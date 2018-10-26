Red Dead Redemption 2 – Trophäen-Liste vorab aufgetaucht? (Gerücht)

Legend of the West Legend of the West Platinum

Back in the Mud Complete Chapter 1. Bronze

Just a Scratch Complete ‘Enter, Pursued by a Memory’. Bronze

To Greener Pastures Complete Chapter 2. Bronze

Settling Feuds Complete Chapter 3. Bronze

Washed Ashore Complete Chapter 4. Bronze

No Traitors Complete Chapter 5. Bronze

Third Time Lucky Complete ‘Goodbye, Dear Friend’. Bronze

Redemption Complete ‘Red Dead Redemption’. Silver

Cowboy Builder Complete ‘A New Jerusalem’. Bronze

Endless Summer Complete the Epilogue. Gold

Lending a Hand Complete all optional Honor story missions. Silver

Best in the West Attain 100% completion. Gold

Gold Rush Earn 70 Gold Medals in Story missions. Silver

Friends With Benefits Complete a Companion Activity in each camp. Bronze

Hobby Horse Play all mini games. Bronze

Breaking and Entering Recover the stash from 4 homesteads. Bronze

Artificial Intelligence Discover the fate of Marko Dragic. Bronze

Take From the Rich Rob or loot $250. Bronze

Give to the Poor Donate $250 to the gang tithing box. Bronze

Pony Up Spend $5000 across all shops. Bronze

Extreme Personality Reach maximum or minimum Honor level. Bronze

Western Stranger Complete 10 Stranger mission strands. Bronze

Bountiful Survive 3 days holding a bounty of $250 in all states. Bronze

Collector’s Item Complete one of the Collectable strands. Silver

Paying Respects Find the graves of each of your fallen companions. Bronze

Errand Boy Deliver 5 camp companion item requests. Bronze

It’s Art Find a permanent home for the squirrel statue. Bronze

Self Sufficient Craft 30 unique items in Story Mode. Bronze

Skin Deep Skin every species of animal in Story Mode. Bronze

Zoologist Study every animal across all states in Story Mode. Bronze

It was THIS Big! Catch a fish weighing at least 16 lbs (7.3 kg). Bronze

Locked and Loaded Upgrade each available component for a single sidearm or longarm weapon. Bronze

Grin and Bear it Survive 18 bear attacks and kill the bear each time in Story Mode. Bronze

Trusty Steed Reach max bonding level with a horse. Bronze

Breakout Red Dead Online: Complete the Intro. Bronze

Series Major Red Dead Online: Take part in a Series. Bronze

Gun For Hire Red Dead Online: Accept 10 Free Roam missions from characters around the world. Bronze

Eventful Red Dead Online: Play 5 Free Roam Events. Bronze

Buckle Up Red Dead Online: Achieve 5 gold belt buckles from awards. Bronze

The Real Deal Red Dead Online: Achieve MVP 3 times (in a round with at least 4 players). Bronze

Horses for Courses Red Dead Online: Concurrently own 5 horses. Bronze

Getting Started Red Dead Online: Reach Rank 10. Bronze

Notorious Red Dead Online: Reach Rank 50. Gold

All’s Fair Red Dead Online: Successfully counter a rival Posse’s Free Roam mission. Bronze

Home Comforts Red Dead Online: Purchase 5 camp improvements. Bronze

Non Regulation Bronze

Posse Up Red Dead Online: Form a Persistent Posse. Bronze

Master Craftsman Red Dead Online: Craft 20 items (excluding ammo). Bronze

Butchered Red Dead Online: Sell 20 items to the Butcher. Bronze

Picked to Perfection Red Dead Online: Pick 25 Herbs. Bronze