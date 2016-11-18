insidegames
Xbox – Black Friday Sale mit vielen Angeboten und Rabatten bis zu 10% ab sofort verfügbar
Wie angekündigt, hat Microsoft eine umfangreiche Xbox Black Friday Angebotsliste veröffentlicht. Über 240 Spiele inklusive Add-Ons für Xbox 360 und Xbox One wurden im Preis reduziert und können ab sofort mit Rabatten von bis zu 100% als digitaler Download im Xbox Store erworben werden.
Bis 21. November 2016 erhalten zunächst Xbox Gold-Mitglieder den Vorzug inklusive einem zusätzlichen Rabatt von bis zu zehn Prozent, ab dem 22. November 2016 können dann auch alle anderen von den Black Friday- bzw. Herbst-Angeboten profitieren. Die Aktionszeit endet, Stand heute, 18. November 2016, am 28. November 2016. Wer sich im vorbenannten Zeitraum (18.-28. November 2016) entscheidet die Xbox-Mitgliedschaft von Silber auf Gold aufzuwerten, ist aktuell ab einem Euro für Xbox Gold dabei.
Um den jeweils gültigen Preis für eure Region zu erfahren, klickt den gewünschten Link und gelangt auf die zugehörige Produktseite. Auf dieser wird der grundlegend reguläre Preis ausgewiesen als auch der aktuell für Gold-Member gültige reduzierte Preis.
Wie immer gilt: Preise und Verfügbarkeit der nachfolgend genannten Herbstangebote bzw. Black Friday-Angebote können – je nach Region – variieren. Änderungen durch den Anbieter jederzeit möglich.
Xbox One – Black Friday Angebote
- ARK: Scorched Earth (Game Preview) - Add-On – 15% – 25%
- ARK: Survival Evolved (Game Preview) - Xbox One Game – 40% – 50%
- Assassin’s Creed IV Black Flag - Xbox One Game – 60% – 67%
- Assassin’s Creed Syndicate - Xbox One Game – 50% – 60%
- Assassin’s Creed Syndicate Gold Edition - Xbox One Game – 50% – 60%
- Batman – The Telltale Series – Episode 1: Realm of Shadows - Xbox One Game – 85% – 100%
- Batman – The Telltale Series – Season Pass (Episodes 2-5) - Xbox One Game – 25% – 33%
- Batman: Arkham Knight Premium Edition - Xbox One Game – 40% – 60%
- Batman: The Telltale Series – The Complete Season (Episodes 1-5) - Xbox One Game – 25% – 33%
- Battlefield 1 - Xbox One Game – 25% – 33%
- Battlefield 1 Deluxe Edition - Xbox One Game – 25% – 33%
- Battlefield 1 Ultimate Edition - Xbox One Game – 10% – 20%
- Battlefield 1 – Titanfall 2 Deluxe Bundle - Xbox One Game – 30% – 50%
- BioShock: The Collection - BioShock: The Collection – Xbox One Game – 20% – 30%
- Borderlands: The Handsome Collection - Xbox One Game – 60% – 70%
- Carmageddon: Max Damage - Xbox One Game – 40% 50%
- Dangerous Golf - Xbox One Game – 40% – 50%
- DC Universe Online – Episode Pack I - Xbox One Game – 40% – 50%
- DC Universe Online – Episode Pack II - Xbox One Game – 40% – 50%
- DC Universe Online – Episode Pack III - Xbox One Game – 40% – 50%
- DC Universe Online – Power Bundle (2016) - Xbox One Game – 40% – 50%
- DC Universe Online – Ultimate Edition (2016) - Xbox One Game – 40% 50%
- Deus Ex: Mankind Divided – Digital Deluxe Edition - Xbox One Game – 40% – 50%
