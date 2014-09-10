insidegames
Xbox – Countdown Sale 2016 “Deals for Week 2″-Angebote ab sofort verfügbar
Die erste Woche des großen Xbox Coutndown Sale 2016 ist vorbei und Microsoft hat infolge die zweite “Week of Deals” gestartet.
Auch die zweite “Deals for Week 2“ beinhaltet zahlreiche Xbox One- und Xbox 360-Spiele, die mit zum Teil satten Rabatten angeboten werden. Als Gold-Member kann man zudem, je nach Titel, bis zu zehn Prozent mehr beim Kauf eines der Countdown Sale-Angebote im Xbox Store sparen.
Die nachfolgenden Xbox One Wochenangebote sind bis einschließlich 9. Januar 2017 gültig. Und wie immer gilt, dass die Preise und Verfügbarkeit der Countdown Sale-Angebote – je nach Region – variieren können. Änderungen durch den Anbieter jederzeit möglich.
Xbox One – Countdown Sale 2016
- 10 Second Ninja X - Xbox One Game – 50% – 60%
- 1000 Neverwinter Zen - Add-On – 5% – 15%
- 101 Ways To Die - Xbox One Game – 30% – 40%
- 10tons Adventure Puzzles Bundle - Xbox One Game – 40% – 50%
- 11000 Neverwinter Zen - Add-On – 15% – 25%
- 2000 Neverwinter Zen - Add- On – 10% -20%
- 23000 Neverwinter Zen - Add-On – 15% – 25%
- 500 Neverwinter Zen - Add-On – 5% – 15%
- 5300 Neverwinter Zen - Add-On – 10% – 20%
- 7 Days to Die - Xbox One Game – 40% – 50%
- ARK: Survival Evolved (Game Preview) - Xbox One Game – 25% – 33%
- Assassin’s Creed The Ezio Collection - Xbox One Game – 25%- 33%
- Attack on Titan - Xbox One Game – 20% – 30%
- Battleborn - Xbox One Game – 60% – 67%
- Battleborn Digital Deluxe - Xbox One Game – 60% – 70%
- Borderlands: The Handsome Collection - Xbox One Game – 60% – 67%
- Call of Duty: Advanced Warfare Digital Pro Edition - Xbox One Game – 40% -50%
- Call of Duty: Advanced Warfare Gold Edition - Xbox One Game – 50% – 60%
- Call of Duty: Ghosts - Xbox One Game – 60% – 67%
- Call of Duty: Ghosts Digital Hardened Edition - Xbox One Game – 50% – 60%
- Castle Crashers Remastered - Xbox One Game – 60% – 67%
- DARK SOULS II: Scholar of the First Sin - Xbox One Game – 60% – 67%
- DC Universe Online – Episode Pack I - Add-On – 15% – 25%
- DC Universe Online – Episode Pack II - Add-On – 15% – 25%
- DC Universe Online – Episode Pack III - Add-On – 15% – 25%
- DC Universe Online – Episode Pack IV - Add-On – 15% – 25%
- DC Universe Online – Power Bundle (2016) - Add-On – 15% – 25%
- DC Universe Online – Ultimate Edition (2016) - Xbox One Game – 40% – 50%
- Dead Rising 4 - Xbox One Game – 25% – 33%
- Dead Rising 4 Deluxe Edition - Xbox One Game – 25% – 33%
- Dead Rising Triple Bundle Pack - Xbox One Game – 30% – 40%
- Deadpool - Xbox One Game – 50% – 60%
- Dear Esther: Landmark Edition - Xbox One Game – 25% – 33%
- Diablo III: Reaper of Souls – Ultimate Evil Edition - Xbox One Game – 60% – 67%
- DiRT Rally - Xbox One Game – 50% – 60%
- Don’t Starve: Giant Edition - Xbox One Game – 50% – 60%
