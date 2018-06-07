Top News

Xbox – BIG FUN DEALS-Aktion gestartet und über 300 Spiele sowie Add-Ons im Preis gesenkt

Veröffentlicht 7. Juni 2018 | 15:36 Uhr von Sandra




E3-xbox-big-fun-deal-banner

Die Xbox BIG FUN DEALS-Aktion ist, wie angekündigt, ab sofort verfügbar! Über 300 Spiele, Erweiterungen bzw. DLCs/Add-Ons werden im Zuge der bald startenden E3 2018 mit zum Teil satten Rabatten im Microsoft Xbox Store angeboten.

Nachfolgend erhaltet ihr eine komplette Übersicht, da alle Xbox BIG FUN DEALS für Xbox One und Xbox 360 enthalten sind. Je nach Spiel bzw. Add-On könnt ihr bis zu 90% gegenüber Normalpreis sparen. Stöbern kann sich als durchaus lohnen – viel Spaß dabei!

Und wie immer gilt: Preise und Verfügbarkeit der Xbox BIG FUN DEALS-Angebote können – je nach Region – variieren. Änderungen durch den Anbieter jederzeit möglich. Für Xbox Silber- und Gold-Member gleichermaßen gültig.

Xbox BIG FUN DEALS – 7.-23. Juni 2018

 

