammen gestellt. Wer die komplette Liste der Playstation Store Sommerangebote in Augenschein nehmen möchte, sollte sich zur offiziellen Angebotsseite im Playstation Store begeben.
Playstation Store – Sommerangebote (Auszug)
Playstation 4:
- Grand Theft Auto V
- EA SPORTS FIFA 17
- Ratchet & Clank
- Tom Clancy’s Ghost Recon Wildlands
- Tom Clancy’s Ghost Recon Wildlands – Deluxe Edition
- DiRT 4
- Battlefield 1
- Battlefield 1 Deluxe Edition
- Battlefield 1 Ultimate Edition
- Rise of the Tomb Raider: 20 Year Celebration
- TEKKEN 7
- TEKKEN 7 Deluxe Edition
- Assassin’s Creed IV Black Flag – Standard Edition
- Assassin’s Creed Unity
- Assassin’s Creed Syndicate
- Uncharted: The Nathan Drake Collection
- STAR WARS Battlefront Ultimate Edition
- Mad Max
- The Last Guardian
- Titanfall 2
- 7 Days to Die
- Mass Effect: Andromeda
- Mass Effect: Andromeda Deluxe Edition
- FOR HONOR
- Bloodborne
- Bloodborne: Game of the Year Edition
- Mortal Kombat X
- Mortal Kombat XL
- DOOM
- Outlast 2
- Mirror’s Edge Catalyst
- KNACK
- NBA 2K17
- NBA 2K17 Kobe Bryant Legend Edition
- NBA 2K17 Kobe Bryant Legend Edition Gold
- NBA 2KVR Experience
- The Elder Scrolls Online: Morrowind
- The Elder Scrolls Online: Morrowind Collector’s Edition
- Need for Speed
- Need for Speed Deluxe Edition
- Fallout 4
- BEYOND: Two Souls
- Heavy Rain
- The Heavy Rain & BEYOND: Two Souls Collection
- Grand Theft Auto V & 1. Great White Shark Cash Card Bundle
- Grand Theft Auto V & 2. Whale Shark Cash Card Bundle
- Grand Theft Auto V & 3. Megalodon Shark Cash Card Bundle
- EA SPORTS FIFA 17 Deluxe Edition
- Batman: Arkham Knight
- Batman: Arkham Knight Premium Edition
DLC:
- Bloodborne The Old Hunters
- Fallout 4 Season Pass Bundle
- Tom Clancy’s The Division – Season Pass
- STAR WARS Battlefront Season Pass
- Middle-earth: Shadow of Mordor Season Pass
- Assassin’s Creed Syndicate – Season Pass
- DRIVECLUB Season Pass
- Dying Light Season Pass
- WWE 2K17 Season Pass
- Assassin’s Creed IV Season Pass
- Assassin’s Creed Syndicate – Jack the Ripper
- NBA 2K17 All-Time College Bundle
- The Elder Scrolls Online: Morrowind Collector’s Edition Upgrade
- The Elder Scrolls Online: Morrowind Upgrade
- Ghost Recon Wildlands – Fallen Ghost
- Ghost Recon Wildlands – Narco Road
- Dying Light Cuisine & Cargo
- Dying Light The Bozak Horde
- Dying Light Ultimate Survivor Bundle
- Dying Light: The Following
- Titanfall 2 Deluxe Edition Content
- Titanfall 2: Angel City’s Most Wanted Bundle
- Titanfall 2: Colony Reborn Bundle
- Titanfall 2: Monarch’s Reign Bundle
- Fallout 4 – Various
- Project CARS On Demand Pack
- Dragon Age: Inquisition – Jaws of Hakkon
- Dragon Age: Inquisition – The Descent
- Dragon Age: Inquisition – Trespasser
- Outlast: Whistleblower
PS VR:
- NBA 2KVR Experience
- Batman: Arkham VR
- DRIVECLUB VR
- PlayStation®VR Worlds
- Robinson: The Journey
- Job Simulator
- Until Dawn: Rush of Blood
- Eagle Flight
- Sports Bar VR
- Thumper
- RIGS Mechanized Combat League
- Keep Talking and Nobody Explodes
- The Brookhaven Experiment
- Battlezone
- Wayward Sky
- Star Trek: Bridge Crew
- Tumble VR
- Carnival Games® VR
- Surgeon Simulator: Experience Reality
- DiRT Rally® PLAYSTATION®VR UPGRADE DLC ADD-ON
- Farpoint
- The Martian VR Experience
- Perfect
- Time Machine VR
- Lethal VR
- Pinball FX2 VR
- Pinball FX2 VR: Season 1 Pack
- Volume
- Windlands
- Werewolves Within
