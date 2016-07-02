insidegames
Xbox One Abwärtskompatibilität – Liste mit allen Xbox 360/Xbox Original-Spielen *Update*
Die Xbox One Abwärtskompatibilitäts-Liste mit allen bisher verfügbaren Xbox 360- und Xbox Original-Spielen, die via Xbox One Abwärtskompatibilität auf Xbox One gespielt werden können, wächst stetig. Nachfolgend bieten wir euch eine stets aktuelle Übersicht, in der alle Xbox 360- und Original Xbox-Spiele enthalten sind, die ihr via Xbox One Abwärtskompatibilität auf Xbox One spielen könnt.
Grundlegend gilt: Habt ihr eines oder mehrere der nachfolgenden Spiele schon einmal wahlweise als Digitale- bzw. Disc-Version für die Xbox 360 bzw. die Original Xbox-Konsole besessen, findet ihr die betreffenden Spiele auf der Xbox One in der Rubrik “Meine Spiele & Apps” bereit zum Download. Auf Basis der Digital-Version ladet ihr das betreffende Spiel einfach runter, alternativ wird die Disc des betreffenden Titels benötigt, bevor der Download gestartet werden kann. Natürlich könnt ihr die Xbox 360-Spiele auch jederzeit käuflich im Xbox Store erwerben.
Wichtig: Preise und Verfügbarkeit der abwärtskompatiblen Xbox 360- und Original Xbox-Spiele können – je nach Region – mitunter variieren. Änderungen durch den Anbieter jederzeit möglich.
Update – 29. November 2017 – siehe Spiele mit Kennzeichnung -> (neu)!
Xbox One Abwärtskompatibilität – Liste mit allen Xbox 360/Xbox Original-Spielen
0-9
- 0 Day Attack on Earth
- 3D: Ultra Minigolf
A
- A Kingdom for Keflings
- A World of Keflings
- Aegis Wing
- Age of Booty
- Alan Wake
- Alan Wake’s American Nightmare
- Alaskan Adventures
- Alice Madness Returns
- Alien Hominid HD
- Altered Beast
- Anomaly Warzone Earth
- Aqua
- ARKANOID Live!
- Army of Two
- Assassin’s Creed
- Assassin’s Creed II
- Assassin’s Creed III
- Assassin’s Creed Revelations
- Assassin’s Creed Rogue
- Assassin’s Creed: Brotherhood
- Assault Heroes 2
- Asteroids & Deluxe
- Astropop
B
- Babel Rising (nicht im Xbox 360 Store verfügbar)
- Band of Bugs
- Banjo Kazooie
- Banjo Kazooie: Nuts & Bolts
- Banjo Tooie
- Batman: Arkham Origins (nur Disc-Version)
- BattleBlock Theater
- Battlefield 3 (nur Disc-Version)
- Battlefield: Bad Co. 2
- Battlefield: Bad Company
- Battlestations: Miday
- Bayonetta
- Beat’n Groovy
- Bejeweled 2
- Bejeweled 3
- Bellator: MMA Onslaught
- Beyond Good & Evil HD
- Bionic Commando Rearmed 2
- BioShock
- BioShock 2
- BioShock Infinite
- Black (Original Xbox)
- Blazing Angels (als Disc-Version oder durch früheren Digital-Kauf)
- Blood Knights
- Blood of the Werewolf
- Bloodforge
- BloodRayne 2 (Original Xbox)
- BloodRayne: Betrayal
- Blue Dragon
- Bomberman Battlefest
- Boom Boom Rocket
- Borderlands
- Borderlands 2
- Bound by Flame
- Braid
- Brain Challenge
- Bullet Soul
- Bullet Soul -Infinite Burst-
- Bully Scholarship Edition
- Burnout Paradise
C
- Cabalea’s Dangeroues Hunts 2013
- Cabalea’s Hunting Expeditions
- Cabalea’s Survival: SoK
- Call of Duty 2
- Call of Duty 3
- Call of Duty: Advanced Warfare
- Call of Duty: Black Ops
-
- Call of Duty: Ghosts
- Call of Duty: World at War
- Call of Juarez: Gunslinger
- CAPCOM ARCADE CABINET
- Carcassonne
- Cars 2: The Video Game
- Cars: Mater-National
- Castle Crashers
- Castle of Illusions starring Mickey Mouse
- Castlestorm
- Castlevania: Symphony of the Night
- Catherine
- Centipede & Millipede
- Child of Eden
- Clannad (Japan only!)
