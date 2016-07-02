Die Xbox One Abwärtskompatibilitäts-Liste mit allen bisher verfügbaren Xbox 360-Spielen, die via Xbox One Abwärtskompatibilität auf Xbox One gespielt werden können, wächst stetig. Nachfolgend bieten wir euch eine stets aktuelle Übersicht, in der alle Xbox 360-Spiele enthalten sind, die ihr via Xbox One Abwärtskompatibilität auf Xbox One spielen könnt.

Grundlegend gilt: Habt ihr eines oder mehrere der nachfolgenden Spiele schon einmal wahlweise als Digitale- bzw. Disc-Version für die Xbox 360 besessen, findet ihr die betreffenden Spiele auf der Xbox One in der Rubrik “Meine Spiele & Apps” bereit zum Download. Auf Basis der Digital-Version ladet ihr das betreffende Spiel einfach runter, alternativ wird die Disc des betreffenden Titels benötigt, bevor der Download gestartet werden kann. Natürlich könnt ihr die Xbox 360-Spiele auch jederzeit käuflich im Xbox Store erwerben.

Wichtig: Preise und Verfügbarkeit der abwärtskompatiblen Xbox 360 Spiele können – je nach Region – mitunter variieren. Änderungen durch den Anbieter jederzeit möglich.

Xbox One Abwärtskompatibilität – Liste mit allen Xbox 360-Spielen

A

A Kingdom for Keflings

A World of Keflings

Aegis Wing

Age of Booty

Alan Wake

Alan Wake’s American Nightmare

Alien Hominid HD

Altered Beast

Anomaly Warzone Earth

Aqua

ARKANOID Live!

Assassin’s Creed

Assassin’s Creed II

Asteroids & Deluxe

Astropop

B

C

Call of Duty 2

Call of Duty 3

Call of Duty: Black Ops

Call of Duty: World at War

Call of Juarez: Gunslinger

CAPCOM ARCADE CABINET

Carcassonne

Castle Crashers

Castle of Illusions starring Mickey Mouse

Castlestorm

Castlevania: Symphony of the Night

Catherine

Centipede & Millipede

Clanned (Japan only!)

(Japan only!) Comic Jumper

Comix Zone

Condemned: Criminal Origins

Counter-Strike: GO

Crazy Taxi

CRYSTAL DEFENDERS

Crystal Quest

D

E

E4

Earthworm Jim HD

Eat Lead

EnclevermentExperiment

Escape Dead Island

F

Fable II

Fable III

Faery: Legends of Avalon

Fallout 3

Fallout: New Vegas

Far Cry 3: Blood Dragon

Feeding Frenzy

Feeding Frenzy 2: Shipwreck Showdown

Final Fight: Double Impact

Flashback

Flock!

Forza Horizon

Foul Play

Fret Nice

Frogger

Frogger 2

FunTown Mahjong

G

H

HALF-MINUTE HERO -Super Mega Neo Climax-

Halo: Reach

Halo: Spartan Assault

Halo Wars

Hardwood Backgammon

Hardwood Hearts

Hardwood Spades

Haunted House

Heavy Weapon

Hexic HD

Hexic 2

Hydro Thunder

I

I Am Alive

Ikaruga

Injustice: Gods Among Us

Injustice: Gods Among Us Ultimate Edition (Disc only!)

(Disc only!) Interpol

Iron Brigade

J

Jeremy McGrath’s Offroad

Jet Set Radio

Jetpac Refuelled

Joe Danger Special Edition

Joe Danger: The Movie

Joust

Joy Ride Turbo

Jurassic Park: The Game

Just Cause 2

K

Kameo

Kane & Lynch 2

Killer is Dead

L

Lazy Raiders

Left 4 Dead

Left 4 Dead 2

LEGO Batman

LEGO Pirates of the Caribbean: The Video Game

LEGO Star Wars: The Complete Saga

LIMBO

Lode Runner

Lost Odyssey

LUMINES LIVE!

M

N

N+

NBA JAM: On Fire Edition

NEOGEO BATTLE COLISEUM

New Rally X

NiGHTS into dream…

NIN-2-JUMP

O

Oblivion

Of Orcs and Men (nicht in allen Regionen verfügbar)

(nicht in allen Regionen verfügbar) OFP: Red River (Disc only, außer Japan)

(Disc only, außer Japan) Omega Five

Operation Flashpoint: Dragon Rising

Outland

P

Pac-Man

PAC-MAN MUSEUM

Pac-Man: Championship Edition

PAC-MAN Championship Edition DX+

Peggle

Perfect Dark

Perfect Dark Zero

Phantasy Star 2

Phantom Breaker: Battle Grounds

Pinball FX

Planets under Attack

Plants vs. Zombies

Portal 2

Portal: Still Alive

Prince of Persia

Putty Squad

Pure (Disc only!)

(Disc only!) Puzzlegeddon

Puzzle Quest

Puzzle Quest 2

Puzzle Quest Galactrix

Q

QIX++

R

Rage

Raskulls

Rayman 3 HD

Rayman Legends

Rayman Origins

Red Dead: Redemption

Red Faction: Battlegrounds

Runner 2

R-Type Dimensions

S

T

U

Ugly Americans: Apocalypsegeddon

Unbound Saga

V

W

Wolfenstein 3D

Word Puzzle

X

XCOM: Enemy Unknown

XCOM: Enemy Within

Z