- Don’t Starve: Giant Edition + Shipwrecked Expansion - Xbox One Game – 40% – 50%
- Don’t Starve: Shipwrecked Console Edition - Xbox One Game – 15% – 25%
- DOOM - Xbox One Game – 40% – 50%
- DOOM Digital Deluxe - Xbox One Game – 40% – 50%
- DOOM Season Pass - Add-On – 25% – 33%
- DOOM: Hell Followed - Add-On – 25% – 33%
- DOOM: Unto the Evil - Add-On – 25% – 33%
- Dragon Ball Xenoverse - Xbox One Game – 50% – 60%
- Dragon Ball Xenoverse + Season Pass - Xbox One Game – 60% – 67%
- Dragon Ball Xenoverse 2 - Xbox One Game – 15% – 25%
- DRAGON BALL XENOVERSE Super Bundle - Xbox One Game – 25% – 33%
- EA SPORTS FIFA 17 - Xbox One Game – 40% – 50%
- EA SPORTS FIFA 17 Deluxe Edition - Xbox One Game – 40% – 50%
- EA SPORTS FIFA 17 Super Deluxe Edition - Xbox One Game – 20% – 30%
- EA SPORTS UFC 2 - Xbox One Game – 67% – 75%
- EA SPORTS UFC 2 Deluxe Edition - Xbox One Game – 67% – 75%
- Evolve - Xbox One Game – 50% – 60%
- Evolve Digital Deluxe - Xbox One Game – 50% – 60%
- Evolve Ultimate Edition - Xbox One Game – 50% – 60%
- Fallout 4 - Xbox One Game – 40% – 50%
- Fallout 4 Digital Deluxe Bundle - Xbox One Game – 30% – 40%
- Fallout 4 Season Pass - Add-On – 25% – 33%
- Fallout 4: Far Harbor - Add-On – 25% – 33%
- Fallout 4: Nuka-World - Add-On – 25% – 33%
- Far Cry 4 - Xbox One Game – 40% – 50%
- Far Cry 4 Gold Edition - Xbox One Game – 40% – 50%
- FINAL FANTASY TYPE-0 HD - Xbox One Game – 40% – 50%
- Forza Horizon 2 Presents Fast & Furious Digital Edition - Xbox One Game – 67% – 75%
- Forza Motorsport 6 Fast & Furious Car Pack - Add-On – 67% – 75%
- Forza Motorsport 6 – NASCAR Expansion - Add-On – 40% – 50%
- Forza Motorsport 6 – Porsche Expansion - Add-On – 40% – 50%
- Game of Thrones – The Complete First Season (Episodes 1-6) - Xbox One Game – 60% – 67%
- Gas Guzzlers Extreme - Xbox One Game – 15% – 25%
- Halo 5: Guardians – 15 Gold REQ Packs + 5 Free - Add-On – 25% – 33%
- Halo 5: Guardians – 34 Gold REQ Packs + 13 Free - Add-On – 30% – 40%
- Halo 5: Guardians – 7 Gold REQ Packs + 2 Free - Add-On – 10% – 20%
- Happy Wars – 370 Happy Tickets - Add-On – 30% – 40%
- Jet Car Stunts - Xbox One Game – 40% – 50%
- Just Dance 2017 - Xbox One Game – 30% – 40%
- King’s Quest : The Complete Collection - Xbox One Game – 25% – 35%
- Kung-Fu for Kinect - Xbox One Game – 40% – 50%
- Layers of Fear - Xbox One Game – 50% – 60%
- LEGO Jurassic World - Xbox One Game – 40% – 50%
- LEGO STAR WARS: The Force Awakens - Xbox One Game – 30% – 40%
- LEGO Star Wars: The Force Awakens Deluxe Edition - Xbox One Game – 35% – 45%
- Livelock - Xbox One Game – 30% – 40%
- Mad Max - Xbox One Game – 40% – 50%
- Manual Samuel - Xbox One Game – 25% – 33%
- Marvel: Ultimate Alliance Bundle - Xbox One Game – 25% – 35%
- Middle-earth: Shadow of Mordor – Game of the Year Edition - Xbox One Game – 35% – 45%
- Mirrors Edge Catalyst - Xbox One Game – 50% – 60%
- Monopoly Family Fun Pack - Xbox One Game – 40% -50%
- Overcooked Holiday Bundle - Xbox One Game – 25% – 33%
