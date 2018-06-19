Top News

Playstation Store – Spiele unter 15 Euro, Retro Deals und weitere Rabatte verfügbar

Veröffentlicht 19. Juni 2018 | 16:27 Uhr von Ricky




Sony hat nach den Days of Play weitere neue Rabatt-Aktionen im Playstation Store gestartet. Es werden wieder Hunderte PS3-, Playstation 4- und Playstation VR-Spiele und Erweiterungen (DLCs/Add-Ons) deutlich günstiger angeboten. Oder nutzt die Chance einige PS2-Klassiker auf Playstation 4 inklusive Trophy-Support zu spielen und beim Kauf dieser deutlich zu sparen.

Neben den „Spiele unter 15 Euro”-, und „PlayStation-Retrospiele“-Rabatten steht auch ein neues „Angebot der Woche“ zur Verfügung.

 

Angebot der Woche

 

Spiele unter 15 Euro

 

PlayStation-Retrospiele

 