- Comic Jumper
- Comix Zone
- Commanders: Attack
- Condemned: Criminal Origins
- Contra
- Costume Quest 2
- Counter-Strike: GO
- Crazy Taxi
- Crimson Skies: High Road to Revenge (Original Xbox)
- CRYSTAL DEFENDERS
- Crystal Quest
- Cyber Troopers Virtual On Oratorio Tangram
D
- Dark Souls
- Dark Void
- Darksiders
- Darksiders 2
- DAYTONA USA
- de Blob 2
- Dead Rising 2: Case West
- Dead Rising 2: Case Zero
- Dead Space
- Dead Space 2
- Dead Space 3
- Dead Space Ignition
- Dead to Rights (Original Xbox)
- Deadfall Adventures
- Deadliest Warrior
- Deadliest Warrior: Legends
- Deadly Premonition
- Deathspank T.O.V.
- Defense Grid: The Awakening
- DEUS EX: HUMAN REVOLUTION
- DEUS EX: HUMAN REVOLUTION – Director’s Cut
- DIG DUG
- DiRT 3
- DiRT Showdown
- Discs of Tron
-
- Disney Bolt (Bolt: Ein Hund für alle Fälle)
- Domino Master
- Doom
- Doom 2
- Doom 3 BFG Edition (nur Disc-Version)
- Doritos Crash Course
- Double Dragon Neon
- Dragon Age: Origins
- Dragon’s Lair
- DuckTales: Remastered
- Duke Nukem Manhattan Project
- Dungeon Siege III
- Dungeons & Dragons: Chronicles of Mystara
E
- E4
- Earth Defense Force: Insect Armageddon
- Earthworm Jim HD
- Eat Lead
- EnclevermentExperiment
- Escape Dead Island
F
- F1 2014
- Fable II
- Fable II Pub Games
- Fable III
- Fable Anniversary
- Faery: Legends of Avalon
- Fallout 3
- Fallout: New Vegas
- Far Cry 3: Blood Dragon
-
- Feeding Frenzy
- Feeding Frenzy 2: Shipwreck Showdown
- Fighting Vipers
- Final Fight: Double Impact
- Flashback
- Flock!
- Forza Horizon
- Foul Play
- Fret Nice
- Frogger
- Frogger 2
- Frontlines: Fuel of War
- FunTown Mahjong
- Fuzion Frenzy (Original Xbox)
G
- Galaga
- Galaga Legions
- Galaga Legions DX
- Garou: Mark of the Wolves
- Gatling Gears
- Gears of War
- Gears of War 2
- Gears of War 3
- Gears of War: Judgment
- Geometry Wars 3: Dimensions Evolved
- Geometry Wars Evolved
- Geometry Wars: Retro Evolved 2
- Ghostbusters
- Ghostbusters: Sanctum of Slime
- Gin Rummy
- Girlfight
- Go! Go! Break Steady
- Goat Simulator
- Golden Axe
- Golf! Tee It Up!
- Grabbed by the Ghoulies (Original Xbox)
- GRiD 2
- Gripshift
- GTA IV
- Guardian Heroes
- Gunstar Heroes
- Guwange
- Gyromancer
- GYRUSS
H
- HALF-MINUTE HERO -Super Mega Neo Climax-
- Halo 3
- Halo 3: ODST Campaign Edition
- Halo 4
- Halo Wars
- Halo: Reach
- Halo: Spartan Assault
- Halo: Combat Evolved Anniversary (Disc only!)
- Hard Corps: Uprising
- Hardwood Backgammon
- Hardwood Hearts
- Hardwood Spades
- Harms Way
- Haunted House
- Heavy Weapon
- Hexic HD
- Hexic 2
- Hitman: Absolution
- Hitman: Sniper Challenge (nur als Vorbesteller-Bonus verfügbar)
- Hydro Thunder
I
- I Am Alive
- Ikaruga
- ilomilo
- Injustice: Gods Among Us
- Injustice: Gods Among Us Ultimate Edition (Disc only!)
