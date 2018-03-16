Top News

Sea of Thieves – Liste aller 60 Erfolge in der Übersicht

Veröffentlicht 16. März 2018 | 16:39 Uhr von Ricky




sea-of-thieves-artwork-02

Mit Sea of Thieves veröffentlichen Microsoft und Rare ein neues Action-Adventure und natürlich werdet ihr auch wieder Gelegenheit haben Erfolge zu sammeln. Insgesamt könnt ihr in Sea of Thieves 60 Erfolge erspielen, wovon keine als geheim eingestuft sind.

Nachfolgend bieten wir euch eine Übersicht aller erspielbaren Sea of Thieves Erfolge/Achievements.

Sea of Thieves von Microsoft und Rare soll für Windows 10 und Xbox One erscheinen. Als Release wird aktuell der 20. März 2018 angegeben. Und natürlich werden wir euch auch nach erfolgtem Release einen passenden Sea of Thieves Erfolge Leitfaden anbieten.

Hinweis: Fürs Erste sind die Erfolge nur in englischer Sprache gehalten. Ob diese noch eingedeutscht werden, ist derzeit nicht bekannt. Wir gehen aber davon aus, dass das absehbar noch passieren wird.

 

Sea of Thieves – Erfolge Liste (Englisch)

Sea of Thieves Leitfaden Bone-Cronch – 10 Gamerscore
 Kill a skeleton while it’s ‘cronching’ on a banana.

Sea of Thieves Leitfaden A Titanic Ensemble – 10 Gamerscore
 Give your ship a Captain’s send-off by playing a song aboard it while it sinks.

Sea of Thieves Leitfaden Dead Pirates DO Tell Tales – 10 Gamerscore
 Use ‘Pirate Chat’ to communicate with another dead pirate on the Ferry of the Damned.

Sea of Thieves Leitfaden Hold My Grog! – 50 Gamerscore
 Launch yourself from a ship’s cannon onto a ship.

Sea of Thieves Leitfaden I Don’t See Your Ship – 20 Gamerscore
 Play a role in the sinking of another crew’s ship.

Sea of Thieves Leitfaden Laden With Treasure – 20 Gamerscore
 Have 20 chests in your crew’s possession… at the same time!

Sea of Thieves Leitfaden On A Whole New Adventure – 10 Gamerscore
 Vote for and begin a voyage put forward by one of your crew.

Sea of Thieves Leitfaden You Can Always Trust The Untrustworthy – 30 Gamerscore
 Cash in a stolen Captain’s chest.

Sea of Thieves Leitfaden When You’re A Professional Pirate – 20 Gamerscore
 Unlock 10 Commendations.

Sea of Thieves Leitfaden Tactical Chunder – 20 Gamerscore
 Throw vomit on an opposing pirate while they’re holding a sword.

Sea of Thieves Leitfaden Now Bring Me That Horizon – 10 Gamerscore
 Set sail for the first time.

Sea of Thieves Leitfaden Full Billow – 5 Gamerscore
 Be sailing with all sails fully with the wind.

Sea of Thieves Leitfaden Handbrake Turn – 10 Gamerscore
 With the ship’s wheel fully turned in a direction, drop the anchor.

Sea of Thieves Leitfaden I Wanna Be A Pirate! – 10 Gamerscore
 Earn enough Reputation to go up a level in a Trading Company for the first time.

Sea of Thieves Leitfaden Shopping for a Promotion – 5 Gamerscore
 Purchase your first Trading Company Promotion.

Sea of Thieves Leitfaden I’ll Drink To That – 5 Gamerscore
 Enjoy a tankard of Grog with another crew at an Outpost.

Sea of Thieves Leitfaden What Shall We Do with a Drunken Sailor? – 10 Gamerscore
 Vomit for the first time.

Sea of Thieves Leitfaden #BeMorePirate – 5 Gamerscore
 Purchase a new Hook, Pegleg, Eyepatch, and Hat from the Clothing Shop.

Sea of Thieves Leitfaden Aye of Reach – 5 Gamerscore
 Purchase a new Eye of Reach from the Weaponsmith.

Sea of Thieves Leitfaden Blundarrrrbuss – 5 Gamerscore
 Purchase a new Blunderbuss from the Weaponsmith.

Sea of Thieves Leitfaden Colourful Sails – 5 Gamerscore
 Purchase a new ship customisation from the Shipwright.

Sea of Thieves Leitfaden You Fight Like A Merchant – 10 Gamerscore
 Block an attack, and then hit your opponent within 5 seconds.

Sea of Thieves Leitfaden How Appropriate! You Fight Like A Chicken – 10 Gamerscore
 Have an attack blocked by an opponent, and then be hit by them within 5 seconds.

Sea of Thieves Leitfaden But You Have Heard Of Me? – 10 Gamerscore
 Purchase the Promotion at Reputation Level 25 in any Trading Company.

Sea of Thieves Leitfaden Self-Entitled – 10 Gamerscore
 Own 10 Pirate Titles.

Sea of Thieves Leitfaden In Good Company – 5 Gamerscore
 Upgrade a Trading Company item to its maximum.

Sea of Thieves Leitfaden Did Everyone See That? – 10 Gamerscore
 Heavy attack a member of another crew off of their ship.

