Xbox Game Pass – Liste aller verfügbaren Xbox One- und Xbox 360-Spiele
Microsofts Xbox Game Pass-Abo-Programm ist seit 1. Juni 2017 für alle Xbox One-Besitzer verfügbar. Für 9,99 Euro/Monat habt ihr Zugriff auf derzeit über 100 verschiedene Xbox One- sowie zahlreiche abwärtskompatible Xbox 360-Spiele.
Die Liste der Titel, die im Zuge des Xbox Game Pass-Programms angeboten werden, wird, beginnend ab Juli 2017, monatlich um mindestens fünf Spiele erweitert. Auch werden, so die Ankündigung, ab voraussichtlich November 2017 erste Spiele wieder aus dem derzeitig verfügbaren Xbox Game Pass-Angebot entfernt werden.
Mit der Xbox Game Pass-Spiele-Liste werdet ihr ab sofort immer einen Überblick darüber haben, welche Xbox One- und abwärtskompatiblen Xbox 360-Spiele aktuell im Xbox Game Pass-Abo verfügbar sind. Und weitere Infos zum Abo-Programm findet ihr auch jederzeit in unserem Xbox Game Pass FAQ.
Xbox Game Pass – Liste aller verfügbaren Xbox One/Xbox 360-Spiele
- A Kingdom for Keflings
- A World of Keflings
- Age of Booty
- Alex Kidd & Co. (Sega Vintage Collection)
- Banjo-Kazooie
- Banjo-Kazooie: Nuts & Bolts
- Banjo-Tooie
- Bard’s Gold (ab 1. Juli 2017)
- Bionic Commando: Rearmed 2
- BioShock
- BioShock 2
- BioShock Infinite
- Blood Bowl 2
- Borderlands
- Bound by Flame
- Braid
- Brothers: A Tale of Two Sons
- Capcom Arcade Cabinet
- CastleStorm
- Comic Jumper
- Comix Zone
- D4: Darks Dreams Don’t Die
- Dark Void
- Dead Island: Definitive Edition (ab 1. Juli 2017)
- Defense Grid 2
- De Blob 2
- Defense Grid
- Devil May Cry: Definitive Edition
- Dig Dug
- Double Dragon Neon
- Dungeons & Dragons: Chronicles of Mystara
- Electronic Super Joy
- F1 2015 (ab 1. Juli 2017)
- Fable III
- Farming Simulator 15
- Final Fight: Double Impact
- Flock
- Galaga Legions DX
- Gears of War
- Gears of War 2
- Gears of War 3
- Gears of War: Judgment
- Gears of War: Ultimate Edition
- Golden Axe (Sega Vintage Collection)
- Grid 2
- Guacamelee: Super Turbo Championship Edition (ab 1. Juli 2017)
- Halo 5: Guardians
- Halo: Spartan Assault
- Hexic 2
- IDARB
- Iron Brigade
- Jetpac Refuelled
- Joe Danger: Special Edition
- Joe Danger 2: The Movie
- Joy Ride Turbo
- JumpJet Rex
- Kameo
- King of Fighters ’98: Ultimate Match
- Knight Squad
- Kyub
- Layers of Fear
- Lego Batman: The Video Game
- Lumo
- Mad Max
- Massive Chalice
- Max: The Curse of Brotherhood
- Mega Coin Squad
- Mega Man Legacy Collection
- Metal Slug 3
- Monaco: What’s yours is mine (ab 1. Juli 2017)
- Monday Night Combat
- Ms. Splosion Man
- MX vs. ATV Reflex
- N+
- NBA 2K16
- Neo Geo Battle Coliseum
- OlliOlli
- Operation Flashpoint: Dragon Rising
- Pac-Man CE DX+
- Pac-Man Museum
- Payday 2: Crimewave Edition
- Perfect Dark Zero
- Pumped BMX+
- Resident Evil 0
- Resident Evil 6 (ab 1. Juli 2017)
- Roundabout
- Sacred 3
- Saints Row IV: Re-elected
- Sam & Max: Beyond Time and Space
- Sam & Max: Save The World
- Samurai Shodown II
- ScreamRide
- Shantae and the Pirate’s Curse
- SoulCalibur
- SoulCalibur II HD
- Spelunky
- Splosion Man
- Stacking
- Steredenn
- Streets of Rage (Sega Vintage Collection)
- Strider
- Sunset Overdrive
- Super Mega Baseball: Extra Innings
- Super Time Force
- Tekken Tag Tournament 2
- The Book of Unwritten Tales 2
- The Flame in the Hood (ab 1. Juli 2017)
- The Golf Club
- The Maw
- The Swapper
- Terraria
- Toy Soldiers
- Toy Soldiers: Cold War
- Virtua Fighter 5: Final Showdown
- Viva Pinata
- Viva Pinata: Trouble in Paradise
- WWE 2K16
- XCOM: Enemy Within
(Stand: Juni 2017)
