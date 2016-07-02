 Xbox One Abwärtskompatibilität - Liste mit allen Xbox 360-Spielen - insidegames

Top News

Gewinnspiele Mehr »

Aktuelle News Mehr »

Leitfäden Mehr »

Tests Mehr »

insidegames

Xbox One Abwärtskompatibilität – Liste mit allen Xbox 360-Spielen

Veröffentlicht 3. Januar 2017 | 13:04 Uhr von Sandra




Xbox-One-abwaertskompatibel-backwards-xbox-360

Die Xbox One Abwärtskompatibilitäts-Liste mit allen bisher verfügbaren Xbox 360-Spielen, die via Xbox One Abwärtskompatibilität auf Xbox One gespielt werden können, wächst stetig. Nachfolgend bieten wir euch eine stets aktuelle Übersicht, in der alle Xbox 360-Spiele enthalten sind, die ihr via Xbox One Abwärtskompatibilität auf Xbox One spielen könnt.

Grundlegend gilt: Habt ihr eines oder mehrere der nachfolgenden Spiele schon einmal wahlweise als Digitale- bzw. Disc-Version für die Xbox 360 besessen, findet ihr die betreffenden Spiele auf der Xbox One in der Rubrik “Meine Spiele & Apps” bereit zum Download. Auf Basis der Digital-Version ladet ihr das betreffende Spiel einfach runter, alternativ wird die Disc des betreffenden  Titels benötigt, bevor der Download gestartet werden kann. Natürlich könnt ihr die Xbox 360-Spiele auch jederzeit käuflich im Xbox Store erwerben.

Wichtig: Preise und Verfügbarkeit der abwärtskompatiblen Xbox 360 Spiele können – je nach Region – mitunter variieren. Änderungen durch den Anbieter jederzeit möglich.

Xbox One Abwärtskompatibilität – Liste mit allen Xbox 360-Spielen

A

B

C

  • Call of Duty 2
  • Call of Duty 3
  • Call of Duty: Black Ops
  • Call of Duty: World at War
  • Call of Juarez: Gunslinger
  • CAPCOM ARCADE CABINET
  • Carcassonne
  • Castle Crashers
  • Castle of Illusions starring Mickey Mouse
  • Castlestorm
  • Castlevania: Symphony of the Night
  • Catherine
  • Centipede & Millipede
  • Clanned (Japan only!)
  • Comic Jumper
  • Comix Zone
  • Condemned: Criminal Origins
  • Counter-Strike: GO
  • Crazy Taxi
  • CRYSTAL DEFENDERS
  • Crystal Quest

D

E

F

  • Fable II
  • Fable III
  • Faery: Legends of Avalon
  • Fallout 3
  • Fallout: New Vegas
  • Far Cry 3: Blood Dragon
  • Feeding Frenzy
  • Feeding Frenzy 2: Shipwreck Showdown
  • Final Fight: Double Impact
  • Flashback
  • Flock!
  • Forza Horizon
  • Foul Play
  • Fret Nice
  • Frogger
  • Frogger 2
  • FunTown Mahjong

G

  • Galaga
  • Galaga Legions
  • Galaga Legions DX
  • Garou: Mark of the Wolves
  • Gatling Gears
  • Gears of War
  • Gears of War 2
  • Gears of War 3
  • Gears of War: Judgment
  • Geometry Wars Evolved
  • Ghostbusters: Sanctum of Slime
  • Go! Go! Break Steady
  • Golden Axe
  • GRiD 2
  • Gripshift
  • Guardian Heroes
  • Gunstar Heroes
  • Guwange

H

I

  • I Am Alive
  • Ikaruga
  • Injustice: Gods Among Us
  • Injustice: Gods Among Us Ultimate Edition (Disc only!)
  • Interpol
  • Iron Brigade

J

K

L

  • Lazy Raiders
  • Left 4 Dead
  • Left 4 Dead 2
  • LEGO Batman
  • LEGO Pirates of the Caribbean: The Video Game
  • LEGO Star Wars: The Complete Saga
  • LIMBO
  • Lode Runner
  • Lost Odyssey
  • LUMINES LIVE!

