Playstation Store – Total Digital-Aktion startet mit Runde 2

Nachdem die erste Total Digital-Aktion im Playstation Store zu Ende gegangen ist, startet Sony direkt mit Runde 2.

Bis zum 16. August 2017 können mit den neuen Total Digital-Angeboten im Playstation Store bis zu 70% gespart werden. Bei den Total Digital-Angeboten im Playstation Store handelt es sich um Spiele, welche hierzulande nur als digitale Spiele erworben werden können. Außerdem könnt ihr als Playstation Plus Mitglied ausgewählte Titel zu deutliche günstigeren Preisen im Playstation Store vorbestellen.

Ergänzend könnt ihr auch in den Playstation Sommerangeboten stöbern und beim Kauf verschiedener Spiele bis zu 60% sparen.

Playstation Store – Total Digital-Angebote (bis 16.08.2017)

Playstation 4:

Vorbestellungen:

 


Kategorien: Playstation VR PS Vita News PS4 News PS4 Pro
*