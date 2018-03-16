Sea of Thieves – Liste aller 60 Erfolge in der Übersicht

Mit Sea of Thieves veröffentlichen Microsoft und Rare ein neues Action-Adventure und natürlich werdet ihr auch wieder Gelegenheit haben Erfolge zu sammeln. Insgesamt könnt ihr in Sea of Thieves 60 Erfolge erspielen, wovon keine als geheim eingestuft sind.

Nachfolgend bieten wir euch eine Übersicht aller erspielbaren Sea of Thieves Erfolge/Achievements.

Sea of Thieves von Microsoft und Rare soll für Windows 10 und Xbox One erscheinen. Als Release wird aktuell der 20. März 2018 angegeben. Und natürlich werden wir euch auch nach erfolgtem Release einen passenden Sea of Thieves Erfolge Leitfaden anbieten.

Hinweis: Fürs Erste sind die Erfolge nur in englischer Sprache gehalten. Ob diese noch eingedeutscht werden, ist derzeit nicht bekannt. Wir gehen aber davon aus, dass das absehbar noch passieren wird.

Sea of Thieves – Erfolge Liste (Englisch)

Bone-Cronch – 10 Gamerscore

Kill a skeleton while it’s ‘cronching’ on a banana.

A Titanic Ensemble – 10 Gamerscore

Give your ship a Captain’s send-off by playing a song aboard it while it sinks.

Dead Pirates DO Tell Tales – 10 Gamerscore

Use ‘Pirate Chat’ to communicate with another dead pirate on the Ferry of the Damned.

Hold My Grog! – 50 Gamerscore

Launch yourself from a ship’s cannon onto a ship.

I Don’t See Your Ship – 20 Gamerscore

Play a role in the sinking of another crew’s ship.

Laden With Treasure – 20 Gamerscore

Have 20 chests in your crew’s possession… at the same time!

On A Whole New Adventure – 10 Gamerscore

Vote for and begin a voyage put forward by one of your crew.

You Can Always Trust The Untrustworthy – 30 Gamerscore

Cash in a stolen Captain’s chest.

When You’re A Professional Pirate – 20 Gamerscore

Unlock 10 Commendations.

Tactical Chunder – 20 Gamerscore

Throw vomit on an opposing pirate while they’re holding a sword.

Now Bring Me That Horizon – 10 Gamerscore

Set sail for the first time.

Full Billow – 5 Gamerscore

Be sailing with all sails fully with the wind.

Handbrake Turn – 10 Gamerscore

With the ship’s wheel fully turned in a direction, drop the anchor.

I Wanna Be A Pirate! – 10 Gamerscore

Earn enough Reputation to go up a level in a Trading Company for the first time.

Shopping for a Promotion – 5 Gamerscore

Purchase your first Trading Company Promotion.

I’ll Drink To That – 5 Gamerscore

Enjoy a tankard of Grog with another crew at an Outpost.

What Shall We Do with a Drunken Sailor? – 10 Gamerscore

Vomit for the first time.

#BeMorePirate – 5 Gamerscore

Purchase a new Hook, Pegleg, Eyepatch, and Hat from the Clothing Shop.

Aye of Reach – 5 Gamerscore

Purchase a new Eye of Reach from the Weaponsmith.

Blundarrrrbuss – 5 Gamerscore

Purchase a new Blunderbuss from the Weaponsmith.

Colourful Sails – 5 Gamerscore

Purchase a new ship customisation from the Shipwright.

You Fight Like A Merchant – 10 Gamerscore

Block an attack, and then hit your opponent within 5 seconds.

How Appropriate! You Fight Like A Chicken – 10 Gamerscore

Have an attack blocked by an opponent, and then be hit by them within 5 seconds.

But You Have Heard Of Me? – 10 Gamerscore

Purchase the Promotion at Reputation Level 25 in any Trading Company.

Self-Entitled – 10 Gamerscore

Own 10 Pirate Titles.

In Good Company – 5 Gamerscore

Upgrade a Trading Company item to its maximum.

Did Everyone See That? – 10 Gamerscore

Heavy attack a member of another crew off of their ship.

