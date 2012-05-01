Top News

Gewinnspiele Mehr »

Aktuelle News Mehr »

Leitfäden Mehr »

Tests Mehr »

insidegames

Playstation Store – Spiele unter 5 Euro und Ubisoft Aktion gestartet

Veröffentlicht 6. September 2017 | 19:45 Uhr von Ricky




Playstation-store-logo

Im Playstation Store hat Sony nicht nur die neue Spiele unter 5 Euro Aktion gestartet, sondern in Zusammenarbeit mit Ubisoft auch eine spezielle Ubisoft Promotion-Aktion ins Leben gerufen.

Ab heute, den 6. September 2017 bis zum 20. September 2017 sind zahlreiche Titel für Playstation 3, PS4 und PS Vita drastisch im Preis reduziert worden.

Wir haben euch für beide Angebote umfangreiche Listen zusammen gestellt um euch einen besseren Überblick über die reduzierten Spiele zu geben.

 

Spiele unter 5 Euro

 

Ubisoft Promotion-Aktion

 


- ANZEIGE -


Kategorien: PS Vita News PS3 News PS4 News
Tags:

Weitere News und Spiele zum Thema

Playstation-store-logo

Playstation Store – „Spiele unter 20 Euro“-, Digital Zone- und Lego-Angebote verfügbar
Playstation-Store-big-in-japan-banner

Playstation Store – Große Big In Japan-Aktion gestartet
Playstation-Store-total-digital

Playstation Store – Neue Total Digital-Angebote verfügbar
Playstation-store-logo

Playstation Store – PlayStation Plus Doppelte Rabatte und Digitale Rabatte gestartet
Über Ricky
Alle Artikel von Ricky ansehen

Im Forum als Zsadist oder auf Google+ unterwegs. Heavy Metal/Hardrock und Horror-Movie-Liebhaber!

Kommentare

Hinterlasse eine Antwort

Erfolge Trophy Leitfaden Keyword-Wolke:


Es ist noch kein Keyword vorhanden

- ANZEIGE -

SCN-Mitglieder

inside-network

Partner

Über Uns

Wichtiges & Hilfe

© 2010 - 2016 insidegames - Alle Rechte vorbehalten | Betreuung und Hosting Michel Wandke

Alle eingetragenen Marken und Logos sind eingetragene Warenzeichen der jeweiligen Herausgeber und/oder Inhaber.
Weitergabe und Vervielfältigung der Inhalte, auch in Teilen, ist ohne vorherige Genehmigung nicht gestattet.


*