Xbox – Neue Black Friday-Deals erweitern bestehendes Xbox Black-Friday-Angebot
Bereits Anfang dieser Woche veröffentlichte Microsoft im Vorgriff auf den heutigen Black Friday eine umfangreiche Liste mit zahlreichen Angeboten für Xbox 360 und Xbox One.
Diese Xbox Black Friday-Liste wurde nun nochmals mit diversen reduzierten Spielen für Xbox 360 und Xbox One erweitert, darunter Gears of War 4, DOOM, Fallout 4, Quantum Break sowie ReCore, Far Cry 4 und Forza Horizon 3.
Die Xbox Black Friday-Rabatte gelten für Silber- als auch für Gold-Member, wobei Gold-Mitglieder im Schnitt bis zu zehn Prozent mehr Nachlass gewährt bekommen.
Wie immer gilt: Preise und Verfügbarkeit der nachfolgend genannten Herbstangebote bzw. Black Friday-Angebote können – je nach Region – variieren. Änderungen durch den Anbieter jederzeit möglich.
Xbox One
- #KILLALLZOMBIES – Xbox One Game – 40% – 50%
- 1000 Neverwinter Zen – Add-On – 5% – 15%
- 11000 Neverwinter Zen – Add-On – 15% – 25%
- 2000 Neverwinter Zen – Add-On – 10% – 20%
- 23000 Neverwinter Zen – Add-On – 15% – 25%
- 500 Neverwinter Zen – Add-On – 5% – 15%
- 5300 Neverwinter Zen – Add-On – 10% – 20%
- Batman: Arkham Knight – Xbox One Game – 40% – 50%
- Batman: Return to Arkham – Xbox One Game – 30% – 40%
- Call of Duty: Black Ops III Digital Deluxe Edition – Xbox One Game – 25% – 33%
- Call of Duty: Black Ops III – Gold Edition – Xbox One Game – 25% – 33%
- Call of Duty: Infinite Warfare – Digital Deluxe Edition – Xbox One Game – 5% – 10%
- Call of Duty: Infinite Warfare – Digital Legacy Edition – Xbox One Game – 15% – 25%
- Destiny – The Collection – Xbox One Game – 25% – 35%
- DOOM – Xbox One Game – 60% – 57%
- DOOM Digital Deluxe – Xbox One Game – 40% – 50%
- Fallout 4 – Xbox One Game – 60% – 67%
- Fallout 4 Digital Deluxe Bundle – Xbox One Game – 40% – 50%
- Fallout 4 Season Pass – Add-On – 30% -40%
- Fallout 4: Automatron – Add-On – 30% – 40%
- Fallout 4: Far Harbor – Add-On – 30% – 40%
- Fallout 4: Nuka-World – Add-On – 30% – 40%
- Far Cry 4 – Xbox One Game – 50% – 60%
- Far Cry 4 Gold Edition – Xbox One Game – 50% – 60%
- Forza Horizon 3 Deluxe Edition – Xbox One Game – 25% – 35%
- Forza Horizon 3 Standard Edition – Xbox One Game – 35%
- Forza Horizon 3 Ultimate Edition – Xbox One Game – 20%
- Gears of War 4 – Xbox One Game – 40%
- Gears of War 4 Ultimate Edition – Xbox One Game – 25%
- Hasbro Family Fun Pack Conquest Edition – Xbox One Game – 40% – 50%
- Killer Instinct: Definitive Edition – Xbox One Game – 40% – 50%
- LEGO STAR WARS: The Force Awakens – Xbox One Game – 30% – 40%
- LEGO Star Wars: The Force Awakens Deluxe Edition – Xbox One Game – 35% – 45%
- Mortal Kombat XL – Xbox One Game – 40% – 50%
- Need for Speed – Xbox One Game – 60% – 67%
- Need for Speed Deluxe Edition – Xbox One Game – 60% – 67%
- Plants vs. Zombies Garden Warfare 2 – Xbox One Game – 67% – 75%
- Plants vs. Zombies Garden Warfare 2: Deluxe Edition – Xbox One Game – 67% – 75%
- Quantum Break – Xbox One Game – 40% – 50%
- R.B.I. Baseball 16 – Xbox One Game – 60% – 67%
- ReCore – Xbox One Game – 50%
- Rise of the Tomb Raider Season Pass – Xbox One Game – 70% – 80%
- Star Trek Online: 1000 Zen – Add-On – 5% – 15%
- Star Trek Online: 11000 Zen – Add-On – 15% – 25%
- Star Trek Online: 2000 Zen – Add-On – 10% – 25%
- Star Trek Online: 23000 Zen – Add-On – 15% – 25%
- Star Trek Online: 500 Zen – Add-On – 5% – 15%
- Star Trek Online: 5300 Zen – Add-On – 10% – 20%
- STAR WARS Battlefront – Xbox One Game – 40% – 50%
- STAR WARS Battlefront Deluxe Edition – Xbox One Game – 40% – 50%
- STAR WARS Battlefront Ultimate Edition – Xbox One Game – 15% – 25%
- Subnautica (Game Preview) – Xbox One Game – 25% – 33%
- The Elder Scrolls Online – 1500 Crowns – Add-On – 15% – 25%
- The Elder Scrolls Online – 3000 Crowns – Add-On – 25% – 33%
- The Elder Scrolls Online – 5500 Crowns – Add-On – 30% – 40%
- The Elder Scrolls Online – 750 Crowns – Add-On – 15% – 25%
- The Elder Scrolls Online: Gold Edition – Xbox One Game – 40% – 50%
- The Elder Scrolls Online: Tamriel Unlimited Premium Edition – Xbox One Game – 40% – 50%
- The Elder Scrolls V: Skyrim Special Edition – Xbox One Game – 40% – 50%
- The Evil Within – Xbox One Game – 60% – 67%
- The Evil Within Digital Bundle – Xbox One Game – 40% – 50%
- The Evil Within Season Pass – Add-On – 30% – 40%
- The Solus Project – Xbox One Game – 67% – 75%
- The Turing Test – Xbox One Game – 20% – 30%
- Unravel – Xbox One Game – 60% – 75%
- Watch_Dogs – Xbox One Game – 50% – 67%
- Watch_Dogs Complete Edition – Xbox One Game – 60% – 67%
- Worms Anniversary Edition – Xbox One Game – 25% – 33%
Xbox 360
- Assassin’s Creed Brotherhood – Games on Demand – 65% – 75%
- Assassin’s Creed II – Games on Demand – 65% – 75%
- Assassin’s Creed Revelations – Games on Demand – 65% – 75%
- Call of Duty: Advanced Warfare – Games on Demand – 50% – 60%
- Call of Duty: Black Ops II – Games on Demand – 50% – 60%
- Call of Duty: Black Ops III – Bundle – Games on Demand – 50% – 60%
- Call of Duty: Modern Warfare Bundle – Games on Demand – 40% – 50%
- Rise of the Tomb Raider Season Pass – Add-On – 70% – 80%
- Skyrim – Games on Demand – 57% – 67%
- The Elder Scrolls V: Skyrim: Dawnguard – Add-On – 40% – 50%
- The Elder Scrolls V: Skyrim: Dragonborn – Add-On – 25%
- The Elder Scrolls V: Skyrim: Hearthfire – Add-On – 25%
- The Evil Within – Games on Demand – 57% – 67%
- The Evil Within Season Pass – Games on Demand – 30% – 40%