M

N

  • N+
  • NBA JAM: On Fire Edition
  • NEOGEO BATTLE COLISEUM
  • New Rally X
  • NiGHTS into dream…
  • NIN-2-JUMP

O

P

  • Pac-Man
  • PAC-MAN MUSEUM
  • Pac-Man: Championship Edition
  • PAC-MAN Championship Edition DX+
  • Peggle
  • Perfect Dark
  • Perfect Dark Zero
  • Phantasy Star 2
  • Phantom Breaker: Battle Grounds
  • Pinball FX
  • Planets under Attack
  • Plants vs. Zombies
  • Portal 2
  • Portal: Still Alive
  • Prince of Persia
  • Putty Squad
  • Pure (Disc only!)
  • Puzzlegeddon
  • Puzzle Quest
  • Puzzle Quest 2
  • Puzzle Quest Galactrix

Q

  • QIX++

R

S

  • Sacred 3
  • Sacred Citadel
  • Saints Row IV
  • Sam & Max Save the World
  • Sam & Max Beyond Time & Space
  • Samurai Shodown 2
  • Scarygirl
  • Sega Bass Fishing
  • Sega Vintage Collection: Alex Kidd & Co.
  • Sega Vintage Collection: Golden Axe
  • Sega Vintage Collection: Monster World
  • Sega Vintage Collection: Streets of Rage
  • Shadow Complex
  • Shadowrun
  • Shank 2
  • Shotest Shogi
  • Shred Nebula
  • Silent Hill: Downpur
  • Skate 3
  • Skullgirls
  • Skydive
  • Small Arms
  • Sonic & All-Stars Racing Transformed
  • Sonic & Knuckles
  • SONIC 4 Episode II
  • Sonic CD
  • Sonic the Fighters
  • Sonic The Hedgehog
  • Sonic The Hedgehog 2
  • Sonic The Hedgehog 3
  • SONIC THE HEDGEHOG 4 Episode I
  • SOULCALIBUR
  • Soul Caliber II HD
  • South Park: The Stick of Truth
  • Space Ark
  • Space Giraffe
  • Spelunky
  • Splosion Man
  • SSX
  • Star Wars: The Forced Unleashed
  • Star Wars: The Forced Unleashed 2
  • Super Meat Boy
  • Supreme Commander 2
  • Syberia

T

U

  • Ugly Americans: Apocalypsegeddon
  • Unbound Saga

V

W

X

Z


- ANZEIGE -


Kategorien: Xbox 360 News Xbox One News
Tags:

Weitere News und Spiele zum Thema

Xbox-One-abwaertskompatibel-backwards-xbox-360

Xbox One Abwärtskompatibilität – Liste um weitere 4 Spiele erweitert
Xbox-One-abwaertskompatibel-backwards-xbox-360

Xbox One – Abwärtskompatibilitäts-Liste um 2 weitere Xbox 360-Spiele ergänzt
Carcassonne - Logo

Carcassonne – Ab sofort auch auf Xbox One spielbar
Xbox-One-abwaertskompatibel-backwards-xbox-360

Xbox One – Weitere Xbox 360 Spiele via Abwärtskompatibilität auf Xbox One spielbar
Über Sandra
Alle Artikel von Sandra ansehen

Music-Addict and crazy Cat-Lady!

Kommentare

  • Deadwood sagt:
    2. Juli 2016 um 11:41

    Wie kann ich Wolfenstein 3D z.B. runterladen, wenn es abwärtskompatibel ist?

  • Ricky sagt:
    2. Juli 2016 um 11:52

    Wolfenstein 3D ist abwärtskompatibel aber nicht in Deutschland, da der Titel in D-Land auf den Index steht. Die Xbox 360-Variante basiert auf der PC-Version von 1993, die dann Anfang 1994 indiziert und ergänzend auch beschlagnahmt wurde. Das ist bis heute nicht aufgehoben, so dass der Titel in D-Land weder beworben, angeboten oder sonst wie bereit gestellt werden darf. Der Versuch über einen anderen Marktplatz mit dt. IP wird im Zweifel nicht funktionieren, da Wolfenstein 3D einer der wenigen Titel ist, die mit einer IP-Sperre versehen sind. Gab auch mal Zeiten, da hatte das Teil keine, aber dann wurde sie wieder aktiviert.

  • Marcel sagt:
    2. Januar 2017 um 02:43

    Die Liste erweitert sich ständig um weitere Xbox 360 Spiele. Sehr schön und vielen Dank!

Hinterlasse eine Antwort

Erfolge Trophy Leitfaden Keyword-Wolke:


  • batman arkham origins abwärtskompatibel

  • triggerheart exelica erfolge


- ANZEIGE -

SCN-Mitglieder

inside-network

Partner

Über Uns

Wichtiges & Hilfe

© 2010 - 2016 insidegames - Alle Rechte vorbehalten | Betreuung und Hosting Michel Wandke

Alle eingetragenen Marken und Logos sind eingetragene Warenzeichen der jeweiligen Herausgeber und/oder Inhaber.
Weitergabe und Vervielfältigung der Inhalte, auch in Teilen, ist ohne vorherige Genehmigung nicht gestattet.


*