Xbox One

ABZÛ Xbox One Game 50% E3 Sale
Agents of Mayhem Xbox One X Enhanced 75% E3 Sale
Agents of Mayhem – Total Mayhem Bundle Xbox One Game 75% E3 Sale
APB Reloaded 1,680 G1C Add-On 10% E3 Sale
APB Reloaded 20,800 G1C Add-On 30% E3 Sale
APB Reloaded 3,052 G1C Add-On 10% E3 Sale
APB Reloaded 4,600 G1C Add-On 20% E3 Sale
APB Reloaded 400 G1C Add-On 10% E3 Sale
APB Reloaded 816 G1C Add-On 10% E3 Sale
APB Reloaded 9,600 G1C Add-On 20% E3 Sale
ARK: Aberration Add-On 40% E3 Sale
ARK: Scorched Earth Add-On 60% E3 Sale
Ark: Survival Evolved Xbox One X Enhanced 60% E3 Sale
ARK: Survival Evolved Explorer’s Edition Xbox One X Enhanced 50% E3 Sale
ARK: Survival Evolved Season Pass Add-On 50% E3 Sale
Assassin’s Creed Origins Xbox One X Enhanced 50% E3 Sale
Assassin’s Creed Origins – DELUXE EDITION Xbox One X Enhanced 45% E3 Sale
Assassin’s Creed Origins – GOLD EDITION Xbox One X Enhanced 50% E3 Sale
Assassin’s Creed Origins – The Curse Of the Pharaohs Add-On 25% E3 Sale
Assassin’s Creed Origins – The Hidden Ones Add-On 25% E3 Sale
Assassin’s Creed Rogue Remastered Xbox One X Enhanced 33% E3 Sale
Assassin’s Creed Syndicate – Season Pass Add-On 67% E3 Sale
Assassin’s Creed The Ezio Collection Xbox One Game 60% E3 Sale
Assassin’s Creed Triple Pack: Black Flag, Unity, Syndicate Xbox One Game 60% E3 Sale
Assetto Corsa Ultimate Edition Xbox One Game 15% E3 Sale
Batman: Arkham Knight Xbox One Game 50% E3 Sale
Batman: Return to Arkham Xbox One Game 50% E3 Sale
Battlefield 1 Premium Pass Add-On 75% E3 Sale
Battlefield 1 Revolution Xbox One Game 75% E3 Sale
Battlefield 4 Premium Edition Xbox One Game 80% E3 Sale
Battlefield Anniversary Bundle Xbox One Game 60% E3 Sale
Battlefield Hardline Ultimate Edition Xbox One Game 80% E3 Sale
Beyond Eyes Xbox One Game 75% E3 Sale
Brothers: a Tale of Two Sons Xbox Game Pass 70% E3 Sale
Bundle: South Park : The Stick of Truth + The Fractured but Whole Xbox One Game 30% E3 Sale
Burnout Paradise Remastered Xbox One X Enhanced 40% E3 Sale
Call of Duty: WWII – Digital Deluxe Xbox One X Enhanced 30% E3 Sale
Call of Duty: WWII – Gold Edition Xbox One X Enhanced 35% E3 Sale
Call of Duty: WWII – Season Pass Add-On 30% E3 Sale
Candleman Xbox One Game 30% E3 Sale
Conan Exiles Xbox One X Enhanced 40% E3 Sale
Constructor  Xbox One Game 50% E3 Sale
Cuphead Xbox Play Anywhere 15% E3 Sale
Dark Souls III Xbox One Game 75% E3 Sale
Dark Souls III – Deluxe Edition Xbox One Game 67% E3 Sale
DC Universe Online – Episode Pack I Add-On 40% E3 Sale
DC Universe Online – Episode Pack II Add-On 40% E3 Sale
DC Universe Online – Episode Pack III Add-On 40% E3 Sale
DC Universe Online – Episode Pack IV Add-On 40% E3 Sale
DC Universe Online – Power Bundle (2017) Add-On 40% E3 Sale
DC Universe Online – Starter Pack by LexCorp Add-On 40% E3 Sale
DC Universe Online – Ultimate Edition (2017) Xbox One Game 40% E3 Sale
Dead Island Definitive Edition Xbox Game Pass 75% E3 Sale
Dead Island Retro Revenge Xbox One Game 60% E3 Sale
