Xbox – „Europas Sonderangebote“-Aktion im Microsoft Store verfügbar

Veröffentlicht 21. März 2017 | 15:47 Uhr




Ergänzend zu den neuen Deals with Gold- und Spotlight Sale-Angeboten bietet Microsoft aktuell auch die „Europa Sonderangebote“-Aktion an, da ihr beim Kauf von weiteren verschiedenen Xbox One- als auch Xbox 360-Spiele sowie Add-Ons, je nach Titel, bis zu 75% sparen könnt.

Alle nachfolgend gelisteten „Europa Sonderangebote“-Aktionsangebote gelten ausschließlich für Europa, natürlich Deutschland, Österreich, Schweiz inklusive, und sind direkt im Microsoft Xbox Store als digitaler Download verfügbar. Die Rabatte von bis zu 75% gelten gleichermaßen für Xbox Gold- und Silber-Member.

Unklar ist, wann die Aktion endet, sodass wir empfehlen, dass ihr am besten nicht zu lange mit einem Kauf wartet.

Xbox – Europa Sonderangebote

Xbox One

 

Xbox 360

Alle nachfolgend genannten Xbox 360-Angebote sind auf Xbox 360 und via Xbox One Abwärtskompatibilität auch auf Xbox One spielbar!


