Top News

Gewinnspiele Mehr »

Aktuelle News Mehr »

Leitfäden Mehr »

Tests Mehr »

insidegames

Xbox One Abwärtskompatibilität – Liste mit allen Xbox 360/Xbox Original-Spielen *Update*

Veröffentlicht 29. November 2017 | 11:13 Uhr von Sandra




Xbox-One-abwaertskompatibel-backwards-xbox-360

Die Xbox One Abwärtskompatibilitäts-Liste mit allen bisher verfügbaren Xbox 360- und Xbox Original-Spielen, die via Xbox One Abwärtskompatibilität auf Xbox One gespielt werden können, wächst stetig. Nachfolgend bieten wir euch eine stets aktuelle Übersicht, in der alle Xbox 360- und Original Xbox-Spiele enthalten sind, die ihr via Xbox One Abwärtskompatibilität auf Xbox One spielen könnt.

Grundlegend gilt: Habt ihr eines oder mehrere der nachfolgenden Spiele schon einmal wahlweise als Digitale- bzw. Disc-Version für die Xbox 360 bzw. die Original Xbox-Konsole besessen, findet ihr die betreffenden Spiele auf der Xbox One in der Rubrik “Meine Spiele & Apps” bereit zum Download. Auf Basis der Digital-Version ladet ihr das betreffende Spiel einfach runter, alternativ wird die Disc des betreffenden  Titels benötigt, bevor der Download gestartet werden kann. Natürlich könnt ihr die Xbox 360-Spiele auch jederzeit käuflich im Xbox Store erwerben.

Wichtig: Preise und Verfügbarkeit der abwärtskompatiblen Xbox 360- und Original Xbox-Spiele können – je nach Region – mitunter variieren. Änderungen durch den Anbieter jederzeit möglich.

 

Update – 29. November 2017 – siehe Spiele mit Kennzeichnung -> (neu)!

Xbox One Abwärtskompatibilität – Liste mit allen Xbox 360/Xbox Original-Spielen

0-9

  • 0 Day Attack on Earth
  • 3D: Ultra Minigolf

A

B

C

D

E

  • E4
  • Earth Defense Force: Insect Armageddon 
  • Earthworm Jim HD
  • Eat Lead
  • EnclevermentExperiment
  • Escape Dead Island

F

  • F1 2014 
  • Fable II
  • Fable II Pub  Games
  • Fable III
  • Fable Anniversary
  • Faery: Legends of Avalon
  • Fallout 3
  • Fallout: New Vegas
  • Far Cry 3: Blood Dragon

  • Far Cry 3

  • Feeding Frenzy
  • Feeding Frenzy 2: Shipwreck Showdown
  • Fighting Vipers
  • Final Fight: Double Impact
  • Flashback
  • Flock!
  • Forza Horizon
  • Foul Play
  • Fret Nice
  • Frogger
  • Frogger 2
  • Frontlines: Fuel of War
  • FunTown Mahjong
  • Fuzion Frenzy (Original Xbox)

G

  • Galaga
  • Galaga Legions
  • Galaga Legions DX
  • Garou: Mark of the Wolves
  • Gatling Gears
  • Gears of War
  • Gears of War 2
  • Gears of War 3
  • Gears of War: Judgment
  • Geometry Wars 3: Dimensions Evolved
  • Geometry Wars Evolved
  • Geometry Wars: Retro Evolved 2
  • Ghostbusters
  • Ghostbusters: Sanctum of Slime
  • Gin Rummy
  • Girlfight
  • Go! Go! Break Steady
  • Goat Simulator
  • Golden Axe
  • Golf! Tee It Up!
  • Grabbed by the Ghoulies (Original Xbox)
  • GRiD 2
  • Gripshift
  • GTA IV
  • Guardian Heroes
  • Gunstar Heroes
  • Guwange
  • Gyromancer
  • GYRUSS 

H

I

J

K

  • Kameo
  • Kane & Lynch 2
  • Killer is Dead
  • King of Fighters Neowave (Original Xbox)
  • KOF SKY STAGE

L

M

N

  • N+
  • NBA JAM: On Fire Edition
  • NEOGEO BATTLE COLISEUM
  • New Rally X
  • NiGHTS into dream…
  • NIN-2-JUMP
  • Ninja Gaiden Black (Original Xbox)

O

P

  • Pac-Man
  • PAC-MAN MUSEUM
  • Pac-Man: Championship Edition
  • PAC-MAN Championship Edition DX+
  • Peggle
  • Peggle 2 (neu)
  • Perfect Dark
  • Perfect Dark Zero
  • Persona 4 Arena
  • Phantasy Star 2
  • Phantom Breaker: Battle Grounds
  • Pinball FX
  • Planets under Attack
  • Plants vs. Zombies
  • Portal 2
  • Portal: Still Alive
  • Prince of Persia
  • Prince of Persia: The Sands of Time (Original Xbox)
  • Psychonauts (Original Xbox)
  • Putty Squad
  • Pure (Disc only!)
  • Puzzlegeddon
  • Puzzle Quest
  • Puzzle Quest 2
  • Puzzle Quest Galactrix

Q

  • QIX++
  • Quantum Conundrum

R

  • Radiant Silvergun
  • Rage
  • Raiden 4
  • Raskulls
  • Rayman 3 HD
  • Rayman Legends
  • Rayman Origins
  • Red Dead: Redemption
  • Red Faction 2 (Original Xbox)
  • Red Faction: Armageddon
  • Red Faction: Battlegrounds
  • RoboBlitz
  • Rocket Knight
  • Runner 2
  • R-Type Dimensions