Dead Island: Riptide Definitive Edition Xbox One Game 75% E3 Sale
Defense Grid 2 Xbox Game Pass 85% E3 Sale
Destiny 2 – Expansion Pass Add-On 45% E3 Sale
Destiny 2 – Game + Expansion Pass Bundle Xbox One X Enhanced 35% E3 Sale
Deus Ex: Mankind Divided Xbox One Game 80% E3 Sale
Deus Ex: Mankind Divided – Digital Deluxe Edition Xbox One Game 80% E3 Sale
Devil May Cry 4 Special Edition Xbox One Game 50% E3 Sale
Devil May Cry 4 Special Edition Demon Hunter Bundle Xbox One Game 50% E3 Sale
Devil May Cry HD Collection Xbox One Game 30% E3 Sale
Devil May Cry HD Collection & 4SE Bundle Xbox One Game 30% E3 Sale
Disneyland Adventures Xbox Play Anywhere 35% E3 Sale
DmC Devil May Cry: Definitive Edition Xbox One Game 67% E3 Sale
Dragon Ball FighterZ Xbox One X Enhanced 30% E3 Sale
Dragon Ball FighterZ: FighterZ Edition Xbox One X Enhanced 30% E3 Sale
Dragon Ball FighterZ: Ultimate Edition Xbox One X Enhanced 30% E3 Sale
Dreamfall Chapters Xbox One Game 50% E3 Sale
Dying : Reborn Xbox One Game 40% E3 Sale
Dying Light Xbox One Game 25% E3 Sale
Dying Light: The Following – Enhanced Edition Xbox One Game 33% E3 Sale
EA SPORTS NHL 18 Xbox One X Enhanced 70% E3 Sale
EA SPORTS NHL 18 Young Stars Deluxe Edition Xbox One X Enhanced 50% E3 Sale
EA SPORTS NHL 18 Young Stars Edition Xbox One X Enhanced 50% E3 Sale
EA SPORTS UFC 3 Xbox One X Enhanced 50% E3 Sale
EA SPORTS UFC 3 Deluxe Edition Xbox One X Enhanced 50% E3 Sale
Elite Dangerous Horizons Season Pass Add-On 35% E3 Sale
Elite Dangerous Standard Edition Xbox One Game 50% E3 Sale
Elite Dangerous – Frontier Points – 1000 Add-On 30% E3 Sale
Elite Dangerous – Frontier Points – 2500 Add-On 30% E3 Sale
Elite Dangerous – Frontier Points – 300 Add-On 30% E3 Sale
Elite Dangerous – Frontier Points – 500 Add-On 30% E3 Sale
Elite Dangerous: Commander Deluxe Edition Xbox One Game 40% E3 Sale
Evolve Xbox One Game 75% E3 Sale
Evolve Digital Deluxe Xbox One Game 75% E3 Sale
Evolve Ultimate Edition Xbox One Game 75% E3 Sale
Extinction Xbox One Game 60% E3 Sale
Extinction: Deluxe Edition Xbox One Game 60% E3 Sale
Far Cry 5 Xbox One X Enhanced 25% E3 Sale
Far Cry 5 Deluxe Edition Xbox One X Enhanced 30% E3 Sale
Far Cry 5 Gold Edition Xbox One X Enhanced 20% E3 Sale
Far Cry Primal – Apex Edition Xbox One Game 50% E3 Sale
Farming Simulator 17 Xbox One X Enhanced 75% E3 Sale
Farming Simulator 17 – Big Bud Pack Add-On 33% E3 Sale
Farming Simulator 17 – Kuhn Equipment Pack Add-On 33% E3 Sale
Farming Simulator 17 – Platinum Edition Xbox One X Enhanced 50% E3 Sale
Farming Simulator 17 – Platinum Expansion Add-On 33% E3 Sale
Farming Simulator 17 – Premium Edition Xbox One X Enhanced 75% E3 Sale
Farming Simulator 17 – ROPA Pack Add-On 15% E3 Sale
Farming Simulator 17 – Season Pass Add-On 33% E3 Sale
FIFA 18 Xbox One X Enhanced 60% E3 Sale
FIFA 18 ICON Edition Xbox One X Enhanced 50% E3 Sale
FIFA 18 Ronaldo Edition Xbox One X Enhanced 50% E3 Sale