-
- Interpol
- Iron Brigade
J
- Jeremy McGrath’s Offroad
- Jet Set Radio
- Jetpac Refuelled
- Jewel Quest
- Joe Danger Special Edition
- Joe Danger: The Movie
- Joust
- Joy Ride Turbo
- JUJU
- Jurassic Park: The Game
- Just Cause 2
K
- Kameo
- Kane & Lynch 2
- Killer is Dead
- King of Fighters Neowave (Original Xbox)
- KOF SKY STAGE
L
- Lazy Raiders
- Left 4 Dead
- Left 4 Dead 2
- LEGO Batman
- LEGO Indiana Jones
- LEGO Pirates of the Caribbean: The Video Game
- LEGO Star Wars: The Complete Saga
- LIMBO
- Lode Runner
- Lost Odyssey
- LUMINES LIVE!
- Luxor 2
M
- Mad Tracks
- Madballs Babo: Invasion
- Magic 2012
- Marlow Briggs and the Mask of the Death (neu)
- Mars: War Logs
- Mass Effect
- Mass Effect 2 (Disc only)
- Mass Effect 3 (Disc only)
- Matt Hazard: BBB
- Meet the Robinsons
- MEGA MAN 10
- MEGA MAN 9
- Metal Gear Rising: Revengeance
- Metal Slug 3
- Metal Slug XX
- Midway Arcade Origins
- Might & Magic Clash of Heroes
- Military Madness
- Mirror’s Edge
- Missile Command
- MOH Airborne
- Monaco: What’s yours is Mine
- Monday Night Combat
- Monkey Island: Special Edition
- Monkey Island 2: Special Edition
- Monopoly Deal
- Monopoly Plus
- Moon Diver
- Motocross Madness
- Mr. Driller Online
- Ms. Splosion Man
- MS.PAC-MAN
- Mutant Blobs Attack
- Mutant Storm Empire
- Mutant Storm Reloaded
- MX vs. ATV Reflex
N
- N+
- NBA JAM: On Fire Edition
- NEOGEO BATTLE COLISEUM
- New Rally X
- NiGHTS into dream…
- NIN-2-JUMP
- Ninja Gaiden Black (Original Xbox)
O
- Oblivion
- Of Orcs and Men (nicht in allen Regionen verfügbar)
- OFP: Red River (Disc only, außer Japan)
- Omega Five
- Operation Flashpoint: Dragon Rising
- Outland
P
- Pac-Man
- PAC-MAN MUSEUM
- Pac-Man: Championship Edition
- PAC-MAN Championship Edition DX+
- Peggle
- Peggle 2 (neu)
- Perfect Dark
- Perfect Dark Zero
- Persona 4 Arena
- Phantasy Star 2
- Phantom Breaker: Battle Grounds
- Pinball FX
- Planets under Attack
- Plants vs. Zombies
- Portal 2
- Portal: Still Alive
- Prince of Persia
- Prince of Persia: The Sands of Time (Original Xbox)
- Psychonauts (Original Xbox)
- Putty Squad
- Pure (Disc only!)
- Puzzlegeddon
- Puzzle Quest
- Puzzle Quest 2
- Puzzle Quest Galactrix
Q
- QIX++
- Quantum Conundrum
R
- Radiant Silvergun
- Rage
- Raiden 4
- Raskulls
- Rayman 3 HD
- Rayman Legends
- Rayman Origins
- Red Dead: Redemption
- Red Faction 2 (Original Xbox)
- Red Faction: Armageddon
- Red Faction: Battlegrounds
- RoboBlitz
- Rocket Knight
- Runner 2
- R-Type Dimensions
S
- Sacred 3
- Sacred Citadel
- Saints Row The Third
- Saints Row IV
- Sam & Max Save the World
- Sam & Max Beyond Time & Space
- Samurai Shodown 2
- Scarygirl
- Scrap Metal
- ScreamRide
- Sega Bass Fishing
- Sega Vintage Collection: Alex Kidd & Co.
