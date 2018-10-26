insidegames
Red Dead Redemption 2 – Trophäen-Liste vorab aufgetaucht? (Gerücht)
Noch sind es ein paar Tage, bis Red Dead Redemption 2 offiziell für Playstation 4 und Xbox One erscheinen wird und in der Regel tauchen jeweils Spiel zugehörige Erfolge- bzw. Trophäen-Übersicht in der eigentlichen Release-Woche auf.
Das gilt offenbar nicht für Red Dead Redemption 2, denn für das Open-World-Actionspiel im Western-Setting aus dem Hause Rockstar Games sind augenscheinlich die zu erspielenden Erfolge bzw. Trophäen schon jetzt aufgetaucht.
Noch gelten die nachfolgenden Red Dead Redemption 2 Erfolge bzw. Trophäen als nicht wirklich bestätigt, sodass wir diese fürs Erste in der Kategorie Gerüchteküche unterbringen. Trotzdem könnte an der aktuell aufgetauchten Red Dead Redemption 2 Trophäen-Liste was dran sein und diese ihre Richtigkeit haben.
Der Ursprung der angeblichen Red Dead Redemption 2 Erfolge bzw. Trophäen gehe darauf zurück, dass bereits einige wenige Spiele im Umlauf seien und einer dieser Spiele-Besitzer (der inzwischen im PSN gebannt worden ist) hat via Playstation 4 sämtliche Trophäen in Form von Screenshots abgelichtet und bereit gestellt. Wir haben für euch daraus eine Übersicht erstellt, sodass ihr euch selbst einen Eindruck verschaffen könnt.
Spätestens am 26. Oktober 2018, wenn Red Dead Redemtion 2 für PS4 und Xbox One erscheint, werden wir wissen, ob die Erfolge/Trophäen-Liste stimmt – oder nicht.
Red Dead Redemption 2 – Trophäen-/Erfolge-Liste (Leak?)
|Legend of the West
|Legend of the West
|Platinum
|Back in the Mud
|Complete Chapter 1.
|Bronze
|Just a Scratch
|Complete ‘Enter, Pursued by a Memory’.
|Bronze
|To Greener Pastures
|Complete Chapter 2.
|Bronze
|Settling Feuds
|Complete Chapter 3.
|Bronze
|Washed Ashore
|Complete Chapter 4.
|Bronze
|No Traitors
|Complete Chapter 5.
|Bronze
|Third Time Lucky
|Complete ‘Goodbye, Dear Friend’.
|Bronze
|Redemption
|Complete ‘Red Dead Redemption’.
|Silver
|Cowboy Builder
|Complete ‘A New Jerusalem’.
|Bronze
|Endless Summer
|Complete the Epilogue.
|Gold
|Lending a Hand
|Complete all optional Honor story missions.
|Silver
|Best in the West
|Attain 100% completion.
|Gold
|Gold Rush
|Earn 70 Gold Medals in Story missions.
|Silver
|Friends With Benefits
|Complete a Companion Activity in each camp.
|Bronze
|Hobby Horse
|Play all mini games.
|Bronze
|Breaking and Entering
|Recover the stash from 4 homesteads.
|Bronze
|Artificial Intelligence
|Discover the fate of Marko Dragic.
|Bronze
|Take From the Rich
|Rob or loot $250.
|Bronze
|Give to the Poor
|Donate $250 to the gang tithing box.
|Bronze
|Pony Up
|Spend $5000 across all shops.
|Bronze
|Extreme Personality
|Reach maximum or minimum Honor level.
|Bronze
|Western Stranger
|Complete 10 Stranger mission strands.
|Bronze
|Bountiful
|Survive 3 days holding a bounty of $250 in all states.
|Bronze
|Collector’s Item
|Complete one of the Collectable strands.
|Silver
|Paying Respects
|Find the graves of each of your fallen companions.
|Bronze
|Errand Boy
|Deliver 5 camp companion item requests.
|Bronze
|It’s Art
|Find a permanent home for the squirrel statue.
|Bronze
|Self Sufficient
|Craft 30 unique items in Story Mode.
|Bronze
|Skin Deep
|Skin every species of animal in Story Mode.
|Bronze
|Zoologist
|Study every animal across all states in Story Mode.
|Bronze
|It was THIS Big!
|Catch a fish weighing at least 16 lbs (7.3 kg).
|Bronze
|Locked and Loaded
|Upgrade each available component for a single sidearm or longarm weapon.
|Bronze
|Grin and Bear it
|Survive 18 bear attacks and kill the bear each time in Story Mode.
|Bronze
|Trusty Steed
|Reach max bonding level with a horse.
|Bronze
|Breakout
|Red Dead Online: Complete the Intro.
|Bronze
|Series Major
|Red Dead Online: Take part in a Series.
|Bronze
|Gun For Hire
|Red Dead Online: Accept 10 Free Roam missions from characters around the world.
|Bronze
|Eventful
|Red Dead Online: Play 5 Free Roam Events.
|Bronze
|Buckle Up
|Red Dead Online: Achieve 5 gold belt buckles from awards.
|Bronze
|The Real Deal
|Red Dead Online: Achieve MVP 3 times (in a round with at least 4 players).
|Bronze
|Horses for Courses
|Red Dead Online: Concurrently own 5 horses.
|Bronze
|Getting Started
|Red Dead Online: Reach Rank 10.
|Bronze
|Notorious
|Red Dead Online: Reach Rank 50.
|Gold
|All’s Fair
|Red Dead Online: Successfully counter a rival Posse’s Free Roam mission.
|Bronze
|Home Comforts
|Red Dead Online: Purchase 5 camp improvements.
|Bronze
|Non
|Regulation
|Bronze
|Posse Up
|Red Dead Online: Form a Persistent Posse.
|Bronze
|Master Craftsman
|Red Dead Online: Craft 20 items (excluding ammo).
|Bronze
|Butchered
|Red Dead Online: Sell 20 items to the Butcher.
|Bronze
|Picked to Perfection
|Red Dead Online: Pick 25 Herbs.
|Bronze
|Strength in Numbers
|Red Dead Online: Complete a Free Roam mission as part of a Posse with at least 2 members.
|Bronze
