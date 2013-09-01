insidegames
Star Wars Battlefront 2 – Patch 0.2 inklusive Changelog veröffentlicht
Electronic Arts hat bekanntgegeben, dass das actionreiche Sternenabenteuer Star Wars Battlefront 2 mit dem Patch Versionsnummer 0.2 ein Update erhalten hat. Dieses wurde weltweit und für alle drei Plattformen, PC, Playstation 4 und Xbox One, bereitgestellt.
Mit dem Star Wars Battlefront 2 Patch 0.2 werden divers Gameplay-Änderungen sowie Probleme am bzw. mit dem User Interface & HUD vorgenommen. Dazu gesellen sich noch einige wenige generelle Bugfixes. Welche Anpassungen konkret mit dem Patch 0.2 erfolgen, könnt ihr den nachfolgenden Patchnotes entnehmen.
Star Wars Battlefront 2 – Patch 0.2 / Changelog/Patchnotes
Gameplay
- Reduced the spawn wave timer on Strike from 10 to 5 seconds.
- Tweaked spawn positions on Tatooine.
- Fixed an issue where the players would sometimes not be able to deploy as the AT-AT.
- Fixed an issue where Rey’s lightsaber would sometimes disappear.
- Fixed an issue where joining a game after getting a friend invite would trigger the incorrect camera view.
- Fixed an issue where footprint marks would sometimes leave strange lines on the ground when walking.
- Fixed an issue in Starfighter Assault where killstreaks would not calculate correctly.
- Fixed an issue where weapon VFX went out of sync when quickly transitioning between 1st and 3rd person camera.
- Fixed an issue where the NT-242 would cause too much damage against the AAT.
- Fixed an issue where controller input would be lost intermittently in the UI.
- Fixed an issue where the charge would float in mid-air on certain objectives in Strike.
- Fixed an issue in single player where some objectives did not trigger as intended, causing players to get stuck on certain objectives.
- Fixed an issue where Kylo Ren’s appearance reverts to the default version after he has been eliminated.
- Fixed an issue that prevented player to deploy in the AT-RT during the first phase of Galactic Assault on Hoth.
- Fixed an issue where the HUD would not update correctly on Strike.
- Fixed an issue where players could get stuck in the environment on Jakku while playing Strike.
- Fixed an issue where the game would sometimes get stuck in the loading screen while loading the campaign.
- Fixed an issue where players could interact with game mode objectives from greater distances than intended.
- Fixed an issue where certain HUD element were visible when in ADS while playing campaign.
- Fixed an issue where players would get progress toward Bossk specific milestones when playing as Han Solo.
- Fixed an issue where the TL-50 alternate fire loses functionality until fired again when swapping back and forth between weapons during the campaign.
- Fixed an issue where players could get stuck in the pause menus when reloading checkpoints in the campaign.
- Fixed an issue where the AAT would sometimes spawn beneath the MTT in Galactic Assault, rendering it unable to move.
- Fixed an issue where the game would freeze if players attempt to pause the game at certain zone transitions.
- Fixed several graphical and texture issues that would occur during the campaign.
- Fixed an issue that would cause texture flickering on Multi-GPU configurations.
User Interface & HUD
- Fixed an issue where text would overlap in the Crate opening screen.
- Fixed an issue where text would overlap in the Star Cards Trait description screen.
- Fixed an issue where text would have bad line breaks in the account sign-up flows.
- Fixed an issue where card names are cut off incorrectly in the Equip & Craft screens.
- Fixed an issue where certain Hero names overflows in the Character select screen in Heroes vs Villains.
- Fixed an issue where several ability names have bad line breaks in the Collection screen.
- Fixed an issue where switching between screens would sometimes cause problems with the UI.
- Fixed an issue that caused the Social Hub system to behave incorrectly if a players account had more than 100 friends.
- Fixed an issue where Weapons & Star Cards equipped on Iden from the Character screen does not reflect in-game.
- Fixed an issue where some Star Cards would be available without their required Star Level being achieved.
- Fixed an issue where progress is not tracked correctly in the UI for certain milestones.
- Fixed several typos or incorrect information displayed in the Trooper Milestones.
- Fixed several issues where localized text did not appear correctly in certain screens.
- Fixed several issues where text would have spelling errors for certain languages.
- Updated art for certain Star Cards.
General
- Fixed an issue where the player’s saved data would be erased if starting the game with no controllers connected.
- Fixed several clipping issues that would occur during the campaign.
- General stability and performance improvements.
- Fixed several collisions issues.
