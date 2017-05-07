Xbox One Abwärtskompatibilität – Harms Way, Band of Bugs und weitere drei Xbox 360-Spiele auf Xbox One spielbar

Und wieder hat die Liste der Xbox 360-Spiele, die via Xbox One Abwärtskompatibilität auf Xbox One gespielt werden können, ein Update spendiert bekommen.

Laut Major Nelson sind ab sofort die Arcade-Games Games Band of Bugs, Bullet Soul, Bullet Soul –Infinte Burst, Hard Corps: Uprising und Harms Way auch auf Xbox One spielbar.

Wie immer gilt: Wer die vorbenannten Spiele schon einmal als digitale Version für Xbox 360 besessen hat, findet einen entsprechenden Eintrag im Xbox One Dashboard-Menü „Meine Spiele & Apps“. Einfach drauf klicken, downloaden und loslegen.

Alternativ ist es natürlich auch möglich die Xbox 360-Spiele im Microsoft Xbox Store zu kaufen: