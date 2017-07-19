insidegames
Playstation Store – Total Digital-Aktion startet mit Runde 2
Nachdem die erste Total Digital-Aktion im Playstation Store zu Ende gegangen ist, startet Sony direkt mit Runde 2.
Bis zum 16. August 2017 können mit den neuen Total Digital-Angeboten im Playstation Store bis zu 70% gespart werden. Bei den Total Digital-Angeboten im Playstation Store handelt es sich um Spiele, welche hierzulande nur als digitale Spiele erworben werden können. Außerdem könnt ihr als Playstation Plus Mitglied ausgewählte Titel zu deutliche günstigeren Preisen im Playstation Store vorbestellen.
Ergänzend könnt ihr auch in den Playstation Sommerangeboten stöbern und beim Kauf verschiedener Spiele bis zu 60% sparen.
Playstation Store – Total Digital-Angebote (bis 16.08.2017)
Playstation 4:
- NBA Playgrounds
- Stardew Valley
- The Witness
- LIMBO
- INSIDE
- LIMBO & INSIDE Bundle
- Human Fall Flat
- ABZÛ
- ADR1FT
- Cosmic Star Heroine
- Unravel
- Day of the Tentacle Remastered
- Full Throttle Remastered
- Grim Fandango Remastered
- Deadlight: Director’s Cut
- This is the Police
- Enter the Gungeon
- Awesomenauts Assemble!
- Goat Simulator
- Hotline Miami 2: Wrong Number
- How to Survive 2
- Snake Pass
- Beach Buggy Racing
- Mother Russia Bleeds
- Oddworld: New ‘n’ Tasty (PS4™)
- Overcooked
- Talisman: Digital Edition
- The Escapists
- The Escapists: Supermax Edition
- The Flame in the Flood: Complete Edition
- The Incredible Adventures of Van Helsing: Extended Edition
- The Little Acre
- Typoman
- Valley
- Virginia – The Game.
- Goat Simulator: Payday
- Goat Simulator: Waste of Space
- Goat Simulator: Waste of Space Bundle
- Kona
- LA Cops
- BUTCHER
- BUTCHER – Special Edition Bundle
- Terraria – PlayStation®4 Edition
- Slender: The Arrival
- Daylight™
- Rogue Legacy
- Trine Enchanted Edition
- Trine Bundle
- Trine 2: Complete Story
- Trine Trilogy
- Trine 3: The Artifacts of Power
- Late Shift
- STRAFE
- Goosebumps: The Game
- Grim Legends: The Forsaken Bride
- Manual Samuel
- Mount & Blade: Warband
- Neon Chrome
- NeuroVoider
- Hotline Miami
- Aaero
- How to Survive: Storm Warning Edition
- Not A Hero
- Another World – 20th Anniversary Edition
- FEZ
- Transistor
- Bastion
- Brothers: a Tale of two Sons
- Table Top Racing: Supercharger Pack
- Among the Sleep
- Titan Souls
- Pumped BMX +
- Rebel Galaxy
- Super Toy Cars
- Pure Hold’em World Poker Championship
- Alien Invasion
- Vector Unit Racing Bundle
- Dear Esther: Landmark Edition
- BlazeRush
- Risk of Rain
- The Escapists + The Escapists: The Walking Dead Collection
- The Jackbox Party Pack
- Broken Age
- Armello™
- Defense Grid 2
- Sparkle 2
- Table Top Racing: World Tour
- The Jackbox Party Pack 2
- The Escapists: Alcatraz
- Table Top Racing World Tour: Tropical Ice Pack
- Super Mega Baseball
- The Jackbox Party Bundle
- Beyond Eyes
- Crimsonland
- Hatoful Boyfriend
- Sheltered
- ClusterTruck
- The Escapists: The Walking Dead
- Joe Dever’s Lone Wolf Console Edition
- The Escapists DLC Bundle
- Rollers of the Realm™
- A Boy and His Blob
- Active Soccer 2 DX
- Tiny Brains
- Nightmares from the Deep: The Cursed Heart
- The Jackbox Party Pack 3
- Tennis in the Face
- Lifeless Planet: Premier Edition
- Pixel Piracy
- Jazzpunk: Director’s Cut
- Citizens of Earth™
- Catlateral Damage
- Aces of the Luftwaffe
- Costume Quest 2
- Stealth Inc: Ultimate Edition
- Bounce Rescue!
