The Wolf Among Us: Staffel 2 – Angekündigt für 2018

The Wolf Among Us: Staffel 2 wurde vor wenigen Tagen überraschend von Telltale Games angekündigt.

Lange war es für die Spieler unklar, ob die Entwicklerschmiede dem Episodenspiel The Wolf Among Us eine Fortsetzung spendieren wird. Die besagte The Wolf Among Us-Fortsetzung soll 2018, konkreter Termin: tba, erscheinen. Nähere Details, mal abgesehen davon, dass Bigby Wolf und Snow White wieder mit von der Parti sein werden, sind bisher nicht bekannt.

The Wolf Among Us: Staffel 2 wird für Android, iOS, PC, PlayStation 4 un Xbox One erscheinen.