Final Fantasy XV Royal Edition Xbox One X Enhanced 50% E3 Sale
Final Fantasy XV Royal Pack Add-On 30% E3 Sale
For Honor Deluxe Edition Xbox One X Enhanced 70% E3 Sale
For Honor Gold Edition Xbox One Game 67% E3 Sale
For Honor Season Pass Add-On 60% E3 Sale
For Honor Standard Edition Xbox One X Enhanced 75% E3 Sale
Forza Horizon 3 Deluxe Edition Xbox Play Anywhere 50% E3 Sale
Forza Horizon 3 Standard Edition Xbox Play Anywhere 50% E3 Sale
Forza Horizon 3 Ultimate Edition Xbox Play Anywhere 50% E3 Sale
Forza Motorsport 6 Deluxe Edition Xbox One Game 30% E3 Sale
Forza Motorsport 6 Standard Edition Xbox One Game 35% E3 Sale
Forza Motorsport 6 Ultimate Edition Xbox One Game 30% E3 Sale
Forza Motorsport 7 Deluxe Edition Xbox Play Anywhere 35% E3 Sale
Forza Motorsport 7 Standard Edition Xbox Play Anywhere 50% E3 Sale
Forza Motorsport 7 Ultimate Edition Xbox Play Anywhere 40% E3 Sale
Future War: Reborn Xbox One Game 40% E3 Sale
Gear of War 4 Xbox Play Anywhere 50% E3 Sale
Gear of War 4 Ultimate Edition Xbox Play Anywhere 50% E3 Sale
Ghost Recon Wildlands – Fallen Ghosts Add-On 33% E3 Sale
Goliath Xbox One Game 50% E3 Sale
Grand Theft Auto V Xbox One Game 67% E3 Sale
Grand Theft Auto V & Great White Shark Cash Card Xbox One Game 60% E3 Sale
Grand Theft Auto V: Premium Online Edition Xbox One Game 67% E3 Sale
Grand Theft Auto V: Premium Online Edition & Great White Shark Card Bundle Xbox One Game 60% E3 Sale
Grand Theft Auto V: Premium Online Edition & Megalodon Shark Card Bundle Xbox One Game 60% E3 Sale
Grand Theft Auto V: Premium Online Edition & Whale Shark Card Bundle Xbox One Game 60% E3 Sale
Gravel Xbox One X Enhanced 50% E3 Sale
GTA Online: Criminal Enterprise Starter Pack Add-On 40% E3 Sale
GTA Online: Megalodon Shark Cash Card Xbox One Game 15% E3 Sale
Hello Neighbor Xbox One X Enhanced 35% E3 Sale
Homefront: The Revolution Xbox One X Enhanced 70% E3 Sale
Homefront: The Revolution ‘Freedom Fighter’ Bundle Xbox One X Enhanced 75% E3 Sale
How to Survive 2 Xbox One Game 50% E3 Sale
How to Survive: Storm Warning Edition Xbox One Game 75% E3 Sale
Injustice 2 Xbox One X Enhanced 40% E3 Sale
Injustice 2 – Legendary Edition Xbox One X Enhanced 20% E3 Sale
INSIDE Xbox One Game 50% E3 Sale
Just Cause 3 Xbox One Game 80% E3 Sale
Just Cause 3 XL Edition Xbox One Game 80% E3 Sale
Just Cause 3: Air. Land & Sea Expansion Pass Add-On 75% E3 Sale
Just Cause 3: Bavarium Sea Heist Add-On 70% E3 Sale
Just Cause 3: Mech Land Assault Add-On 70% E3 Sale
Just Cause 3: Sky Fortress Add-On 70% E3 Sale
Just Dance 2018 Xbox One Game 50% E3 Sale
Killer Instinct: Definitive Edition Xbox Play Anywhere 75% E3 Sale
Kingdom Come: Deliverance Xbox One X Enhanced 33% E3 Sale
Kona Xbox One Game 50% E3 Sale
Lara Croft and the Temple of Osiris Xbox One Game 85% E3 Sale
Lara Croft and the Temple of Osiris Season Pass Add-On 85% E3 Sale
LEGO Batman 3 Season Pass Add-On 50% E3 Sale
LEGO Batman 3: Beyond Gotham Xbox One Game 50% E3 Sale
