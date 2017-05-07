insidegames
Xbox One Abwärtskompatibilität – Harms Way, Band of Bugs und weitere drei Xbox 360-Spiele auf Xbox One spielbar
Und wieder hat die Liste der Xbox 360-Spiele, die via Xbox One Abwärtskompatibilität auf Xbox One gespielt werden können, ein Update spendiert bekommen.
Laut Major Nelson sind ab sofort die Arcade-Games Games Band of Bugs, Bullet Soul, Bullet Soul –Infinte Burst, Hard Corps: Uprising und Harms Way auch auf Xbox One spielbar.
Wie immer gilt: Wer die vorbenannten Spiele schon einmal als digitale Version für Xbox 360 besessen hat, findet einen entsprechenden Eintrag im Xbox One Dashboard-Menü „Meine Spiele & Apps“. Einfach drauf klicken, downloaden und loslegen.
Alternativ ist es natürlich auch möglich die Xbox 360-Spiele im Microsoft Xbox Store zu kaufen:
- Band of Bugs – 9,49 Euro
- Bullet Soul – 14,99 US-Dollar (im D-A-CH-Store nicht verfügbar)
- Bullet Soul –Infinite Burst- – 14,99 US-Dollar (im D-A-CH-Store nicht verfügbar)
- Hard Corps: Uprising – 14,39 Euro
- Harms Way – kostenlos