- Deus Ex: Mankind Divided – Digital Standard Edition - Xbox One Game – 40% 50%
- DiRT Rally - Xbox One Game – 50% – 60%
- Dishonored Definitive Edition - Xbox One Game – 40% – 50%
- DOOM: Hell Followed - Add-On – 30% 40%
- DOOM: Unto The Evil - Add-On – 30% – 40%
- Dragon Age: Inquisition – Game of the Year Edition - Xbox One Game – 50% – 60%
- Dying Light: The Following – Enhanced Edition - Xbox One Game – 25% 33%
- EA SPORTS FIFA 17 Deluxe Edition - Xbox One Game – 30% -40%
- EA SPORTS FIFA 17 Standard Edition - Xbox One Game – 30% – 40%
- EA SPORTS FIFA 17 Super Deluxe Edition - Xbox One Game – 20% -40%
- EA SPORTS NHL 17 - Xbox One Game – 30% – 40%
- EA SPORTS NHL 17 Deluxe Edition - Xbox One Game – 30% -40%
- EA SPORTS NHL 17 Super Deluxe Edition - Xbox One Game – 30% – 40%
- EA SPORTS UFC 2 - Xbox One Game – 60% – 70%
- EA SPORTS UFC 2 Deluxe Edition - Xbox One Game – 60% – 70%
- F1 2016 - Xbox One Game – 35% – 45%
- Far Cry Primal - Xbox One Game – 50% – 60%
- Far Cry Primal – Apex Edition - Xbox One Game – 50% – 60%
- Forza Motorsport 6 Deluxe Edition - Xbox One Game – 25% – 35%
- Forza Motorsport 6 Standard Edition - Xbox One Game – 40% – 50%
- Forza Motorsport 6 Ultimate Edition - Xbox One Game – 15% – 25%
- Forza Motorsport 6 VIP - Xbox One Game – 67% – 75%
- Ghostbusters - Xbox One Game – 40% – 50%
- Grand Theft Auto V - Xbox One Game – 40% – 50%
- Grand Theft Auto V & Great White Shark Cash Card - Xbox One Game – 40% – 50%
- Grand Theft Auto V & Megalodon Shark Cash Card Bundle - Xbox One Game – 50% – 60%
- Grand Theft Auto V & Whale Shark Cash Card Bundle - Xbox One Game – 50% – 60%
- Grow Up - Xbox One Game – 40% – 50%
- HITMAN Intro Pack - Add-On – 40% – 50%
- HITMAN Upgrade Pack - Add-On – 40% – 50%
- HITMAN – The Complete First Season - Xbox One One – 40% – 50%
- Hyper Light Drifter - Xbox One Game – 25% -33%
- INSIDE - Xbox One Game – 25% – 33%
- Just Cause 3 - Xbox One Game – 60% – 67%
- Just Cause 3 XL Edition - Xbox One Game – 60% – 67%
- Just Dance 2017 - Xbox One Game – 40% – 50%
- Kerbal Space Program - Xbox One Game – 25% – 33%
- Kinect Sports Rivals - Xbox One Game – 60% – 67%
- Kingdom: New Lands - Xbox One Game – 25% – 33%
- LEGO Jurassic World - Xbox One Game – 40% – 50%
- LEGO Marvel’s Avengers - Xbox One Game – 40% – 50%
- Life is Strange Complete Season (Episodes 1-5) - Xbox One Game – 60% – 67%
- Livelock - Xbox One Game -20% – 30%
- Mad Max - Xbox One Game – 30% – 40%
- Madden NFL 17 - Xbox One Game 30% – 40%
- Madden NFL 17 Deluxe Edition - Xbox One Game – 30% -40%
- Madden NFL 17 Super Deluxe Edition - Xbox One Game – 30% – 40%
- Mafia III - Xbox One Game – 20% – 30%
- Mafia III Digital Deluxe - Xbox One Game – 25% – 35%
- Mega Man Legacy Collection - Xbox One Game – 50% – 60%
- Metro 2033 Redux - Xbox One Game – 67% – 75%
- Metro Redux Bundle - Xbox One Game – 70% – 80%
- Metro: Last Light Redux - Xbox One Game – 67% – 45%
- Middle-earth: Shadow of Mordor – Game of the Year Edition - Xbox One Game – 35% – 45%
- Mighty No. 9 - Xbox One Game – 50% – 60%
- Minecraft: Story Mode – Season Pass Deluxe (Episodes 2-8) - Xbox One Game – 30% – 40%
- Minecraft: Story Mode – The Complete Adventure (Episodes 1-8) - Xbox One Game – 30% – 40%
- Mirrors Edge Catalyst - Xbox One Game – 40% – 50%
- NARUTO SHIPPUDEN: Ultimate Ninja STORM 4 - Xbox One Game – 60% – 67%
- NBA 2K17 - Xbox One Game – 20% – 30%
- NBA 2K17 Legend Edition - Xbox One Game – 25% – 35%
- NBA 2K17 Legend Edition Gold - Xbox One Game – 30% – 40%
- Necropolis - Xbox One Game – 25% – 33%
- Oddworld: New ‘n’ Tasty - Xbox One Game – 60% – 67%
- ONE PIECE BURNING BLOOD – Gold Edition - Xbox One Game – 40% – 50%
- One Piece: Burning Blood - Xbox One Game – 50% – 60%
- Overcooked: Gourmet Edition - Xbox One Game – 25% – 33%
- Overwatch: Origins Edition - Xbox One Game – 30% – 40%
- Pool Nation FX - Xbox One Game – 60% – 67%
- PowerStar Golf – Full Game Unlock - Xbox One Game – 60% – 67%
- Prototype Biohazard Bundle - Xbox One Game – 40% – 50%
- Rare Replay - Xbox One Game – 60% – 67%
- Resident Evil Triple Pack - Xbox One Game – 30% – 40%
- Rise of the Tomb Raider - Xbox One Game – 25% – 33%
- Rise of the Tomb Raider: 20 Year Celebration - Xbox One Game – 25% – 33%
- Saints Row IV: Re-Elected - Xbox One Game – 67% – 75%
- Saints Row IV: Re-Elected & Gat out of Hell - Xbox One Game – 67% – 75%
- Saints Row Metro Double Pack - Xbox One Game – 70% – 80%
- Shadow Complex Remastered - Xbox One Game – 40% – 50%
- Slime Rancher (Game Preview) - Xbox One Game – 25% – 33%
- SMITE Ultimate God Pack Bundle - Xbox One Game – 25% – 33%
- Song of the Deep - Xbox One Game – 40% – 50%
- State of Decay: Year-One Survival Edition - Xbox One Game – 40% – 50%
- Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles: Mutants in Manhattan - Xbox One Game – 40% – 50%
- The Crew - Xbox One Game – 60% – 67%
- The Jackbox Party Pack 3 - Xbox One Game – 25% – 33%
- The Telltale Games Collection - Xbox One Game – 67% – 75%
- The Witcher 3: Wild Hunt - Xbox One Game – 40% – 50%
- The Witcher 3: Wild Hunt – Blood and Wine - Add-On – 15% – 25%
- The Witcher 3: Wild Hunt – Complete Edition - Xbox One Game – 40% – 50%
- The Witcher 3: Wild Hunt – Hearts of Stone - Add-On – 15% – 25%
- This War of Mine: The Little Ones - Xbox One Game – 60% – 70%
- Titanfall 2 - Xbox One Game – 30% – 40%
- Titanfall 2 Deluxe Edition - Xbox One Game – 30% – 40%
- Tom Clancy’s Rainbow Six Siege - Xbox One Game – 40% – 50%
- Tom Clancy’s Rainbow Six Siege Gold Edition - Xbox One Game – 40% -50%
- Tom Clancy’s The Division - Xbox One Game – 30% – 40%
- Tom Clancy’s The Division Gold Edition - Xbox One Game – 40% – 50%
- Tomb Raider: Definitive Edition - Xbox One Game – 70% – 80%
- Trackmania Turbo - Xbox One Game – 50% – 60%
- Trials of the Blood Dragon - Xbox One Game – 40% – 50%
- Valley - Xbox One Game – 30% – 40%
- Videoball - Xbox One Game – 40% – 50%
- Wolfenstein: The New Order - Xbox One Game – 60% – 67%
