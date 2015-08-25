Xbox – Neue Black Friday-Deals erweitern bestehendes Xbox Black-Friday-Angebot

Bereits Anfang dieser Woche veröffentlichte Microsoft im Vorgriff auf den heutigen Black Friday eine umfangreiche Liste mit zahlreichen Angeboten für Xbox 360 und Xbox One.

Diese Xbox Black Friday-Liste wurde nun nochmals mit diversen reduzierten Spielen für Xbox 360 und Xbox One erweitert, darunter Gears of War 4, DOOM, Fallout 4, Quantum Break sowie ReCore, Far Cry 4 und Forza Horizon 3.

Die Xbox Black Friday-Rabatte gelten für Silber- als auch für Gold-Member, wobei Gold-Mitglieder im Schnitt bis zu zehn Prozent mehr Nachlass gewährt bekommen.

Wie immer gilt: Preise und Verfügbarkeit der nachfolgend genannten Herbstangebote bzw. Black Friday-Angebote können – je nach Region – variieren. Änderungen durch den Anbieter jederzeit möglich.

Xbox One

Xbox 360