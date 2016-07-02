Xbox One Abwärtskompatibilität – Liste mit allen Xbox 360/Xbox Original-Spielen *Update*

Die Xbox One Abwärtskompatibilitäts-Liste mit allen bisher verfügbaren Xbox 360- und Xbox Original-Spielen, die via Xbox One Abwärtskompatibilität auf Xbox One gespielt werden können, wächst stetig. Nachfolgend bieten wir euch eine stets aktuelle Übersicht, in der alle Xbox 360- und Original Xbox-Spiele enthalten sind, die ihr via Xbox One Abwärtskompatibilität auf Xbox One spielen könnt.

Grundlegend gilt: Habt ihr eines oder mehrere der nachfolgenden Spiele schon einmal wahlweise als Digitale- bzw. Disc-Version für die Xbox 360 bzw. die Original Xbox-Konsole besessen, findet ihr die betreffenden Spiele auf der Xbox One in der Rubrik “Meine Spiele & Apps” bereit zum Download. Auf Basis der Digital-Version ladet ihr das betreffende Spiel einfach runter, alternativ wird die Disc des betreffenden Titels benötigt, bevor der Download gestartet werden kann. Natürlich könnt ihr die Xbox 360-Spiele auch jederzeit käuflich im Xbox Store erwerben.

Wichtig: Preise und Verfügbarkeit der abwärtskompatiblen Xbox 360- und Original Xbox-Spiele können – je nach Region – mitunter variieren. Änderungen durch den Anbieter jederzeit möglich.

Update – 29. November 2017 – siehe Spiele mit Kennzeichnung -> (neu)!

Xbox One Abwärtskompatibilität – Liste mit allen Xbox 360/Xbox Original-Spielen

0-9

0 Day Attack on Earth

3D: Ultra Minigolf

A

B

C

D

E

E4

Earth Defense Force: Insect Armageddon

Earthworm Jim HD

Eat Lead

EnclevermentExperiment

Escape Dead Island

F

G

Galaga

Galaga Legions

Galaga Legions DX

Garou: Mark of the Wolves

Gatling Gears

Gears of War

Gears of War 2

Gears of War 3

Gears of War: Judgment

Geometry Wars 3: Dimensions Evolved

Geometry Wars Evolved

Geometry Wars: Retro Evolved 2

Ghostbusters

Ghostbusters: Sanctum of Slime

Gin Rummy

Girlfight

Go! Go! Break Steady

Goat Simulator



Golden Axe

Golf! Tee It Up!

Grabbed by the Ghoulies (Original Xbox)

(Original Xbox) GRiD 2

Gripshift

GTA IV

Guardian Heroes

Gunstar Heroes

Guwange

Gyromancer

GYRUSS

H

I

J

Jeremy McGrath’s Offroad

Jet Set Radio

Jetpac Refuelled

Jewel Quest



Joe Danger Special Edition

Joe Danger: The Movie

Joust

Joy Ride Turbo

JUJU

Jurassic Park: The Game

Just Cause 2

K

Kameo

Kane & Lynch 2

Killer is Dead

King of Fighters Neowave (Original Xbox)

(Original Xbox) KOF SKY STAGE



L

M

N

N+

NBA JAM: On Fire Edition

NEOGEO BATTLE COLISEUM

New Rally X

NiGHTS into dream…

NIN-2-JUMP

Ninja Gaiden Black (Original Xbox)

O

Oblivion

Of Orcs and Men (nicht in allen Regionen verfügbar)

(nicht in allen Regionen verfügbar) OFP: Red River (Disc only, außer Japan)

(Disc only, außer Japan) Omega Five

Operation Flashpoint: Dragon Rising

Outland

P

Pac-Man

PAC-MAN MUSEUM

Pac-Man: Championship Edition

PAC-MAN Championship Edition DX+

Peggle

Peggle 2 (neu)

Perfect Dark

Perfect Dark Zero

Persona 4 Arena



Phantasy Star 2

Phantom Breaker: Battle Grounds

Pinball FX

Planets under Attack

Plants vs. Zombies

Portal 2

Portal: Still Alive

Prince of Persia

Prince of Persia: The Sands of Time (Original Xbox)

(Original Xbox) Psychonauts (Original Xbox)

(Original Xbox) Putty Squad

Pure (Disc only!)

(Disc only!) Puzzlegeddon

Puzzle Quest

Puzzle Quest 2

Puzzle Quest Galactrix

Q

QIX++

Quantum Conundrum

R

Radiant Silvergun

Rage

Raiden 4



Raskulls

Rayman 3 HD

Rayman Legends

Rayman Origins

Red Dead: Redemption



Red Faction 2 (Original Xbox)

(Original Xbox) Red Faction: Armageddon



Red Faction: Battlegrounds

RoboBlitz

Rocket Knight

Runner 2

R-Type Dimensions

S

T

U

Ugly Americans: Apocalypsegeddon

Unbound Saga

Undertow

V

W

Wolf of the Battlefield: Commando 3

Wolfenstein 3D

Word Puzzle

X

XCOM: Enemy Unknown

XCOM: Enemy Within

Y

Yosumin! Live

Z