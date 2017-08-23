Top News

Playstation Store – „Spiele unter 20 Euro“-, Digital Zone- und Lego-Angebote verfügbar

Veröffentlicht 16. August 2017 | 21:11 Uhr von Ricky




Kaum sind die Sommer-Angebote im Playstation Store vorbei, stehen bereits zahlreiche neue zum Teil deutlich vergünstige Spiele für Playstation 3, PS4, Playstation Vita und Playstation VR zur Verfügung.

Ab heute (16. August 2017) sind nicht nur verschiedene neue Angebote (“Spiele unter 20 Euro”-, Digital Zone- und Lego-Angebote) im Playstation Store vorhanden, auch ein neues Angebot der Woche ist verfügbar.

Angebot der Woche (bis 23. August 2017)

  • DRAGON BALL XENOVERSE 2 als Standard oder Deluxe Edition

 

Spiele unter 20 Euro (bis 6. September 2017)

 

Digital Zone (bis 6. September 2017)

 

LEGO Angebote (bis 30. August 2017)

PS4

PS Vita

PS3


