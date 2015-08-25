 Xbox – Neue Black Friday-Deals erweitern bestehendes Xbox Black-Friday-Angebot - insidegames

Xbox – Neue Black Friday-Deals erweitern bestehendes Xbox Black-Friday-Angebot

Veröffentlicht 25. November 2016 | 16:44 Uhr von Sandra




Bereits Anfang dieser Woche veröffentlichte Microsoft im Vorgriff auf den heutigen Black Friday eine umfangreiche Liste mit zahlreichen Angeboten für Xbox 360 und Xbox One.

Diese Xbox Black Friday-Liste wurde nun nochmals mit diversen reduzierten Spielen für Xbox 360 und Xbox One erweitert, darunter Gears of War 4, DOOM, Fallout 4, Quantum Break sowie ReCore, Far Cry 4 und Forza Horizon 3.

Die Xbox Black Friday-Rabatte gelten für Silber- als auch für Gold-Member, wobei Gold-Mitglieder im Schnitt bis zu zehn Prozent mehr Nachlass gewährt bekommen.

Wie immer gilt: Preise und Verfügbarkeit der nachfolgend genannten Herbstangebote bzw. Black Friday-Angebote können – je nach Region – variieren. Änderungen durch den Anbieter jederzeit möglich.

 

Xbox One

 

 Xbox 360