LEGO Batman 3: Beyond Gotham Deluxe Edition Xbox One Game 60% E3 Sale
LEGO Marvel Super Heroes 2 Xbox One X Enhanced 50% E3 Sale
LEGO Marvel Super Heroes Bundle Xbox One X Enhanced 40% E3 Sale
LEGO Marvel Super Heroes Deluxe Bundle Xbox One X Enhanced 40% E3 Sale
LEGO Worlds Xbox One Game 30% E3 Sale
Life is Strange Complete Season (Episodes 1-5) Xbox One Game 80% E3 Sale
Life is Strange: Before the Storm Complete Season Xbox One X Enhanced 50% E3 Sale
Life is Strange: Before the Storm: Deluxe Edition Xbox One X Enhanced 50% E3 Sale
Lilith-M Xbox One Game 60% E3 Sale
LIMBO Xbox One Game 50% E3 Sale
Madden NFL 18 Xbox One X Enhanced 70% E3 Sale
Mafia III Xbox One X Enhanced 60% E3 Sale
Mafia III Digital Deluxe Xbox One X Enhanced 60% E3 Sale
Mafia III Season Pass Add-On 50% E3 Sale
Marvel: Ultimate Alliance Xbox One Game 75% E3 Sale
Marvel: Ultimate Alliance 2 Xbox One Game 75% E3 Sale
Marvel: Ultimate Alliance Bundle Xbox One Game 75% E3 Sale
Metal Gear Solid V: Definitive Experience Xbox One Game 50% E3 Sale
Metal Gear Solid V: Ground Zeroes Xbox One Game 80% E3 Sale
Metal Gear Survive Xbox One X Enhanced 30% E3 Sale
Metro 2033 Redux Xbox One Game 75% E3 Sale
Metro Redux Bundle Xbox One Game 75% E3 Sale
Metro: Last Light Redux Xbox One Game 75% E3 Sale
Middle Earth: Shadow of Mordor Season Pass Add-On 50% E3 Sale
Middle-earth: Shadow of Mordor – Game of the Year Edition Xbox One Game 50% E3 Sale
Middle-earth: Shadow of War Xbox Play Anywhere 50% E3 Sale
Middle-earth: Shadow of War Gold Edition Xbox Play Anywhere 50% E3 Sale
Middle-earth: Shadow of War Silver Edition Xbox Play Anywhere 50% E3 Sale
Mighty No. 9 Xbox One Game 75% E3 Sale
Monkey King Saga Xbox One Game 40% E3 Sale
Monster Hunter World Deluxe Kit  Add-On 35% E3 Sale
Monster Hunter World Digital Deluxe Edition  Xbox One X Enhanced 35% E3 Sale
Monster Hunter World – Additional Gesture Bundle 2  Add-On 40% E3 Sale
Monster Hunter World – Additional Gesture Bundle 4 Add-On 40% E3 Sale
Monster Hunter: World Xbox One X Enhanced 35% E3 Sale
Mortal Kombat X – Kombat Pack 2 Add-On 50% E3 Sale
Mortal Kombat XL Xbox One Game 50% E3 Sale
Mr. Pumpkin Adventure Xbox One Game 40% E3 Sale
MX vs ATV All Out Xbox One X Enhanced 15% E3 Sale
NBA 2K18 Xbox One X Enhanced 67% E3 Sale
NBA 2K18 Legend Edition Xbox One X Enhanced 67% E3 Sale
NBA 2K18 Legend Edition Gold Xbox One X Enhanced 67% E3 Sale
NBA 2K18 – 200,000 VC Add-On 25% E3 Sale
NBA 2K18 – 450,000 VC Add-On 30% E3 Sale
NBA 2K18 – 75,000 VC Add-On 20% E3 Sale
NBA LIVE 18: The One Edition Xbox One X Enhanced 80% E3 Sale
Need for Speed Payback Xbox One X Enhanced 50% E3 Sale
Need for Speed Payback – Deluxe Edition Xbox One X Enhanced 60% E3 Sale
Ori and the Blind Forest: Definitive Edition Xbox One Game 50% E3 Sale
PAYDAY 2 – CRIMEWAVE EDITION – THE BIG SCORE DLC Bundle! Add-On 50% E3 Sale
PAYDAY 2 – CRIMEWAVE EDITION – THE BIG SCORE Game Bundle Xbox One Game 50% E3 Sale
PAYDAY 2: CRIMEWAVE EDITION Xbox One Game 50% E3 Sale