- Sega Vintage Collection: Golden Axe
- Sega Vintage Collection: Monster World
- Sega Vintage Collection: Streets of Rage
-
Sega Vintage Collection: ToeJam & Earl
- Shadow Assault/Tenchu
- Shadow Complex
- Shadowrun
- Shadows of the Damned
- Shank 2
- Shinobi
- Shotest Shogi
- Shred Nebula
-
Sid Meier’s Civilization Revolution
- Sid Meier’s Pirates (Original Xbox)
- Silent Hill: Downpur
- Skate 3
- Skullgirls
- Skydive
- Slender: The Arrival
- Small Arms
- Soltrio Solitaire
- Sonic & All-Stars Racing Transformed
- Sonic & Knuckles
- SONIC 4 Episode II
- Sonic Adventure
- Sonic CD
- Sonic the Fighters
- Sonic The Hedgehog
- Sonic The Hedgehog 2
- Sonic The Hedgehog 3
- SONIC THE HEDGEHOG 4 Episode I
- SOULCALIBUR
- Soul Caliber II HD
- South Park: The Stick of Truth
- Space Ark
- Space Giraffe
- Space Invaders Infinity Gene
- Spelunky
- Splosion Man
- SSX
- Stacking
- Star Wars: Knights of the Old Republic (Original Xbox)
- Star Wars: The Forced Unleashed
- Star Wars: The Forced Unleashed 2
- STEINS;GATE 比翼恋理のだーりん
- STEINS;GATE 線形拘束のフェノグラム (nur Disc-Version)
- STEINS;GATE(オリジナル版)
- Strania
- STREET FIGHTER IV
- Stuntman: Ignition
- Super Contra
- Super Meat Boy
- Super Streetfight IV Arcade Edition
- Supreme Commander 2
- Syberia
T
- Tecmo Bowl Throwback
- Tekken 6
- Tekken Tag Tournament 2
- Texas Hold’Em
- The Cave
- The King of Fighters 2002 Unlimited Match
- The King of Fighters ‘98 Ultimate Match
- The Maw
- The Orange Box
- The Splatters
- The Walking Dead
- The Walking Dead: Michonne
- The Walking Dead: Season 2
- The Witcher 2: Assassins of Kings
- Ticket to Ride
- TimeShift
- Tom Clancy’s Rainbow Six Vegas
- Tom Clancy’s Rainbow Six Vegas 2
- Tomb Raider Underworld
- Torchlight
- Tour de France 2009
- Tour de France 2011 (nicht in allen Regionen verfügbar)
- Tower Bloxx Deluxe
- Toy Soldiers
- Toy Soldiers: Cold War
- Toy Story 3
- Trials HD
- Triggerheart Exelica
- Trine 2
- Tron: Evolution
U
- Ugly Americans: Apocalypsegeddon
- Unbound Saga
- Undertow
V
- Virtua Fighter 2
- Virtua Fighter 5 Final Showdown
- Virtual-On (Japan only)
- Viva Piñata
- Viva Piñata: Trouble in Paradise
W
- Wolf of the Battlefield: Commando 3
- Wolfenstein 3D
- Word Puzzle
X
- XCOM: Enemy Unknown
- XCOM: Enemy Within
Y
- Yosumin! Live
Z
- Zuma
- Zuma’s Revenge!
Wie kann ich Wolfenstein 3D z.B. runterladen, wenn es abwärtskompatibel ist?
Wolfenstein 3D ist abwärtskompatibel aber nicht in Deutschland, da der Titel in D-Land auf den Index steht. Die Xbox 360-Variante basiert auf der PC-Version von 1993, die dann Anfang 1994 indiziert und ergänzend auch beschlagnahmt wurde. Das ist bis heute nicht aufgehoben, so dass der Titel in D-Land weder beworben, angeboten oder sonst wie bereit gestellt werden darf. Der Versuch über einen anderen Marktplatz mit dt. IP wird im Zweifel nicht funktionieren, da Wolfenstein 3D einer der wenigen Titel ist, die mit einer IP-Sperre versehen sind. Gab auch mal Zeiten, da hatte das Teil keine, aber dann wurde sie wieder aktiviert.
Die Liste erweitert sich ständig um weitere Xbox 360 Spiele. Sehr schön und vielen Dank!