Become Pirate Legend – 50 Gamerscore

Become ‘Pirate Legend’.

Ignoring The Rules Of Engagement – 15 Gamerscore

Kill an opponent from behind with a Blunderbuss.

Kraken Good Job – 15 Gamerscore

You were victorious in a Kraken encounter and lived to tell the tale!

Perfect Dark – 15 Gamerscore

Sail through a storm with no lights during the night.

Friends Not Foe – 10 Gamerscore

Perform the ‘Pirate Salute’ gesture to befriend someone in-game.

Legends – “Cronch” – 5 Gamerscore

Eat a banana, skin and all.

Legends – “The Greatest Race In History!” – 20 Gamerscore

Sail in the same direction as a nearby ship without firing shots at each other.

Legends – “This is Unacceptable!” – 25 Gamerscore

Either give a chest away to another crew or have it stolen from you, and then cashed in.

Legends – “The Skullduggers” – 5 Gamerscore

Play the same shanty with a band of 5 Pirates.

It’s A Pirates Life For Me – 5 Gamerscore

Complete a Gold Hoarder voyage.

Master Gold Hoarder – 20 Gamerscore

Purchase the ‘Master Gold Hoarder’ Promotion in The Gold Hoarder Trading Company.

Taking Orders – 5 Gamerscore

Complete an Order of Souls voyage.

Master of the Order – 20 Gamerscore

Purchase the ‘Master of the Order’ Promotion in The Order of Souls Trading Company.

I Am Not Obsessed With Treasure – 5 Gamerscore

Complete a Merchant Alliance voyage.

Master Merchant – 20 Gamerscore

Purchase the ‘Master Merchant’ Promotion in The Merchants Alliance Trading Company.

Seeker of Lost Maps – 10 Gamerscore

Awarded the Commendation for purchasing 250 X Marks the Spot voyages.

Golden Voyager – 20 Gamerscore

Awarded the Commendation for 500 Gold Hoarder voyages completed!

Sailor of the Gold Horizon – 20 Gamerscore

Awarded the Commendation for Sailed 1,000 nautical miles on Gold Hoarder voyages!

Hoarder of Barnacled Gold – 15 Gamerscore

Awarded the Commendation for 1,000 Shipwrecked Chests sold!

Keeper of a Glittering Hoard – 30 Gamerscore

Awarded the Commendation for 150,000 gold earned from Gold Hoarder voyages!

Hoarder of the Captain’s Gold – 50 Gamerscore

Awarded the Commendation for 1,000 Captain’s Chests sold!

Merchant Adventurer – 10 Gamerscore

Awarded the Commendation for purchasing 250 Merchant Alliance contracts!

Merchant Voyager – 20 Gamerscore

Awarded the Commendation for 500 Merchant Alliance voyages completed!

Sailor of the Merchant Alliance – 20 Gamerscore

Awarded the Commendation for sailing 1,000 nautical miles on Merchant Alliance voyages!

Black Powder Merchant – 15 Gamerscore

Awarded the Commendation for 1,000 Gunpowder Kegs delivered on time!

Merchant Forager – 50 Gamerscore

Awarded the Commendation for 1,000 Banana Crates delivered on time!

Gilded Merchant – 30 Gamerscore

Awarded the Commendation for 150,000 gold earned from Merchant voyages!

Seeker of Lost Souls – 10 Gamerscore

Awarded the Commendation for purchasing 250 Cursed Captain Bounty contracts!

Voyager of Lost Souls – 20 Gamerscore

Awarded the Commendation for 500 Order of Souls voyages complete!

Sailor of the Whispering Bones – 20 Gamerscore

Awarded the Commendation for Sailed 1,000 nautical miles on Order of Souls voyages!

Hunter of Cursed Captains – 15 Gamerscore

Awarded the Commendation for 1,000 Skeleton Captains defeated!

Mercenary of the Ancient Order – 30 Gamerscore

Awarded the Commendation for 150,000 gold earned from Order of Souls voyages!

Master Hunter Of Villainous Skulls – 50 Gamerscore

Awarded the Commendation for 1,000 Villainous Skulls sold!