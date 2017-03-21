insidegames
Xbox – „Europas Sonderangebote“-Aktion im Microsoft Store verfügbar
Ergänzend zu den neuen Deals with Gold- und Spotlight Sale-Angeboten bietet Microsoft aktuell auch die „Europa Sonderangebote“-Aktion an, da ihr beim Kauf von weiteren verschiedenen Xbox One- als auch Xbox 360-Spiele sowie Add-Ons, je nach Titel, bis zu 75% sparen könnt.
Alle nachfolgend gelisteten „Europa Sonderangebote“-Aktionsangebote gelten ausschließlich für Europa, natürlich Deutschland, Österreich, Schweiz inklusive, und sind direkt im Microsoft Xbox Store als digitaler Download verfügbar. Die Rabatte von bis zu 75% gelten gleichermaßen für Xbox Gold- und Silber-Member.
Unklar ist, wann die Aktion endet, sodass wir empfehlen, dass ihr am besten nicht zu lange mit einem Kauf wartet.
Xbox – Europa Sonderangebote
Xbox One
- EA Sports FIFA 17 - 50%
- Grand Theft Auto V - 50%
- Grand Theft Auto V Great White Shark Card Bundle - 50%
- Grand Theft Auto V Great Whale Shark Card Bundle - 60%
- Grand Theft Auto V Megalodon Shark Card Bundle - 60%
- For Honor Deluxe Edition - 15%
- For Honor Gold Edition - 15%
- Call of Dtuy Black Ops III Gold Edition - 60%
- Call of Duty Black Ops III Digital Deluxe Edition - 50%
- Tom Clancy’s Rainbow Six Siege - 50%
- Tom Clancy’s Rainbow Six Siege Year 2 Gold Edition - 40%
- Watch Dogs 2 - 45%
- Watch Dogs 2 Gold Edition - 40%
- STEEP - 50%
- STEEP Gold Edition - 40%
- Tom Clancy’s The Division - 60%
- Tom Clancy’s The Division Gold Edition - 60%
- Dragon Age Inquisition Game of the Year Edition - 67%
- XCOM 2 - 50%
- XCOM 2 Digital Deluxe Edition - 50%
- Mafia III - 50%
- Mafia III Deluxe Edition - 50%
- WWE 2K17 - 50%
- WWE 2K17 Digital Deluxe Edition -50%
- WWE 2K17 Season Pass - 30%
- Borderlands: The Handsome Collection - 67%
- BioShock: The Collection - 50%
- Destiny: The Collection -50%
- Diablo III: Reaper of Souls Ultimate Evil Edition - 70%
- Call of Duty: Advanced Warfare Gold Edition - 70%
- Call of Duty: Ghosts: Gold Edition - 70%
- Marvel Ultimate Alliance Bundle - 45%
- Biohazard Bundle - 60%
- Plants vs Zombies Garden Warfare 2 - 75%
- Plants vs Zombies Garden Warfare Deluxe Edition - 75%
- Madden NFL 17 - 67%
- EA Sports NHL 17 - 67%
- Battleborn - 75%
- Battleborn Digital Deluxe - 75%
- Monopoly Plus - 67%
- Far Cry Primal Bundle - 50%
- Tom Clancy’s Rainbow Six Siege & The Division Bundle - 60%
- The Crew: Call all Units - 30%
- Assassin’s Creed: The Ezio Collection - 40%
Xbox 360
Alle nachfolgend genannten Xbox 360-Angebote sind auf Xbox 360 und via Xbox One Abwärtskompatibilität auch auf Xbox One spielbar!
- GTA IV - 50%
- Call of Duty: Black Ops -50%
- Red Dead Redemption -50%
- Skate 3 - 50%
- BioShock Infinite - 50%
- Borderlands - 50%
- Borderlands 2 Season Pass - 75%
- Bully Sholarship Edition - 50%
- XCOM Enemy Within - 75%
- BioShock - 50%
- BioShock 2 -50%
- BioShock Infinite Season Pass -50%
Weitere News und Spiele zum Thema
Music-Addict and crazy Cat-Lady!
Kommentare
Erfolge Trophy Leitfaden Keyword-Wolke:
- ANZEIGE -