Pixel Piracy Xbox One Game 80% E3 Sale
PLAYERUNKNOWN’S BATTLEGROUNDS Xbox One X Enhanced 33% E3 Sale
Portal Knights Xbox One X Enhanced 50% E3 Sale
Portal Knights – Bibot Box  Add-On 25% E3 Sale
Portal Knights – Emoji Box Add-On 25% E3 Sale
Portal Knights – Lobot Box Add-On 25% E3 Sale
Pro Evolution Soccer 2018 Xbox One X Enhanced 50% E3 Sale
PRO EVOLUTION SOCCER 2018 – FC Barcelona Edition Bundle Xbox One X Enhanced 60% E3 Sale
Project CARS 2 Xbox One X Enhanced 60% E3 Sale
Project CARS 2 Deluxe Edition Xbox One X Enhanced 60% E3 Sale
Quantum Break Xbox One X Enhanced 50% E3 Sale
ReCore Definitive Edition Xbox Play Anywhere 25% E3 Sale
RESIDENT EVIL 7 biohazard Xbox One X Enhanced 35% E3 Sale
RESIDENT EVIL 7 biohazard Gold Edition Xbox Play Anywhere 40% E3 Sale
RESIDENT EVIL 7 biohazard Season Pass Add-On 50% E3 Sale
RESIDENT EVIL 7 biohazard – Banned Footage Vol. 1 Add-On 40% E3 Sale
RESIDENT EVIL 7 biohazard – Banned Footage Vol. 2 Add-On 40% E3 Sale
RESIDENT EVIL 7 biohazard – End of Zoe Add-On 20% E3 Sale
Rise of the Tomb Raider Season Pass Add-On 70% E3 Sale
Rise of the Tomb Raider: 20 Year Celebration Xbox One X Enhanced 70% E3 Sale
Rise of the Tomb Raider: 20 Year Celebration Pack Add-On 70% E3 Sale
Rock Band 4 Rivals Bundle Xbox One Game 30% E3 Sale
Rock Band Rivals Expansion  Add-On 30% E3 Sale
Runestone Keeper Xbox Play Anywhere 30% E3 Sale
Rush: A DisneyPixar Adventure Xbox Play Anywhere 35% E3 Sale
Saints Row IV: Re-Elected Xbox One Game 70% E3 Sale
Saints Row: Gat out of Hell Xbox One Game 70% E3 Sale
Sea of Thieves Xbox Play Anywhere 20% E3 Sale
Sniper Elite 3 Ultimate Edition Xbox One Game 70% E3 Sale
South Park: The Fractured but Whole Xbox One Game 67% E3 Sale
South Park: The Fractured but Whole – Gold Edition Xbox One Game 67% E3 Sale
South Park: The Stick of Truth  Xbox One Game 30% E3 Sale
STAR WARS Battlefront II Xbox One X Enhanced 67% E3 Sale
STEEP Xbox One X Enhanced 30% E3 Sale
Steep  Road to the Olympics Xbox One Game 50% E3 Sale
Steep – Winter Games Edition Xbox One X Enhanced 40% E3 Sale
Steep – Winter Games Gold Edition Xbox One Game 40% E3 Sale
Super Lucky’s Tale Xbox Play Anywhere 40% E3 Sale
SUPERHOT Xbox One Game 33% E3 Sale
Tacoma Xbox Play Anywhere 50% E3 Sale
Tekken 7 Xbox One Game 60% E3 Sale
Tekken 7 – Deluxe Edition Xbox One Game 60% E3 Sale
Terraria Xbox Game Pass 50% E3 Sale
The Crew Ultimate Edition Xbox One Game 60% E3 Sale
The Elder Scrolls Online Xbox One X Enhanced 50% E3 Sale
The Elder Scrolls V: Skyrim Special Edition Xbox One X Enhanced 25% E3 Sale
The Evil Within 2 Xbox One X Enhanced 50% E3 Sale
The Sims 4  Xbox One Game 60% E3 Sale
The Sims 4 Bundle – City Living, Vampires, Vintage Glamour Stuff Add-On 40% E3 Sale
The Sims 4 Bundle – Get to Work, Dine Out, Cool Kitchen Stuff Add-On 40% E3 Sale
The Sims 4 City Living Add-On 50% E3 Sale
The Sims 4 Cool Kitchen Stuff Add-On 40% E3 Sale
The Sims 4 Deluxe Party Edition Xbox One Game 60% E3 Sale
