Xbox One Abwärtskompatibilität – Liste mit allen Xbox 360-Spielen

Die Xbox One Abwärtskompatibilitäts-Liste mit allen bisher verfügbaren Xbox 360-Spielen, die via Xbox One Abwärtskompatibilität auf Xbox One gespielt werden können, wächst stetig. Nachfolgend bieten wir euch eine stets aktuelle Übersicht, in der alle Xbox 360-Spiele enthalten sind, die ihr via Xbox One Abwärtskompatibilität auf Xbox One spielen könnt.
Grundlegend gilt: Habt ihr eines oder mehrere der nachfolgenden Spiele schon einmal wahlweise als Digitale- bzw. Disc-Version für die Xbox 360 besessen, findet ihr die betreffenden Spiele auf der Xbox One in der Rubrik “Meine Spiele & Apps” bereit zum Download. Auf Basis der Digital-Version ladet ihr das betreffende Spiel einfach runter, alternativ wird die Disc des betreffenden Titels benötigt, bevor der Download gestartet werden kann. Natürlich könnt ihr die Xbox 360-Spiele auch jederzeit käuflich im Xbox Store erwerben.
Wichtig: Preise und Verfügbarkeit der abwärtskompatiblen Xbox 360 Spiele können – je nach Region – mitunter variieren. Änderungen durch den Anbieter jederzeit möglich.
A
- A Kingdom for Keflings
- A World of Keflings
- Aegis Wing
- Age of Booty
- Alan Wake
- Alan Wake’s American Nightmare
- Alien Hominid HD
- Altered Beast
- Anomaly Warzone Earth
- Aqua
- ARKANOID Live!
- Assassin’s Creed
- Assassin’s Creed II
- Asteroids & Deluxe
- Astropop
B
- Babel Rising (nicht im Xbox 360 Store verfügbar)
- Banjo Kazooie
- Banjo Kazooie: Nuts & Bolts
- Banjo Tooie
- BattleBlock Theater
- Battlestations: Miday
- Bayonetta
- Bejeweled 2
- Bejeweled 3
- Bellator: MMA Onslaught
- Beyond Good & Evil HD
- Bionic Commando Rearmed 2
- BioShock
- BioShock 2
- BioShock Infinite
- Blood Knights
- Blood of the Werewolf
- Bloodforge
- BloodRayne: Betrayal
- Blue Dragon
- Bomberman Battlefest
- Boom Boom Rocket
- Borderlands
- Bound by Flame
- Braid
- Brain Challenge
- Bully Scholarship Edition
- Burnout Paradise
C
- Call of Duty 2
- Call of Duty 3
- Call of Duty: Black Ops
- Call of Duty: World at War
- Call of Juarez: Gunslinger
- CAPCOM ARCADE CABINET
- Carcassonne
- Castle Crashers
- Castle of Illusions starring Mickey Mouse
- Castlestorm
- Castlevania: Symphony of the Night
- Catherine
- Centipede & Millipede
- Clanned (Japan only!)
- Comic Jumper
- Comix Zone
- Condemned: Criminal Origins
- Counter-Strike: GO
- Crazy Taxi
- CRYSTAL DEFENDERS
- Crystal Quest
D
- Dark Souls
- Dark Void
- de Blob 2
- Dead Space
- Dead Space Ignition
- Deadliest Warrior: Legends
- Deathspank T.O.V.
- Defense Grid: The Awakening
- DEUS EX: HUMAN REVOLUTION
- DEUS EX: HUMAN REVOLUTION – Director’s Cut
- DIG DUG
- DiRT 3
- DiRT Showdown
- Discs of Tron
- Domino Master
- Doom
- Doom 2
- Doom 3 BFG Edition (nur Disc-Version)
- Doritos Crash Course
- Double Dragon Neon
- Dragon’s Lair
- DuckTales: Remastered
- Duke Nukem Manhattan Project
- Dungeon Siege III
- Dungeons & Dragons: Chronicles of Mystara
E
- E4
- Earthworm Jim HD
- Eat Lead
- EnclevermentExperiment
- Escape Dead Island
F
- Fable II
- Fable III
- Faery: Legends of Avalon
- Fallout 3
- Fallout: New Vegas
- Far Cry 3: Blood Dragon
- Feeding Frenzy
- Feeding Frenzy 2: Shipwreck Showdown
- Final Fight: Double Impact
- Flashback
- Flock!
- Forza Horizon
- Foul Play
- Fret Nice
- Frogger
- Frogger 2
- FunTown Mahjong
G
- Galaga
- Galaga Legions
- Galaga Legions DX
- Garou: Mark of the Wolves
- Gatling Gears
- Gears of War
- Gears of War 2
- Gears of War 3
- Gears of War: Judgment
- Geometry Wars Evolved
- Ghostbusters: Sanctum of Slime
- Go! Go! Break Steady
- Golden Axe
- GRiD 2
- Gripshift
- Guardian Heroes
- Gunstar Heroes
- Guwange
H
- HALF-MINUTE HERO -Super Mega Neo Climax-
- Halo: Reach
- Halo: Spartan Assault
- Halo Wars
- Hardwood Backgammon
- Hardwood Hearts
- Hardwood Spades
- Haunted House
- Heavy Weapon
- Hexic HD
- Hexic 2
- Hydro Thunder
I
- I Am Alive
- Ikaruga
- Injustice: Gods Among Us
- Injustice: Gods Among Us Ultimate Edition (Disc only!)
