Playstation Store – Spiele unter 15 Euro, Retro Deals und weitere Rabatte verfügbar
Sony hat nach den Days of Play weitere neue Rabatt-Aktionen im Playstation Store gestartet. Es werden wieder Hunderte PS3-, Playstation 4- und Playstation VR-Spiele und Erweiterungen (DLCs/Add-Ons) deutlich günstiger angeboten. Oder nutzt die Chance einige PS2-Klassiker auf Playstation 4 inklusive Trophy-Support zu spielen und beim Kauf dieser deutlich zu sparen.
Neben den „Spiele unter 15 Euro”-, und „PlayStation-Retrospiele“-Rabatten steht auch ein neues „Angebot der Woche“ zur Verfügung.
Angebot der Woche
- ARK: Aberration
- ARK: Scorched Earth
- ARK: Survival Evolved – Founder’s Edition
- ARK: Survival Evolved Explorer’s Edition
- ARK: Survival Evolved Season Pass
- Complete Your ARK Season Pass
Spiele unter 15 Euro
- Rise of the Tomb Raider: 20 Year Celebration
- Tomb Raider: Definitive Edition
- Fallout 4
- Need for Speed™
- Need for Speed™ Deluxe Edition
- Titanfall™ 2: Ultimate Edition
- DARK SOULS™ III
- DARK SOULS™ II: Scholar of the First Sin
- Mad Max
- NBA LIVE 18: The One Edition
- Yakuza Kiwami
- Yakuza Zero
- DiRT Rally
- DiRT Rally – VR Bundle
- DiRT Rally VR Add On
- Sleeping Dogs™ Definitive Edition
- F1™ 2015
- F1™ 2016
- The Shadow Warrior Collection
- Shadow Warrior
- Shadow Warrior 2
- Metal Gear Solid V: The Definitive Experience
- Metal Gear Solid V: Ground Zeroes
- Metal Gear Solid V: The Phantom Pain
- Battlefield 4™
- Battlefield 4™ Premium Edition
- Battlefield Bundle
- Battlefield™ Hardline Deluxe Edition
- Battlefield™ Hardline Standard Edition
- Battlefield™ Hardline Ultimate Edition
- Thief
- Yu-Gi-Oh! Legacy of the Duelist
- Mirror’s Edge™ Catalyst
- EA Family Bundle (NFS 2015 / PvZ2 / Unravel)
- DIVINITY ORIGINAL SIN – ENHANCED EDITION
- The Evil Within
- Prey
- RESIDENT EVIL 5
- Resident Evil 6
- RESIDENT EVIL REVELATIONS
- Resident Evil Revelations 1 & 2 Bundle
- Resident Evil Revelations 2 – Season Pass
- Resident Evil Revelations 2 Deluxe Edition
- Plants vs. Zombies™ Garden Warfare 2
- Plants vs. Zombies™ Garden Warfare 2: Deluxe …
- Zombie Army Trilogy
- Devil May Cry 4 Special Edition
- DmC Devil May Cry: Definitive Edition
- DMC4SE Demon Hunter Bundle
- MX vs. ATV Supercross Encore
- Child of Light
- Sword Art Online Re: Hollow Fragment
- Sword Art Online: Lost Song
- Dragon Age™: Inquisition
- Dragon Age™: Inquisition – Game of the Year E…
- Dragon Age™: Inquisition Deluxe Edition
- Dragon Age™: Inquisition Deluxe Edition Upgra…
- Sherlock Holmes : The Devil’s Daughter
- Sherlock Holmes: Crimes and Punishments
- STAR WARS™ Battlefront™ Ultimate Edition
- Elite Dangerous
- Murdered: Soul Suspect™
- Need for Speed™ Deluxe Bundle (Rivals and 2015)
- Need for Speed™ Rivals
- Need for Speed™ Rivals: Complete Edition
- The Raven Remastered
- DEAD RISING
- DEAD RISING 2
- DEAD RISING 2 Off The Record
- DEAD RISING Triple Bundle Pack
- Worms Anniversary Edition
- Worms W.M.D
- Worms™ Battlegrounds
- ZOMBI
- Ride 2
- Ride 2 Special Edition
- RIDE
- Metro Redux
- Metro 2033 Redux
- Metro: Last Light Redux
- Bound by Flame™
- One Piece Burning Blood
- One Piece Pirate Warriors 3
- One Piece Pirate Warriors 3 – Gold Edition
- MXGP – COMPACT to Full Game UPGRADE
- MXGP – The Official Motocross Videogame
- MXGP – The Official Motocross Videogame COMPACT
- MXGP2 – The Official Motocross Videogame Compact
- Fe
- Little Nightmares
- Little Nightmares Complete Edition
- Trials Fusion The Awesome MAX Edition
- Trials of the Blood Dragon
- TRIALS OF THE BLOOD DRAGON + OST
- TRIALS OF THE BLOOD DRAGON + TRIALS FUSION AWES…
- Homefront®: The Revolution
- Homefront®: The Revolution ‘Freedom Fighter’ B…
- Blood Bowl®2
- Blood Bowl®2: Legendary Edition
- Dragon’s Dogma: Dark Arisen
- Bulletstorm: Full Clip Edition
- Bulletstorm: Full Clip Edition Duke Nukem Bundle
- Marvel: Ultimate Alliance
- Marvel: Ultimate Alliance 2
- Marvel: Ultimate Alliance Bundle
- Mount & Blade: Warband
- Risk
- WRC 5 eSports Edition
- WRC 6 FIA World Rally Championship
- Yooka-Laylee
- ULTIMATE MARVEL VS. CAPCOM 3
- Lara Croft and the Temple of Osiris
- Lara Croft and the Temple of Osiris & Season Pa…
- Saints Row IV: Re-Elected
- Saints Row IV: Re-Elected & Gat out of Hell
- Saints Row: Gat out of Hell
- Styx: Master of Shadows
- Styx: Master of Shadows + Styx: Shards of Darkn…
- Styx: Shards of Darkness
- This War of Mine: The Little Ones
- Risen 3: Titan Lords – Enhanced Edition
- The Technomancer
- Tetris® Ultimate
- Sébastien Loeb Rally EVO
- Sébastien Loeb Rally EVO – Special Edition
- Assassin’s Creed Chronicles: Trilogy
- Assassin’s Creed Chronicles: China
- Assassin’s Creed Chronicles: India
- Assassin’s Creed Chronicles: Russia
- Carmageddon: Max Damage
- JoJo’s Bizarre Adventure: Eyes of Heaven
- The Talos Principle: Deluxe Edition
- Prototype® Biohazard Bundle
- Prototype®2
- PROTOTYPE™
- Valkyria Chronicles Remastered
- Valkyria Revolution
- Earth Defense Force 4.1: The Shadow of New Desp…
- Aven Colony
- Air Conflicts Vietnam Ultimate Edition
- Aragami
- GUILTY GEAR Xrd -REVELATOR-
- Umbrella Corps
- Umbrella Corps Deluxe Edition
- Golf Club 2
- Peggle 2
- Peggle 2 Magical Masters Edition
- Deadlight: Director’s Cut
- BlazBlue Chronophantasma Extend
- Torment: Tides of Numenera
- Agents of Mayhem
- Agents of Mayhem – Total Mayhem Bundle
- ArcaniA – The Complete Tale
- Mordheim: City of the Damned
- Mordheim: City of the Damned – Complete Edition
- Infinite Air
- de Blob
- de Blob 2
- RABBIDS INVASION – GOLD EDITION
- Rabbids Invasion: The interactive TV Show
- Toy Soldiers: War Chest
- Toy Soldiers: War Chest Hall of Fame Edition
- Get Even
- Ghostbusters™
- Adam’s Venture: Origins
- Monster Jam: Crush It!
- Legend of Kay Anniversary
- Motorcycle Club
- Silence
- This is the Police
- Shiness: The Lightning Kingdom
- Gal*Gun: Double Peace
- Mighty No. 9
- Deponia
- Warhammer 40,000: Deathwatch
- Dead Alliance
- Dead Alliance™: Multiplayer Edition
- Road Rage
- Alekhine’s Gun
- White Day: A Labyrinth Named School
- Cartoon Network: Battle Crashers
- Dreamfall Chapters
- N.E.R.O.: Nothing Ever Remains Obscure
- N.E.R.O.: Nothing Ever Remains Obscure – Deluxe…
- Loading Human™: Chapter 1
- Goosebumps: The Game
- Risk Urban Assault
- Cat Quest
- BATTLESHIP
- Flockers
- Rapala Fishing: Pro Series
- Anima: Gate of memories
- Akiba’s Beat
- Battlestar Galactica Deadlock
- Lichdom: Battlemage
- Space Hulk
- Space Hulk: Ascension
- Utawarerumono: Mask of Deception
- Dead Synchronicity: Tomorrow Comes Today
- Real Farm
- Real Farm – Deluxe Edition
- Real Farm – Original Soundtrack
- Reus
- REUS – Deluxe Edition
- Deer Hunter: Reloaded
- Sine Mora EX
- Battle Worlds: Kronos
- AER – Memories of Old
- Zenith
- Troll and I™
- Rad Rogers
- Chaos on Deponia
- Ginger: Beyond the Crystal
- Boggle
- Aegis of Earth: Protonovus Assault
- AereA
- AereA – Deluxe Edition
- Beast Quest
- Rabi-Ribi
- Heart&Slash
- Lock’s Quest
- Vegas Party
- ArmaGallant: Decks of Destiny
- Vostok Inc.
- SYNDROME
- Trailblazers
- Defunct
- Defunct – Deluxe Edition
- SOEDESCO Collection – Volume 1
- EARTHLOCK
- Wuppo
- Wuppo – Deluxe Edition
- Wuppo – Super Deluxe Edition
- Shiny
- Shiny – Deluxe Edition
- INDIE BUNDLE: Shiness and Seasons after Fall
PlayStation-Retrospiele
- Grand Theft Auto: The Trilogy
- Red Dead Revolver
- The Jak and Daxter Collection
- Canis Canem Edit
- FINAL FANTASY® VII
- FINAL FANTASY® IX Digital Edition
- Grand Theft Auto III
- Grand Theft Auto: Vice City
- Grand Theft Auto: San Andreas
- Resident Evil
- Resident Evil 0
- resident evil 4
- Resident Evil Code: Veronica X
- Resident Evil Triple Pack
- Resident Evil: Deluxe Origins Bundle
- OKAMI HD
- The Warriors
- Rogue Galaxy™
- Rockstar Games PS2™ Classics Bundle
- Jak and Daxter: The Precursor Legacy™
- Jak II™: Renegade
- Jak 3™
- Jak™X: Combat Racing
- METAL SLUG ANTHOLOGY™
- Mega Man Legacy Collection 1 & 2 Combo Pack
- Mega Man Legacy Collection
- Mega Man Legacy Collection 2
- Dark Chronicle™
- Dark Cloud™
- Manhunt
- The Disney Afternoon Collection
- Max Payne
- STRIDER
- Ape Escape 2
- Another World – 20th Anniversary Edition
- FAHRENHEIT
- Twisted Metal: Black™
- War of the Monsters
- LocoRoco™ 2 Remastered
- LocoRoco™ Remastered
- Star Ocean® Till The End Of Time™
- Everybody’s Tennis
- Pang Adventures
- Harvest Moon®: A Wonderful Life Special Edition
- Harvest Moon®: Save the Homeland
- Psychonauts
- ARCADE GAME SERIES 3-in-1 Pack
- ARCADE GAME SERIES: DIG DUG
- ARCADE GAME SERIES: GALAGA
- ARCADE GAME SERIES: Ms. PAC-MAN
- ARCADE GAME SERIES: PAC-MAN
- Wild Arms 3
- PaRappa The Rapper 2
- PaRappa the Rapper Remastered
- PaRappa the Rapper, LocoRoco, Patapon Remaster …
- Patapon™ Remastered
- PAC-MAN 256
- PAC-MAN™ CHAMPIONSHIP EDITION 2
- Forbidden Siren
- Arc the Lad: Twilight of the Spirits
- King’s Quest – Chapter 2: Rubble Without A Cause
- King’s Quest(TM) – Chapter 3: Once Upon a Climb
- King’s Quest(TM) – Chapter 4: Snow Place Like H…
- King’s Quest(TM) – Chapter 5: The Good Knight
- GAROU: MARK OF THE WOLVES™
- Windjammers
- The Mark of Kri
- Wild Guns™ Reloaded
- THE KING OF FIGHTERS ’97 GLOBAL MATCH
- THE KING OF FIGHTERS 2000™
- THE KING OF FIGHTERS™ ’98 ULTIMATE MATCH
- THE LAST BLADE 2
- SAMURAI SHODOWN V SPECIAL
- SAMURAI SHODOWN VI™
- True Fear: Forsaken Souls – Part 1
- FATAL FURY™ BATTLE ARCHIVES VOL.2
- OKAGE: Shadow King
- Rise of the Kasai
- Double Dragon IV
- Dino Dini’s Kick Off Revival
- ADK DAMASHII™
- ART OF FIGHTING ANTHOLOGY
- FU’UN SUPER COMBO™