Sea of Thieves Leitfaden Become Pirate Legend – 50 Gamerscore
 Become ‘Pirate Legend’.

Sea of Thieves Leitfaden Ignoring The Rules Of Engagement – 15 Gamerscore
 Kill an opponent from behind with a Blunderbuss.

Sea of Thieves Leitfaden Kraken Good Job – 15 Gamerscore
 You were victorious in a Kraken encounter and lived to tell the tale!

Sea of Thieves Leitfaden Perfect Dark – 15 Gamerscore
 Sail through a storm with no lights during the night.

Sea of Thieves Leitfaden Friends Not Foe – 10 Gamerscore
 Perform the ‘Pirate Salute’ gesture to befriend someone in-game.

Sea of Thieves Leitfaden Legends – “Cronch” – 5 Gamerscore
 Eat a banana, skin and all.

Sea of Thieves Leitfaden Legends – “The Greatest Race In History!” – 20 Gamerscore
 Sail in the same direction as a nearby ship without firing shots at each other.

Sea of Thieves Leitfaden Legends – “This is Unacceptable!” – 25 Gamerscore
 Either give a chest away to another crew or have it stolen from you, and then cashed in.

Sea of Thieves Leitfaden Legends – “The Skullduggers” – 5 Gamerscore
 Play the same shanty with a band of 5 Pirates.

Sea of Thieves Leitfaden It’s A Pirates Life For Me – 5 Gamerscore
 Complete a Gold Hoarder voyage.

Sea of Thieves Leitfaden Master Gold Hoarder – 20 Gamerscore
 Purchase the ‘Master Gold Hoarder’ Promotion in The Gold Hoarder Trading Company.

Sea of Thieves Leitfaden Taking Orders – 5 Gamerscore
 Complete an Order of Souls voyage.

Sea of Thieves Leitfaden Master of the Order – 20 Gamerscore
 Purchase the ‘Master of the Order’ Promotion in The Order of Souls Trading Company.

Sea of Thieves Leitfaden I Am Not Obsessed With Treasure – 5 Gamerscore
 Complete a Merchant Alliance voyage.

Sea of Thieves Leitfaden Master Merchant – 20 Gamerscore
 Purchase the ‘Master Merchant’ Promotion in The Merchants Alliance Trading Company.

Sea of Thieves Leitfaden Seeker of Lost Maps – 10 Gamerscore
 Awarded the Commendation for purchasing 250 X Marks the Spot voyages.

Sea of Thieves Leitfaden Golden Voyager – 20 Gamerscore
 Awarded the Commendation for 500 Gold Hoarder voyages completed!

Sea of Thieves Leitfaden Sailor of the Gold Horizon – 20 Gamerscore
 Awarded the Commendation for Sailed 1,000 nautical miles on Gold Hoarder voyages!

Sea of Thieves Leitfaden Hoarder of Barnacled Gold – 15 Gamerscore
 Awarded the Commendation for 1,000 Shipwrecked Chests sold!

Sea of Thieves Leitfaden Keeper of a Glittering Hoard – 30 Gamerscore
 Awarded the Commendation for 150,000 gold earned from Gold Hoarder voyages!

Sea of Thieves Leitfaden Hoarder of the Captain’s Gold – 50 Gamerscore
 Awarded the Commendation for 1,000 Captain’s Chests sold!

Sea of Thieves Leitfaden Merchant Adventurer – 10 Gamerscore
 Awarded the Commendation for purchasing 250 Merchant Alliance contracts!

Sea of Thieves Leitfaden Merchant Voyager – 20 Gamerscore
 Awarded the Commendation for 500 Merchant Alliance voyages completed!

Sea of Thieves Leitfaden Sailor of the Merchant Alliance – 20 Gamerscore
 Awarded the Commendation for sailing 1,000 nautical miles on Merchant Alliance voyages!

Sea of Thieves Leitfaden Black Powder Merchant – 15 Gamerscore
 Awarded the Commendation for 1,000 Gunpowder Kegs delivered on time!

Sea of Thieves Leitfaden Merchant Forager – 50 Gamerscore
 Awarded the Commendation for 1,000 Banana Crates delivered on time!

Sea of Thieves Leitfaden Gilded Merchant – 30 Gamerscore
 Awarded the Commendation for 150,000 gold earned from Merchant voyages!

Sea of Thieves Leitfaden Seeker of Lost Souls – 10 Gamerscore
 Awarded the Commendation for purchasing 250 Cursed Captain Bounty contracts!

Sea of Thieves Leitfaden Voyager of Lost Souls – 20 Gamerscore
 Awarded the Commendation for 500 Order of Souls voyages complete!

Sea of Thieves Leitfaden Sailor of the Whispering Bones – 20 Gamerscore
 Awarded the Commendation for Sailed 1,000 nautical miles on Order of Souls voyages!

Sea of Thieves Leitfaden Hunter of Cursed Captains – 15 Gamerscore
 Awarded the Commendation for 1,000 Skeleton Captains defeated!

Sea of Thieves Leitfaden Mercenary of the Ancient Order – 30 Gamerscore
 Awarded the Commendation for 150,000 gold earned from Order of Souls voyages!

Sea of Thieves Leitfaden Master Hunter Of Villainous Skulls – 50 Gamerscore
 Awarded the Commendation for 1,000 Villainous Skulls sold!

 


