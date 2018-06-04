insidegames
State of Decay 2 – Patch 1.2 ab sofort verfügbar
Für den Fall, dass ihr den ersten State of Decay 2-Patch noch nicht geladen haben solltet: Das Survival-Abenteuer State of Decay 2 hat am vergangenen Wochenende seinen ersten umfangreichen Patch erhalten, wie Undead Labs bekanntgegeben hat. Der State of Decay 2 Patch Versionsnummer 1.2 ist satte 20 GB schwer und muss geladen werden, wenn ihr in der Zombie-Apokalypse weiter überleben wollt.
Der State of Decay 2 Patch 1.2 nimmt zahlreiche Änderungen, Anpassungen und Optimierungen vor. Laut den ebenfalls von Undead Labs veröffentlichten Patchnotes kümmert sich das aktuelle Update um unter anderem die Verbesserung der Performance sowie der Stabilität. Weiterhin werden auch Interaktionsprobleme im Koop adressiert, die vor allem Mitspielern (Spieler 2-4) mehr Spielraum geben sollen. Zudem hat sich Undead Labs auch darum gekümmert, dass State of Decay 2 nicht mehr so oft „freezen“ soll.
Nachfolgend erhaltet ihr anhand des Changelogs (in Englischer Sprache) eine komplette Übersicht aller Punkte, um die sich der State of Decay 2 Patch 1.2 laut Undead Labs kümmert.
State of Decay 2 ist ein Play-Anywhere-Spiel und seit dem 22. Mai 2018 für Windows 10 PCs sowie Konsolen-exklusiv für Xbox One verfügbar.
State of Decay 2 – Patchnotes – Changelog
- Patch 1.2 Highlighted Changes
- The 1.2 patch features significant improvements related to:
- Increased stability
- Improved networking interactions for clients
- Improved networked vehicle interactions
- Elimination of Out Of Memory crashes
Patch 1.2 Highlights
- Gameplay
- Grenades no longer get stuck and explode in front of client character’s face or behind their head while throwing
- Fixed instances of clients dealing damage to their host’s non-active community members with explosives
- Flashlight beams no longer cast shadows from the player’s character model (which had caused flickering shadows)
- Characters no longer “self-shadow” when using a flashlight in multiplayer
- Fixed issue with doors appearing the opposite of the state they are in
- Resolved situation where, when getting into vehicles, the camera could become detached from the player’s character
- Fixed issue where, when clients swap weapons while in vehicles, the weapons do not swap upon exit from vehicle
- Fixed rare bug that could prevent Warlord legacy arc from being completed
- Fixed rare bug that could block Sheriff legacy arc from starting
- Fixed issue where player’s loot sometimes becomes invisible until their entire backpack is deposited into a Supply Locker
- Networking and Multiplayer
- Numerous networking bandwidth and CPU improvements
- Game now exits to main menu faster when a client loses their internet connection, so players will no longer hang after dismissing the pop-up
- Improved network vehicle interactions in multiplayer games to address weird “rubber-banding” and physics issues (including cars flying into the air).
- Host facilities no longer appear invisible to clients during multiplayer
- Zombie and Character Behavior
- Zombies no longer become immune to the Assault Kick
- Reduction of step height to prevent survivors popping up onto props while moving
- HUD
- Fixed issue with player HUD disappearing after NPCs are executed by zombies
- Community advice list no longer shows up under vignette on the map
- Environment and Collision
- Fixed numerous collision spots across all 3 maps where players or vehicles were getting stuck
- Fixed numerous collision spots across all 3 maps where players were getting stuck in an infinite freefall animation loop
- Elimination of white line that appears when driving at night time
- Addressed a variety of spots in world where player was not able to climb over props they should’ve been able to
- Additional polish and reduction of LOD popping
- Additional lighting tuning passes, reduction in glowing props
- Other Fixes
- Addressed a variety of general crash bugs
- Updated a number of strings that were previously hardcoded in English
- Audio mix optimizations
Weitere News und Spiele zum Thema
Music-Addict and crazy Cat-Lady!
Kommentare
Erfolge Trophy Leitfaden Keyword-Wolke:
- ANZEIGE -