The Sims 4 Dine Out Add-On 40% E3 Sale
The Sims 4 Get to Work Add-On 50% E3 Sale
The Sims 4 Luxury Party Stuff Add-On 40% E3 Sale
The Sims 4 Perfect Patio Stuff Add-On 40% E3 Sale
The Sims 4 Romantic Garden Stuff Add-On 40% E3 Sale
The Sims 4 Vampires Add-On 40% E3 Sale
The Sims 4 Vintage Glamour Stuff Add-On 40% E3 Sale
The Turing Test Xbox One Game 50% E3 Sale
The Witcher 3: Wild Hunt Xbox One X Enhanced 50% E3 Sale
The Witcher 3: Wild Hunt Expansion Pass Add-On 50% E3 Sale
The Witcher 3: Wild Hunt – Blood and Wine Add-On 50% E3 Sale
The Witcher 3: Wild Hunt – Complete Edition Xbox One X Enhanced 60% E3 Sale
The Witcher 3: Wild Hunt – Hearts of Stone Add-On 50% E3 Sale
This War of Mine: The Little Ones Xbox Game Pass 75% E3 Sale
Titanfall 2: Ultimate Edition Xbox One X Enhanced 85% E3 Sale
Tom Clancy’s Ghost Recon Wildlands – Deluxe Edition Xbox One X Enhanced 67% E3 Sale
Tom Clancy’s Ghost Recon Wildlands – Ghost War Pass Add-On 33% E3 Sale
Tom Clancy’s Ghost Recon Wildlands – Season Pass Add-On 50% E3 Sale
Tom Clancy’s Ghost Recon Wildlands – Standard Edition Xbox One X Enhanced 67% E3 Sale
Tom Clancy’s Ghost Recon Wildlands: Narco Road Add-On 33% E3 Sale
Tom Clancy’s Ghost ReconWildlands – Gold Edition Xbox One X Enhanced 67% E3 Sale
Tom Clancy’s Rainbow Six Siege Xbox One Game 40% E3 Sale
Tom Clancy’s Rainbow Six Siege Advanced Edition Xbox One Game 50% E3 Sale
Tom Clancy’s Rainbow Six Siege Complete Edition Xbox One Game 50% E3 Sale
Tom Clancy’s Rainbow Six Siege Gold Edition Xbox One Game 50% E3 Sale
Tom Clancy’s The Division Xbox One X Enhanced 70% E3 Sale
Tom Clancy’s The Division Gold Edition Xbox One X Enhanced 70% E3 Sale
Tomb Raider: Definitive Edition Xbox One Game 80% E3 Sale
Trials Fusion Xbox One Game 67% E3 Sale
Trials of the Blood Dragon Xbox One Game 60% E3 Sale
Trials of the Blood Dragon + Trials Fusion Awesome Max Edition Xbox One Game 67% E3 Sale
Valkyria Revolution Xbox One Game 40% E3 Sale
Virginia Xbox One Game 60% E3 Sale
Watch Dogs2 Xbox One Game 70% E3 Sale
Watch Dogs2 – Deluxe Edition Xbox One Game 70% E3 Sale
Watch Dogs2 – Gold Edition Xbox One Game 70% E3 Sale
WATCH_DOGS Xbox One Game 60% E3 Sale
WATCH_DOGS Complete Edition Xbox One Game 60% E3 Sale
Watch_Dogs2 – Season Pass Add-On 60% E3 Sale
Wolfenstein II: The New Colossus Xbox One X Enhanced 50% E3 Sale
Wolfenstein II: The New Colossus Digital Deluxe Edition Xbox One X Enhanced 50% E3 Sale
World II: Hunting Boss Xbox One Game 40% E3 Sale
WWE 2K18 Xbox One X Enhanced 67% E3 Sale
WWE 2K18 Digital Deluxe Edition Xbox One X Enhanced 67% E3 Sale
XCOM 2 Xbox One X Enhanced 67% E3 Sale
XCOM 2 Collection Xbox One X Enhanced 50% E3 Sale
XCOM 2 Digital Deluxe Edition Xbox One X Enhanced 67% E3 Sale
XCOM 2: War of the Chosen Add-On 40% E3 Sale
Xuan Yuan Sword: The Gate of Firmament Xbox One Game 40% E3 Sale
Your Toy Xbox One Game 40% E3 Sale
Zoo Tycoon: Ultimate Animal Collection Xbox Play Anywhere 35% E3 Sale