S

  • Sacred 3
  • Sacred Citadel
  • Saints Row The Third
  • Saints Row IV
  • Sam & Max Save the World
  • Sam & Max Beyond Time & Space
  • Samurai Shodown 2
  • Scarygirl
  • Scrap Metal
  • ScreamRide
  • Sega Bass Fishing
  • Sega Vintage Collection: Alex Kidd & Co.
  • Sega Vintage Collection: Golden Axe
  • Sega Vintage Collection: Monster World
  • Sega Vintage Collection: Streets of Rage

  • Sega Vintage Collection: ToeJam & Earl

  • Shadow Assault/Tenchu
  • Shadow Complex
  • Shadowrun
  • Shadows of the Damned
  • Shank 2
  • Shinobi
  • Shotest Shogi
  • Shred Nebula

  • Sid Meier’s Civilization Revolution

  • Sid Meier’s Pirates (Original Xbox)
  • Silent Hill: Downpur
  • Skate 3
  • Skullgirls
  • Skydive
  • Slender: The Arrival
  • Small Arms
  • Soltrio Solitaire
  • Sonic & All-Stars Racing Transformed
  • Sonic & Knuckles
  • SONIC 4 Episode II
  • Sonic Adventure
  • Sonic CD
  • Sonic the Fighters
  • Sonic The Hedgehog
  • Sonic The Hedgehog 2
  • Sonic The Hedgehog 3
  • SONIC THE HEDGEHOG 4 Episode I
  • SOULCALIBUR
  • Soul Caliber II HD
  • South Park: The Stick of Truth
  • Space Ark
  • Space Giraffe
  • Space Invaders Infinity Gene
  • Spelunky
  • Splosion Man
  • SSX
  • Stacking
  • Star Wars: Knights of the Old Republic (Original Xbox)
  • Star Wars: The Forced Unleashed
  • Star Wars: The Forced Unleashed 2
  • STEINS;GATE 比翼恋理のだーりん
  • STEINS;GATE 線形拘束のフェノグラム (nur Disc-Version)
  • STEINS;GATE(オリジナル版)
  • Strania
  • STREET FIGHTER IV
  • Stuntman: Ignition
  • Super Contra
  • Super Meat Boy
  • Super Streetfight IV Arcade Edition
  • Supreme Commander 2
  • Syberia

T

U

  • Ugly Americans: Apocalypsegeddon
  • Unbound Saga
  • Undertow

V

W

X

Y

  • Yosumin! Live

Z

 


- ANZEIGE -


Kategorien: Xbox 360 News Xbox One News
Tags:

Weitere News und Spiele zum Thema

Halo-Serie-Bachwards-Abwaertskompatibel-banner

Xbox One Abwärtskompatibilität – Halo 4, Halo 3 ODST und weitere zwei Halo-Spiele auch auf Xbox One spielbar
Xbox-One-abwaertskompatibel-backwards-xbox-360

Xbox One Abwärtskompatibilität – Tomb Raider Underworld ab sofort auch auf Xbox One spielbar
Rage (1)

Xbox One Abwärtskompatibilität – Rage ab sofort auch im Xbox Store verfügbar
Xbox-One-Rise-of-the-Tomb-Raider-Bundle-01

Xbox One – Xbox 360 Games with Gold über xbox.com downloaden
Über Sandra
Alle Artikel von Sandra ansehen

Music-Addict and crazy Cat-Lady!

Kommentare

  • Deadwood sagt:
    2. Juli 2016 um 11:41

    Wie kann ich Wolfenstein 3D z.B. runterladen, wenn es abwärtskompatibel ist?

    Antworten
    • Ricky sagt:
      2. Juli 2016 um 11:52

      Wolfenstein 3D ist abwärtskompatibel aber nicht in Deutschland, da der Titel in D-Land auf den Index steht. Die Xbox 360-Variante basiert auf der PC-Version von 1993, die dann Anfang 1994 indiziert und ergänzend auch beschlagnahmt wurde. Das ist bis heute nicht aufgehoben, so dass der Titel in D-Land weder beworben, angeboten oder sonst wie bereit gestellt werden darf. Der Versuch über einen anderen Marktplatz mit dt. IP wird im Zweifel nicht funktionieren, da Wolfenstein 3D einer der wenigen Titel ist, die mit einer IP-Sperre versehen sind. Gab auch mal Zeiten, da hatte das Teil keine, aber dann wurde sie wieder aktiviert.

  • Marcel sagt:
    2. Januar 2017 um 02:43

    Die Liste erweitert sich ständig um weitere Xbox 360 Spiele. Sehr schön und vielen Dank!

    Antworten

Hinterlasse eine Antwort

Erfolge Trophy Leitfaden Keyword-Wolke:


  • abwärtskompatibel xbox one
  • abwärtskompatibel
  • asuras wrath xbox one
  • gta 5 xbox 360 auf xbox one spielbar
  • <>xbox one abwärtskompatibel liste
  • triggerheart exelica erfolge
  • xbox abwärtskompatibel
  • xbox one abwärtskompatibel

- ANZEIGE -

SCN-Mitglieder

inside-network

Partner

Über Uns

Wichtiges & Hilfe

© 2010 - 2016 insidegames - Alle Rechte vorbehalten | Betreuung und Hosting Michel Wandke

Alle eingetragenen Marken und Logos sind eingetragene Warenzeichen der jeweiligen Herausgeber und/oder Inhaber.
Weitergabe und Vervielfältigung der Inhalte, auch in Teilen, ist ohne vorherige Genehmigung nicht gestattet.


*