- Wolfenstein: The Old Blood - Xbox One Game – 60% – 67%
- World of Tanks – Attack Cats Bundle - Xbox One Game – 15% – 25%
- World of Tanks – Rare Rivals Bundle - Xbox One Game – 15% -25%
- World of Tanks – Target Locked Bundle - Xbox One Game – 15% – 25%
- WWE 2K17 - Xbox One Game – 20% – 30%
- WWE 2K17 Digital Deluxe - Xbox One Game – 30% -40%
- XCOM 2 - Xbox One Game – 25% – 35%
- XCOM 2 Digital Deluxe Edition - Xbox One Game – 30% – 40%
Xbox 360 – Black Friday Angebote
- A Kingdom for Keflings - Arcade – 55% – 65%
- A World of Keflings - Arcade – 55% – 65%
- Alan Wake - Games on Demand – 55% – 65%
- Alan Wake’s American Nightmare - Arcade – 55% – 65%
- Assassin’s Creed III - Games on Demand – 57% – 67%
- Assassin’s Creed IV Black Flag - Games on Demand – 57% – 67%
- Assassin’s Creed Rogue - Games on Demand – 50% – 60%
- Banjo Kazooie: N and B - Games on Demand – 55% -65%
- Banjo-Kazooie - Arcade – 55% – 65%
- Batman – The Telltale Series – Season Pass - Add-On – 23% – 33%
- Batman: The Telltale Series - Games on Demand – 85% – 100%
- Borderlands - Games on Demand – 60% – 70%
- Bully Scholarship Edition - Games on Demand – 40% – 50%
- Call of Duty: Black Ops - Games on Demand – 40% – 50%
- Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 2 - Games on Demand – 40% – 50%
- Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 3 - Games on Demand – 40% – 50%
- Call of Duty: World at War - Games on Demand – 40% – 50%
- CAPCOM ARCADE CABINET : ALL-IN-ONE PACK - Add-On – 50% – 60%
- Castlevania: Symphony of the Night - Arcade – 55% – 65%
- Dark Souls - Games on Demand – 65% – 75%
- Dark Souls II - Games on Demand – 65% – 75%
- Dead Space - Games on Demand – 57% – 67%
- DEUS EX: HUMAN REVOLUTION - Games on Demand – 57% – 67%
- Dishonored - Games on Demand – 57% – 67%
- Doom - Arcade – 57% – 67%
- Doom 2 - Arcade – 57% – 67%
- Dragon’s Dogma: Dark Arisen - Games on Demand – 50% – 60%
- DuckTales: Remastered - Arcade – 65% – 75%
- EA SPORTS FIFA 17 Standard Edition - Games on Demand – 30% – 40%
- Fable Anniversary - Games on Demand – 55% – 65%
- Fable II - Games on Demand – 55% – 65%
- Fable III - Games on Demand – 55% – 65%
- Fable Trilogy - Games on Demand – 55% – 65%
- Fallout 3 - Games on Demand – 57% – 67%
- Fallout: New Vegas - Games on Demand – 57% – 67%
- Fallout: New Vegas – Dead Money - Add-On – 30% – 40%
- Fallout: New Vegas – Honest Hearts - Add-On – 30% – 40%
- Fallout: New Vegas – Lonesome Road - Add-On – 30% – 40%
- Fallout: New Vegas – Old World Blues - Add-on – 30% – 40%
- Far Cry 4 - Games on Demand – 57% – 67%
- FINAL FANTASY XIII-2 - Games on Demand – 40% – 50%
- Final Fight: Double Impact - Arcade – 60% -70%
- Forza Horizon 2 Presents Fast & Furious - Games on Demand – 65% – 75%
- Grand Theft Auto V - Games on Demand – 40% – 50%
- Grand Theft Auto: San Andreas - Games on Demand – 40% – 50%
- GTA IV - Games on Demand – 35% – 45%
- Halo 3 - Games on Demand – 35% -45%
- Halo 3: ODST Campaign Edition - Games on Demand – 40% – 50%
- Halo 4 - Games on Demand – 40% – 50%
- Hitman: Absolution - Games on Demand – 65% – 75%
- Hitman: Blood Money - Games on Demand – 65% – 75%
- Joy Ride Turbo - Arcade – 55% – 65%
- Just Cause 2 - Games on Demand – 57% – 67%
- Just Dance 2017 - Games on Demand – 40% – 50%
- L.A. Noire - Games on Demand – 50%- 60%
- Lara Croft and the Guardian of Light - Arcade – 65% – 75%
- LEGO Batman 3: Beyond Gotham - Games on Demand – 50% – 60%
- LEGO Jurassic World - Games on Demand – 40% – 50%
- LEGO Marvel’s Avengers - Games on Demand – 30% – 40%
- LEGO Star Wars: The Force Awakens - Games on Demand – 30% – 40%
- Lost Planet Colonies - Games on Demand – 50% – 60%
- Madden NFL 17 - Games on Demand – 30% – 40%
- Mafia II - Games on Demand – 65% – 75%
- Mass Effect - Games on Demand – 55% – 65%
- Metro 2033 - Games on Demand – 75% -85%
- Metro: Last Light - Games on Demand – 75% – 85%
- Middle-earth: Shadow of Mordor - Games on Demand – 35% – 45%
- Midnight Club: LA - Games on Demand – 40% – 50%
- Minecraft: Story Mode – Adventure Pass (Additional Episodes 6-8) - Add-on – 30% – 40%
- Minecraft: Story Mode – Season Pass - Add-On – 30% – 40%
- Minecraft: Story Mode – Season Pass Deluxe (Episodes 2-8) - Add-On – 30% – 40%
- Mirrors Edge - Games on Demand – 57% – 67%
- NARUTO SHIPPUDEN: Ultimate Ninja STORM Revolution - Games on Demand – 65% – 75%
- NBA 2K17 - Games on Demand – 25% – 35%
- NBA JAM: On Fire Edition - Arcade – 57% – 67%
- Oblivion - Games on Demand – 57% – 67%
- Portal: Still Alive - Arcade – 55% – 65%
- Quake Arena Arcade - Arcade – 57% – 67%
- Red Dead Redemption - Games on Demand – 40% – 50%
- Resident Evil Operation Racoon City - Games on Demand – 65% – 75%
- RESIDENT EVIL REVELATIONS - Games on Demand – 65% – 75%
- Rise of the Tomb Raider - Games on Demand – 30% – 40%
- Saints Row - Games on Demand – 65% – 75%
- Saints Row 2 - Games on Demand – 65% – 75%
- Saints Row IV - Games on Demand – 75% – 85%
- Saints Row: The Third - Games on Demand – 65% – 75%
- Skate 3 - Games on Demand -40% – 50%
- Sleeping Dogs - Games on Demand – 65% – 75%
- SOULCALIBUR II HD - Arcade – 65% – 75%
- SOULCALIBUR Ⅴ - Games on Demand – 65% – 75%
- South Park: The Stick of Truth - Games on Demand – 50% – 60%
- SSX - Games on Demand – 65% – 75%
- Strider - Arcade – 50% – 60%
- Tekken Tag Tournament 2 - Games on Demand – 65% – 75%
- The Witcher 2: Assassins of Kings Enhanced Edition - Games on Demand – 65% – 75%
- Tomb Raider - Games on Demand – 65% – 75%
- Tomb Raider Underworld - Games on Demand – 65% – 75%
- Trials Evolution - Arcade – 55% – 65%
- Trials Fusion - Arcade – 65% – 75%
- Trials HD - Arcade – 55% – 65%
- Watch Dogs - Games on Demand – 65% – 75%
- Wolfenstein 3D - Arcade – 57% – 67%
- World of Tanks – Attack Cats Bundle - Add-on – 15% – 25%
- World of Tanks – Rare Rivals Bundle - Add-On – 15% – 25%
- World of Tanks – Target Locked Bundle - Add-On – 15% – 25%
- WWE 2K17 - Games on Demand – 25% – 25%
- XCOM: Enemy Within - Games on Demand – 70% – 80%