 

Xbox 360

Alan Wake’s American Nightmare Backward Compatible 75% E3 Sale
Alice: Madness Returns Backward Compatible 75% E3 Sale
Army of Two Backward Compatible 67% E3 Sale
Assassin’s Creed Backward Compatible 60% E3 Sale
Battlefield 3 Backward Compatible 75% E3 Sale
Battlefield: Bad Company 2 Backward Compatible 75% E3 Sale
Beyond Good & Evil HD  Backward Compatible 67% E3 Sale
Blue Dragon Backward Compatible 75% E3 Sale
Bound by Flame Backward Compatible 75% E3 Sale
Brothers: a Tale of Two Sons  Arcade 80% E3 Sale
Burnout Revenge Backward Compatible 30% E3 Sale
Castlevania: Lords Of Shadow 2  Games On Demand 80% E3 Sale
Castlevania: Lords of Shadow – Mirror of Fate HD  Arcade 80% E3 Sale
Crackdown Backward Compatible 75% E3 Sale
Dead Island Games On Demand 80% E3 Sale
Dead Island Riptide Games On Demand 80% E3 Sale
Deus Ex: Human Revolution Backward Compatible 90% E3 Sale
Devil May Cry 4 Games On Demand 67% E3 Sale
DmC Devil May Cry Games On Demand 70% E3 Sale
DmC Devil May Cry – Vergil’s Downfall Add-On 50% E3 Sale
Dragon Age 2 Backward Compatible 50% E3 Sale
Dragon Age: Origins Backward Compatible 75% E3 Sale
Escape Dead Island Backward Compatible 75% E3 Sale
Fabe III Backward Compatible 75% E3 Sale
Fable Anniversary Backward Compatible 75% E3 Sale
Fable II Backward Compatible 75% E3 Sale
Fable Trilogy Backward Compatible 75% E3 Sale
Faery: Legends of Avalon Backward Compatible 75% E3 Sale
FIFA 18 Games On Demand 75% E3 Sale
Fight Night Champion Backward Compatible 50% E3 Sale
Homefront Games On Demand 80% E3 Sale
Just Cause 2 Backward Compatible 90% E3 Sale
LIMBO Backward Compatible 50% E3 Sale
Lost Odyssey Backward Compatible 75% E3 Sale
Mars: War Logs Backward Compatible 75% E3 Sale
Marvel: Ultimate Alliance Games On Demand 60% E3 Sale
Marvel: Ultimate Alliance 2 Games On Demand 60% E3 Sale
Mass Effect Backward Compatible 75% E3 Sale
Mass Effect 2 Backward Compatible 70% E3 Sale
Mass Effect 3 Backward Compatible 70% E3 Sale
Medal of Honor Airborne Backward Compatible 67% E3 Sale
Metal Gear Rising Games On Demand 65% E3 Sale
Metal Gear Solid 2 and 3 HD Games On Demand 65% E3 Sale
Metal Gear Solid Peace Walker HD Edition Backward Compatible 67% E3 Sale
Metal Gear Solid V: Ground Zeroes Games On Demand 80% E3 Sale
Metal Gear Solid V: The Phantom Pain Games On Demand 50% E3 Sale
Metro 2033 Games On Demand 85% E3 Sale
Metro: Last Light Games On Demand 85% E3 Sale
Mighty No. 9 Games On Demand 75% E3 Sale
Mirror’s Edge Backward Compatible 67% E3 Sale
NBA JAM: On Fire Edition  Backward Compatible 50% E3 Sale
Oblivion Backward Compatible 67% E3 Sale
Oblivion – Knights of the Nine Add-On 40% E3 Sale
Oblivion – Shivering Isles Add-On 40% E3 Sale
Pro Evolution Soccer 2018 Games On Demand 75% E3 Sale
RAGE Backward Compatible 67% E3 Sale
Red Dead Redemption Backward Compatible 67% E3 Sale
Rise of the Tomb Raider Endurance Mode Add-On 70% E3 Sale
Rise of the Tomb Raider Season Pass Add-On 70% E3 Sale
Risen Games On Demand 75% E3 Sale
Risen 2: Dark Waters  Games On Demand 75% E3 Sale
Risen 3 Titan Lords Games On Demand 80% E3 Sale
ROTTR: Baba Yaga: The Temple of the Witch  Add-On 70% E3 Sale
Sacred 3  Backward Compatible 75% E3 Sale
Sacred Citadel Backward Compatible 75% E3 Sale
Saints Row Backward Compatible 75% E3 Sale
Saints Row 2 Backward Compatible 75% E3 Sale
Saints Row IV Backward Compatible 75% E3 Sale
Saints Row: Gat Out of Hell Backward Compatible 75% E3 Sale
Saints Row: The Third Backward Compatible 75% E3 Sale
ScreamRide Backward Compatible 75% E3 Sale
Shadows of the Damned Games On Demand 75% E3 Sale
Skate 3 Backward Compatible 75% E3 Sale
SSX Backward Compatible 67% E3 Sale
The Elder Scrolls III: Morrowind  Backward Compatible 50% E3 Sale
TRIALS FUSION Arcade 67% E3 Sale
WATCH DOGS Games On Demand 67% E3 Sale

 


Kategorien: E3 2018 Xbox 360 News Xbox One News
Tags:

Über Sandra
Music-Addict and crazy Cat-Lady!

