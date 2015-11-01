 Watch Dogs 2 – “Return of the DedSec Collector’s Case” Unboxing-Video - insidegames

Watch Dogs 2 – “Return of the DedSec Collector’s Case” Unboxing-Video

Veröffentlicht 27. Oktober 2016 | 20:00 Uhr von Sandra




Watch-Dogs-2-Artwork-01

Ubisoft hat ein weiteres Watch Dogs 2 Video veröffentlicht, in dem die Return of the DeadSec Coellctor’s Edition detailliert vorgestellt wird.

Carsten Konze von Ubisoft TV präsentiert in dem nachfolgenden Unboxing-Video die streng limitierte Watch Dogs 2 Return of the DedSec Collector’s Case Edition, die unter anderem eine exklusive Marcus Holloway-Sammelfigur, ein Artbook als auch weiteres Merchandise enthält. Natürlich beinhaltet die Watch Dogs 2 Sammlerausgabe auch das Hauptspiel Watch Dogs 2 inklusive Season Pass.

Die Watch Dogs 2 The Return of DedSec Collector’s Case kann ab sofort für 139,99 Euro für die PC-Version bzw. 149,99 Euro für Playstation 4 bzw. Xbox One im Ubisoft Store vorbestellt werden. Wer eine Vorbestellung platzieren will, sollte das Video genau anschauen, denn es enthält einen Code, der einen 20% Rabatt gewährt.

Watch Dogs 2 erscheint am 15. November 2016 für PC, Playstation 4 und Xbox One.

Watch-Dogs-2-Return-of-DedSec-Collectors-Case

Watch_Dogs 2 – Unboxing “The Return of DedSec Collector’s Case” | Ubisoft [DE]


