Xbox – Countdown Sale 2016 “Deals for Week 2″-Angebote ab sofort verfügbar

Veröffentlicht 29. Dezember 2016




Xbox-Countdown-Sale

Die erste Woche des großen Xbox Coutndown Sale 2016 ist vorbei und Microsoft hat infolge die zweite “Week of Deals” gestartet.

Auch die zweite “Deals for Week 2“ beinhaltet zahlreiche Xbox One- und Xbox 360-Spiele, die mit zum Teil satten Rabatten angeboten werden. Als Gold-Member kann man zudem, je nach Titel, bis zu zehn Prozent mehr beim Kauf eines der Countdown Sale-Angebote im Xbox Store sparen.

Die nachfolgenden Xbox One Wochenangebote sind bis einschließlich 9. Januar 2017 gültig. Und wie immer gilt, dass die Preise und Verfügbarkeit der Countdown Sale-Angebote – je nach Region – variieren können. Änderungen durch den Anbieter jederzeit möglich.

Xbox One – Countdown Sale 2016

 

Xbox 360 – Countdown Sale 2016


