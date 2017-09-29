Xbox One Abwärtskompatibilität – Call of Duty: Advanced Warfare und Sonic Adventure auch auf Xbox One spielbar

Erneut hat die Liste der Xbox 360-Spiele, die via Xbox One Abwärtskompatibilität auf Xbox One gespielt werden können, ein weiteres Update erhalten.

Ab sofort kann zum einen der Ego-Shooter Call of Duty: Advanced Warfare und zum anderen das Action-Adventure Sonic Adventure auch auf Xbox One gespielt werden.

Wie immer gilt: Wer eines der vorbenannten Spiel schon einmal als digitale Version für Xbox 360 besessen hat, findet einen entsprechenden Eintrag im Xbox One Dashboard-Menü „Meine Spiele & Apps“. Einfach drauf klicken, downloaden und loslegen. Alternativ könnt ihr auch auf die Disc-Version, sofern verfügbar, zurückgreifen.

Es ist natürlich auch möglich die Xbox 360-Spiele im Microsoft Xbox Store zu kaufen: