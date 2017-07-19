Top News

Playstation Store – Sommerangebote verfügbar

Veröffentlicht 19. Juli 2017 | 17:29 Uhr




Playstation-Store-Sommerangebote

Neben einer neuen Total Digital-Aktion mit welcher bis zu 70% auf ausgewählte Titel gespart werden kann, sind mit den Sommerangebote nochmals viele weitere Spiele-Angebote im Playstation Store verfügbar.

Mit dem Playstation Summer Sale könnt ihr bis zu 60% auf ausgewählte Playstation 3, PS4, Playstation VR und PS Vita Titel als auch DLCs sparen.

Da die Liste der vergünstigten Playstation-Spielen sehr lang ist, haben wir einige Highlights für euch zusammen gestellt. Wer die komplette Liste der Playstation Store Sommerangebote in Augenschein nehmen möchte, sollte sich zur offiziellen Angebotsseite im Playstation Store begeben.

Playstation Store – Sommerangebote (Auszug)

Playstation 4:

DLC:

PS VR:

 