- Clockwork Tales: Of Glass and Ink
- The Stealth Inc 1 & 2 Ultimate-est Edition
- Assault Suit Leynos
- Spy Chameleon
- Albedo: Eyes from Outer Space
- Crystal Rift
- The Deadly Tower of Monsters
- Art of Balance
- Rock’N Racing Off Road DX
- Cosmophony
- Sparkle Unleashed
- Battle Worlds: Kronos
- Rock ‘N Racing Bundle
- Hatoful Boyfriend: Holiday Star
- A Bastard’s Tale
- Stealth Inc 2: A Game of Clones
- Crimsonland
- Feist
- Cast of the Seven Godsends
- RONIN
- 10 Second Ninja X
- Schrödinger’s Cat and the Raiders of the Lost Quark
- The Bug Butcher
- Alone With You
- Eventide: Slavic Fable
- TABLE TOP RACING: WORLD TOUR – SWAG BAG
- Ghost Blade HD
- Foul Play
- Siralim 2
- Siralim
- Baseball Riot
- Nightmares from the Deep 2: The Siren’s Call
- Uncanny Valley
- Gunscape
- Siegecraft Commander
- Toki Tori 2+
- No Time To Explain
- Penarium
- RIVE
- Tango Fiesta
- Lichtspeer – Special Edition Bundle
- Lichtspeer –
- Awesomenauts Assemble! Starstorm Expansion Character Bundle
- Awesomenauts Assemble! Ultimate Overdrive Collector’s Pack
- Awesomenauts Assemble! Ultimate Overdrive Pack
- Dino Dini’s Kick Off Revival
- Overcooked Holiday Bundle
- Overcooked: Gourmet Edition
- Overruled!
- Oxenfree
- Oxenfree – Game + Theme
- Oxenfree – Game + Theme + Avatars
- Party Hard
- Peggle 2 Magical Masters Edition
- Riptide GP: Renegade
- Riptide GP2
- Arcade Archives Armed F
- Arcade Archives DOUBLE DRAGON
- Arcade Archives DOUBLE DRAGON II The Revenge
- Arcade Archives Karate Champ
- Arcade Archives MOON CRESTA
- Arcade Archives Renegade
- Warhammer Quest
- We Are The Dwaves
- Wild Guns™ Reloaded
- The Jackbox Party Trilogy
- A Pixel Story
- Azkend 2: The World Beneath
- Clouds & Sheep 2
- -KLAUS-
- Xenoraid
- Heroes of the Monkey tavern
- HoPiKo
- Daydreamer: Awakened Edition
- Vermintide Digital Value Pack
- Chime Sharp
- 10tons Triplepack
- 2064: Read Only Memories
- Shred It!
- 140
- Instant Indie Collection: Vol. 4 (Dear Esther, HUE, Flame in the Flood)
- Instant Indie Collection: Vol. 5 (Human Fall Flat, Manual Sam, The Little Acre)
- Sublevel Zero Redux
- Two Tribes Pack: RIVE & Toki Tori 2+
Vorbestellungen:
- Dino Frontier [PSVR]
- Infinite Minigolf
- Tokyo42
- Tiny Trax [PSVR]
- Castlestorm VR
- Lawbreakers
- Lawbreakers Digital Deluxe
- Pyre
- ChromaGun
- Last Days of June
- Sundered
- Super Cloudbuilt
- Morphite
- Fallen Legion
- Superhot
- SuperhotVR
- Superhot + VR Bundle
- Yonder: The Cloudcatcher Chronicles
- Conga Master
Weitere News und Spiele zum Thema
Kommentare
Erfolge Trophy Leitfaden Keyword-Wolke:
- ANZEIGE -