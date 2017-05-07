Top News

Gewinnspiele Mehr »

Aktuelle News Mehr »

Leitfäden Mehr »

Tests Mehr »

insidegames

Xbox One Abwärtskompatibilität – Harms Way, Band of Bugs und weitere drei Xbox 360-Spiele auf Xbox One spielbar

Veröffentlicht 7. Mai 2017 | 19:28 Uhr von Sandra




Xbox-One-abwaertskompatibel-backwards-xbox-360

Und wieder hat die Liste der Xbox 360-Spiele, die via Xbox One Abwärtskompatibilität auf Xbox One gespielt werden können, ein Update spendiert bekommen.

Laut Major Nelson sind ab sofort die Arcade-Games Games Band of Bugs, Bullet Soul, Bullet Soul –Infinte Burst, Hard Corps: Uprising und Harms Way auch auf Xbox One spielbar.

Wie immer gilt: Wer die vorbenannten Spiele schon einmal als digitale Version für Xbox 360 besessen hat, findet einen entsprechenden Eintrag im Xbox One Dashboard-Menü „Meine Spiele & Apps“. Einfach drauf klicken, downloaden und loslegen.

Alternativ ist es natürlich auch möglich die Xbox 360-Spiele im Microsoft Xbox Store zu kaufen:


- ANZEIGE -


Kategorien: Xbox 360 News Xbox One News
Tags:

Weitere News und Spiele zum Thema

Xbox-One-abwaertskompatibel-backwards-xbox-360

Xbox One Abwärtskompatibilität – Liste um weitere 8 Xbox 360-Spiele erweitert
Xbox-One-abwaertskompatibel-backwards-xbox-360

Xbox One Abwärtskompatibilität – 8 weitere Xbox 360-Spiele sollen bald verfügbar sein
Xbox-One-abwaertskompatibel-backwards-xbox-360

Xbox One Abwärtskompatibilität – Liste auf Xbox One spielbarer Xbox 360-Spiele erneut erweitert
Xbox-One-abwaertskompatibel-backwards-xbox-360

Xbox One – Abwärtskompatibilitäts-Liste um 6 Xbox 360-Spiele erweitert
Über Sandra
Alle Artikel von Sandra ansehen

Music-Addict and crazy Cat-Lady!

Kommentare

Hinterlasse eine Antwort

Erfolge Trophy Leitfaden Keyword-Wolke:


Es ist noch kein Keyword vorhanden

- ANZEIGE -

SCN-Mitglieder

inside-network

Partner

Über Uns

Wichtiges & Hilfe

© 2010 - 2016 insidegames - Alle Rechte vorbehalten | Betreuung und Hosting Michel Wandke

Alle eingetragenen Marken und Logos sind eingetragene Warenzeichen der jeweiligen Herausgeber und/oder Inhaber.
Weitergabe und Vervielfältigung der Inhalte, auch in Teilen, ist ohne vorherige Genehmigung nicht gestattet.


*