Top News

Gewinnspiele Mehr »

Aktuelle News Mehr »

Leitfäden Mehr »

Tests Mehr »

insidegames

Red Dead Redemption 2 – Trophäen-Liste vorab aufgetaucht? (Gerücht)

Veröffentlicht 11. Oktober 2018 | 17:38 Uhr von Ricky




red-dead-redemption-2-artwork

Noch sind es ein paar Tage, bis Red Dead Redemption 2 offiziell für Playstation 4 und Xbox One erscheinen wird und in der Regel tauchen jeweils Spiel zugehörige Erfolge- bzw. Trophäen-Übersicht in der eigentlichen Release-Woche auf.

Das gilt offenbar nicht für Red Dead Redemption 2, denn für das Open-World-Actionspiel im Western-Setting aus dem Hause Rockstar Games sind augenscheinlich die zu erspielenden Erfolge bzw. Trophäen schon jetzt aufgetaucht.

Noch gelten die nachfolgenden Red Dead Redemption 2 Erfolge bzw. Trophäen als nicht wirklich bestätigt, sodass wir diese fürs Erste in der Kategorie Gerüchteküche unterbringen. Trotzdem könnte an der aktuell aufgetauchten Red Dead Redemption 2 Trophäen-Liste was dran sein und diese ihre Richtigkeit haben.

Der Ursprung der angeblichen Red Dead Redemption 2 Erfolge bzw. Trophäen gehe darauf zurück, dass bereits einige wenige Spiele im Umlauf seien und einer dieser Spiele-Besitzer (der inzwischen im PSN gebannt worden ist) hat via Playstation 4 sämtliche Trophäen in Form von Screenshots abgelichtet und bereit gestellt. Wir haben für euch daraus eine Übersicht erstellt, sodass ihr euch selbst einen Eindruck verschaffen könnt.

Red-Dead-Redemption-2-Trophy-Leak

Spätestens am 26. Oktober 2018, wenn Red Dead Redemtion 2 für PS4 und Xbox One erscheint, werden wir wissen, ob die Erfolge/Trophäen-Liste stimmt – oder nicht.

 

Red Dead Redemption 2 – Trophäen-/Erfolge-Liste (Leak?)

 Legend of the West  Legend of the West Platinum
 Back in the Mud Complete Chapter 1. Bronze
 Just a Scratch Complete ‘Enter, Pursued by a Memory’. Bronze
 To Greener Pastures Complete Chapter 2. Bronze
 Settling Feuds Complete Chapter 3. Bronze
 Washed Ashore Complete Chapter 4. Bronze
 No Traitors Complete Chapter 5. Bronze
 Third Time Lucky Complete ‘Goodbye, Dear Friend’. Bronze
 Redemption Complete ‘Red Dead Redemption’. Silver
 Cowboy Builder Complete ‘A New Jerusalem’. Bronze
 Endless Summer Complete the Epilogue. Gold
 Lending a Hand Complete all optional Honor story missions. Silver
 Best in the West Attain 100% completion. Gold
 Gold Rush Earn 70 Gold Medals in Story missions. Silver
 Friends With Benefits Complete a Companion Activity in each camp. Bronze
 Hobby Horse Play all mini games. Bronze
 Breaking and Entering Recover the stash from 4 homesteads. Bronze
 Artificial Intelligence Discover the fate of Marko Dragic. Bronze
 Take From the Rich Rob or loot $250. Bronze
 Give to the Poor Donate $250 to the gang tithing box. Bronze
 Pony Up Spend $5000 across all shops. Bronze
 Extreme Personality Reach maximum or minimum Honor level. Bronze
 Western Stranger Complete 10 Stranger mission strands. Bronze
 Bountiful Survive 3 days holding a bounty of $250 in all states. Bronze
 Collector’s Item Complete one of the Collectable strands. Silver
 Paying Respects Find the graves of each of your fallen companions. Bronze
 Errand Boy Deliver 5 camp companion item requests. Bronze
 It’s Art Find a permanent home for the squirrel statue. Bronze
 Self Sufficient Craft 30 unique items in Story Mode. Bronze
 Skin Deep Skin every species of animal in Story Mode. Bronze
 Zoologist Study every animal across all states in Story Mode. Bronze
 It was THIS Big! Catch a fish weighing at least 16 lbs (7.3 kg). Bronze
 Locked and Loaded Upgrade each available component for a single sidearm or longarm weapon. Bronze
 Grin and Bear it Survive 18 bear attacks and kill the bear each time in Story Mode. Bronze
 Trusty Steed Reach max bonding level with a horse. Bronze
 Breakout Red Dead Online: Complete the Intro. Bronze
 Series Major Red Dead Online: Take part in a Series. Bronze
 Gun For Hire Red Dead Online: Accept 10 Free Roam missions from characters around the world. Bronze
 Eventful Red Dead Online: Play 5 Free Roam Events. Bronze
 Buckle Up Red Dead Online: Achieve 5 gold belt buckles from awards. Bronze
 The Real Deal Red Dead Online: Achieve MVP 3 times (in a round with at least 4 players). Bronze
 Horses for Courses Red Dead Online: Concurrently own 5 horses. Bronze
 Getting Started Red Dead Online: Reach Rank 10. Bronze
 Notorious Red Dead Online: Reach Rank 50. Gold
 All’s Fair Red Dead Online: Successfully counter a rival Posse’s Free Roam mission. Bronze
 Home Comforts Red Dead Online: Purchase 5 camp improvements. Bronze
 Non Regulation Bronze
 Posse Up Red Dead Online: Form a Persistent Posse. Bronze
 Master Craftsman Red Dead Online: Craft 20 items (excluding ammo). Bronze
 Butchered Red Dead Online: Sell 20 items to the Butcher. Bronze
 Picked to Perfection Red Dead Online: Pick 25 Herbs. Bronze
 Strength in Numbers Red Dead Online: Complete a Free Roam mission as part of a Posse with at least 2 members. Bronze

 


- ANZEIGE -


Kategorien: Erfolge / Trophäen PS4 News Xbox One News
Tags:

Weitere News und Spiele zum Thema

Call-of-Duty-Black-Ops-4-Artwork

Call of Duty: Black Ops 4 – Erfolge Trophäen Liste in Deutsch
Rockstar-Games-Red-Dead-Redemption-2-ankuendigung

Red Dead Redemption 2 – Erster Screenshot geleakt? *Update*
battlefield-4-logo

Battlefield 4 – Pistolen-Shortcut-Kit kostenlos erhältlich
Assassin's Creed 4 Black Flag

Assassin’s Creed 4: Black Flag – Achievement Liste aufgetaucht
Über Ricky
Alle Artikel von Ricky ansehen

Im Forum als Zsadist oder auf Google+ unterwegs. Heavy Metal/Hardrock und Horror-Movie-Liebhaber!

Kommentare

Hinterlasse eine Antwort

Erfolge Trophy Leitfaden Keyword-Wolke:


Es ist noch kein Keyword vorhanden

- ANZEIGE -

SCN-Mitglieder

inside-network

Partner

Über Uns

Wichtiges & Hilfe

© 2010 - 2016 insidegames - Alle Rechte vorbehalten | Betreuung und Hosting Michel Wandke

Alle eingetragenen Marken und Logos sind eingetragene Warenzeichen der jeweiligen Herausgeber und/oder Inhaber.
Weitergabe und Vervielfältigung der Inhalte, auch in Teilen, ist ohne vorherige Genehmigung nicht gestattet.


*