- Interpol
- Iron Brigade
J
- Jeremy McGrath’s Offroad
- Jet Set Radio
- Jetpac Refuelled
- Joe Danger Special Edition
- Joe Danger: The Movie
- Joust
- Joy Ride Turbo
- Jurassic Park: The Game
- Just Cause 2
K
- Kameo
- Kane & Lynch 2
- Killer is Dead
L
- Lazy Raiders
- Left 4 Dead
- Left 4 Dead 2
- LEGO Batman
- LEGO Pirates of the Caribbean: The Video Game
- LEGO Star Wars: The Complete Saga
- LIMBO
- Lode Runner
- Lost Odyssey
- LUMINES LIVE!
M
- Magic 2012
- Mars: War Logs
- Mass Effect
- Mass Effect 2 (Disc only)
- Mass Effect 3 (Disc only)
- Metal Slug 3
- Metal Slug XX
- Might & Magic Clash of Heroes
- Military Madness
- Mirror’s Edge
- Missile Command
- MOH Airborne
- Monaco: What’s yours is Mine
- Monday Night Combat
- Monkey Island: Special Edition
- Monkey Island 2: Special Edition
- Monopoly Plus
- Motocross Madness
- Mr. Driller Online
- Ms. Splosion Man
- MS.PAC-MAN
- Mutant Blobs Attack
- MX vs. ATV Reflex
N
- N+
- NBA JAM: On Fire Edition
- NEOGEO BATTLE COLISEUM
- New Rally X
- NiGHTS into dream…
- NIN-2-JUMP
O
- Oblivion
- Of Orcs and Men (nicht in allen Regionen verfügbar)
- OFP: Red River (Disc only, außer Japan)
- Omega Five
- Operation Flashpoint: Dragon Rising
- Outland
P
- Pac-Man
- PAC-MAN MUSEUM
- Pac-Man: Championship Edition
- PAC-MAN Championship Edition DX+
- Peggle
- Perfect Dark
- Perfect Dark Zero
- Phantasy Star 2
- Phantom Breaker: Battle Grounds
- Pinball FX
- Planets under Attack
- Plants vs. Zombies
- Portal 2
- Portal: Still Alive
- Prince of Persia
- Putty Squad
- Pure (Disc only!)
- Puzzlegeddon
- Puzzle Quest
- Puzzle Quest 2
- Puzzle Quest Galactrix
Q
- QIX++
R
- Rage
- Raskulls
- Rayman 3 HD
- Rayman Legends
- Rayman Origins
- Red Dead: Redemption
- Red Faction: Battlegrounds
- Runner 2
- R-Type Dimensions
S
- Sacred 3
- Sacred Citadel
- Saints Row IV
- Sam & Max Save the World
- Sam & Max Beyond Time & Space
- Samurai Shodown 2
- Scarygirl
- Sega Bass Fishing
- Sega Vintage Collection: Alex Kidd & Co.
- Sega Vintage Collection: Golden Axe
- Sega Vintage Collection: Monster World
- Sega Vintage Collection: Streets of Rage
- Shadow Complex
- Shadowrun
- Shank 2
- Shotest Shogi
- Shred Nebula
- Silent Hill: Downpur
- Skate 3
- Skullgirls
- Skydive
- Small Arms
- Sonic & All-Stars Racing Transformed
- Sonic & Knuckles
- SONIC 4 Episode II
- Sonic CD
- Sonic the Fighters
- Sonic The Hedgehog
- Sonic The Hedgehog 2
- Sonic The Hedgehog 3
- SONIC THE HEDGEHOG 4 Episode I
- SOULCALIBUR
- Soul Caliber II HD
- South Park: The Stick of Truth
- Space Ark
- Space Giraffe
- Spelunky
- Splosion Man
- SSX
- Star Wars: The Forced Unleashed
- Star Wars: The Forced Unleashed 2
- Super Meat Boy
- Supreme Commander 2
- Syberia
T
- Tekken Tag Tournament 2
- Texas Hold’Em
- The Cave
- The King of Fighters ‘98 Ultimate Match
- The Maw
- The Orange Box
- The Witcher 2: Assassins of Kings
- Ticket to Ride
- Tom Clancy’s Rainbow Six Vegas
- Tom Clancy’s Rainbow Six Vegas 2
- Torchlight
- Tour de France 2009
- Tour de France 2011 (nicht in allen Regionen verfügbar)
- Toy Soldiers
- Toy Soldiers: Cold War
- Toy Story 3
- Trials HD
- Triggerheart Exelica
- Trine 2
- Tron: Evolution
U
- Ugly Americans: Apocalypsegeddon
- Unbound Saga
V
W
- Wolfenstein 3D
- Word Puzzle
X
- XCOM: Enemy Unknown
- XCOM: Enemy Within
Z
- Zuma
- Zuma’s Revenge!
Music-Addict and crazy Cat-Lady!
Kommentare
Wie kann ich Wolfenstein 3D z.B. runterladen, wenn es abwärtskompatibel ist?
Wolfenstein 3D ist abwärtskompatibel aber nicht in Deutschland, da der Titel in D-Land auf den Index steht. Die Xbox 360-Variante basiert auf der PC-Version von 1993, die dann Anfang 1994 indiziert und ergänzend auch beschlagnahmt wurde. Das ist bis heute nicht aufgehoben, so dass der Titel in D-Land weder beworben, angeboten oder sonst wie bereit gestellt werden darf. Der Versuch über einen anderen Marktplatz mit dt. IP wird im Zweifel nicht funktionieren, da Wolfenstein 3D einer der wenigen Titel ist, die mit einer IP-Sperre versehen sind. Gab auch mal Zeiten, da hatte das Teil keine, aber dann wurde sie wieder aktiviert.
Die Liste erweitert sich ständig um weitere Xbox 360 Spiele. Sehr schön und vielen Dank!