- Overwatch: Origins Edition - Xbox One Game – 25% – 33%
- Plants vs. Zombies Garden Warfare 2 – Festive Deluxe Edition - Xbox One Game – 50% -60%
- Plants vs. Zombies Garden Warfare 2 – Festive Edition - Xbox One – 50% – 60%
- Quantum Break - Xbox One Game – 40% – 50%
- Rare Replay - Xbox One Game – 60% -67%
- Rise of the Tomb Raider - Xbox One Game – 30% – 40%
- Rise of the Tomb Raider Season Pass - Add-On – 50% – 60%
- Rise of the Tomb Raider: 20 Year Celebration - Xbox One Game – 40% – 50%
- Rocket League - Xbox One Game – 30% – 40%
- Ryse: Legendary Edition - Xbox One Game – 60% – 67%
- Saints Row IV: Re-Elected & Gat out of Hell - Xbox One Game – 67% – 75%
- SMITE Ultimate God Pack Bundle - Add-On – 40% – 50%
- Soul Axiom - Xbox One Game – 40% – 50%
- Star Trek Online: 1000 Zen - Add-On – 5% – 15%
- Star Trek Online: 11000 Zen - Add-On – 15% – 25%
- Star Trek Online: 2000 Zen - Add-On – 10% – 25%
- Star Trek Online: 23000 Zen - Add-On – 15% – 25%
- Star Trek Online: 500 Zen - Add-On – 5% – 15%
- Star Trek Online: 5300 Zen - Add-On – 10% – 20%
- State of Decay: Year-One Survival Edition - Xbox One Game – 50% – 60%
- STEEP - Xbox One Game – 20% – 30%
- STEEP Gold Edition - Xbox One Game – 25% – 35%
- Sunset Overdrive - Xbox One Game – 60% – 67%
- Sunset Overdrive Deluxe Edition - Xbox One Game – 60% – 67%
- The Banner Saga - Xbox One Game – 30% – 40%
- The Banner Saga Complete Pack - Xbox One Game – 30% – 40%
- The Bunker - Xbox One Game – 25% – 33%
- The Crew Ultimate Edition - Xbox One Game – 30% – 40%
- The Elder Scrolls Online: Gold Edition - Add-On – 40% – 50%
- The Elder Scrolls Online: Tamriel Unlimited - Xbox One Game – 40% – 50%
- The Jackbox Party Pack 3 - Xbox One Game – 25% – 33%
- The Witcher 3: Wild Hunt - Xbox One Game – 40% – 50%
- The Witcher 3: Wild Hunt – Complete Edition - Xbox One Game – 30% – 40%
- This War of Mine: The Little Ones - Xbox One Game – 60% – 70%
- Tom Clancy’s Rainbow Six Siege - Xbox One Game – 40% – 50%
- Tom Clancy’s Rainbow Six Siege Complete Edition - Xbox One Game – 30% – 40%
- Tom Clancy’s Rainbow Six Siege Year 2 Gold Edition - Xbox One Game – 30% – 40%
- Tom Clancy’s The Division - Xbox One Game – 40% – 50%
- Tom Clancy’s The Division Gold Edition - Xbox One Game – 40% – 50%
- Warframe: 1000 Platinum + Rare Mod - Add-On – 25% – 33%
- Warframe: 2100 Platinum + Dual Rare Mods - Add-On – 30% – 40%
- Warframe: 370 Platinum - Add-On – 10% – 20%
- Watch Dogs 2 - Xbox One Game – 30% – 40%
- Watch Dogs2 – Deluxe Edition Xbox One Game – 30% – 40%
- Watch Dogs2 – Gold Edition - Xbox One Game – 30% – 40%
- Watch_Dogs - Xbox One Game – 50% – 60%
- Watch_Dogs Complete Edition - Xbox One Game – 50% – 60%
- World of Tanks: Leg Up Bundle - Add-On – 10% – 20%
- XCOM 2 - Xbox One Game – 20% – 30%
- XCOM 2 Digital Deluxe Edition - Xbox One Game – 25% – 35%
Xbox 360 – Countdown Sale 2016
- 0 Day Attack on Earth - Arcade – 40% – 50%
- Assassin’s Creed Rogue - Games on Demand – 55% – 65%
- Bionic Commando Rearmed 2 - Back Compat – 60% – 67%
- BioShock - Back Compat – 40% – 50%
- BioShock 2 - Back Compat – 40% – 50%
- BioShock Infinite - Back Compat – 40% – 50%
- Borderlands 2 - Games on Demand – 50% – 60%
- Borderlands 2 Season Pass - Add-On – 70% – 80%
- Borderlands: The Pre-Sequel - Games on Demand – 70% – 80%
- Call of Duty 3 - Back Compat – 40% – 50%
- Call of Duty: Advanced Warfare - Games on Demand – 50% – 60%
- Call of Duty: Ghosts - Games on Demand – 40% – 50%
- Call of Duty: Modern Warfare Bundle - Games on Demand – 40% – 50%
- Call of Duty: World at War - Back Compat – 40% – 50%
- CAPCOM ARCADE CABINET : ALL-IN-ONE PACK - Back Compat – 60% – 67%
- Catherine - Games on Demand – 75% – 85%
- CRYSTAL DEFENDERS - Back Compat – 40% – 50%
- Darkstalkers Resurrection - Arcade – 60% – 67%
- Deadpool - Games on Demand – 40% – 50%
- Diablo III: Reaper of Souls – Ultimate Evil Edition - Games on Demand – 40% – 50%
- DOOM - Back Compat – 40% – 50%
- DOOM II - Back Compat – 40% – 50%
- Dragon Age: Origins - Games on Demand – 50% – 60%
- DuckTales: Remastered - Back Compat – 60% – 67%
- Duke Nukem Forever - Games on Demand – 60% – 70%
- Dungeon Siege III - Back Compat – 65% – 75%
- Dungeons & Dragons: Chronicles of Mystara - Back Compat – 60% – 67%
- EA SPORTS FIFA 17 - Games on Demand – 40% – 50%
- Fallout 3 - Back Compat – 40% – 50%
- Fallout 3: Broken Steel - Add-On – 25% – 33%
- Final Fight: Double Impact - Back Compat – 60% – 67%
- Forza Horizon 2 - Games on Demand – 40% – 50%
- Grand Theft Auto: San Andreas - Games on Demand – 40% – 50%
- Hitman HD Pack - Games on Demand – 65% – 75%
- Hitman: Absolution - Games on Demand – 65% – 75%
- Hitman: Absolution Suit and Gun Collection - Add-On – 70% – 80%
- Hitman: Blood Money - Games on Demand – 65% – 75%
- Just Dance 2017 - Games on Demand – 15% – 25%
- Killer is Dead - Back Compat – 70% – 80%
- Left 4 Dead 2 - Back Compat – 57% – 67%
- LEGO Jurassic World - Games on Demand – 40% – 50%
- LEGO Star Wars: The Force Awakens - Games on Demand – 30% – 40%
- LIGHTNING RETURNS: FINAL FANTASY XIII - Games on Demand – 40% – 50%
- Mafia II - Games on Demand – 65% – 75%
- Marvel: Ultimate Alliance 1 - Games on Demand – 57% – 67%
- Marvel: Ultimate Alliance 2 - Games on Demand – 57% – 67%
- Middle-earth: Shadow of Mordor - Games on Demand – 35% – 45%
- Portal 2 - Bacvk Compat – 57% – 67%
- Prey - Games on Demand – 65% – 75%
- Prototype Biohazard Bundle - Games on Demand – 53% – 63%
- Rise of the Tomb Raider - Games on Demand – 30% – 40%
- Skyrim - Games on Demand – 40% – 50%
- South Park: The Stick of Truth - Back Compat – 50% – 60%
- Space Invaders Infinity Gene - Arcade – 40% – 50%
- The Elder Scrolls V: Skyrim: Dragonborn - Add-On – 25% – 33%
- The Witcher 2: Assassins of Kings Enhanced Edition - Back Compat – 65% – 75%
- World of Tanks: Leg Up Bundle - Add-On – 10% – 20%
- XCOM: Enemy Within - Back Compat – 70% – 80%
- Yosumin! LIVE - Arcade – 40% – 50%
