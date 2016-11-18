 Xbox - Black Friday Sale mit vielen Angeboten und Rabatten bis zu 10% ab sofort verfügbar - insidegames

insidegames

Xbox – Black Friday Sale mit vielen Angeboten und Rabatten bis zu 10% ab sofort verfügbar

Veröffentlicht 18. November 2016 | 16:40 Uhr von Sandra




Wie angekündigt, hat Microsoft eine umfangreiche Xbox Black Friday Angebotsliste veröffentlicht. Über 240 Spiele inklusive Add-Ons für Xbox 360 und Xbox One wurden im Preis reduziert und können ab sofort mit Rabatten von bis zu 100% als digitaler Download im Xbox Store erworben werden.

Bis 21. November 2016 erhalten zunächst Xbox Gold-Mitglieder den Vorzug inklusive einem zusätzlichen Rabatt von bis zu zehn Prozent, ab dem 22. November 2016 können dann auch alle anderen von den Black Friday- bzw. Herbst-Angeboten profitieren. Die Aktionszeit endet, Stand heute, 18. November 2016, am 28. November 2016. Wer sich im vorbenannten Zeitraum (18.-28. November 2016) entscheidet die Xbox-Mitgliedschaft von Silber auf Gold aufzuwerten, ist aktuell ab einem Euro für Xbox Gold dabei.

Um den jeweils gültigen Preis für eure Region zu erfahren, klickt den gewünschten Link und gelangt auf die zugehörige Produktseite. Auf dieser wird der grundlegend reguläre Preis ausgewiesen als auch der aktuell für Gold-Member gültige reduzierte Preis.

Wie immer gilt: Preise und Verfügbarkeit der nachfolgend genannten Herbstangebote bzw. Black Friday-Angebote können – je nach Region – variieren. Änderungen durch den Anbieter jederzeit möglich.

Xbox One – Black Friday Angebote

 

Xbox 360 – Black Friday Angebote


Über Sandra
Music-Addict and crazy Cat-Lady!

