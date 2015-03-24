 Xbox One – Countdown Sale 2016 mit vielen Angeboten für Xbox One- und Xbox 360 gestartet - insidegames

Xbox One – Countdown Sale 2016 mit vielen Angeboten für Xbox One- und Xbox 360 gestartet

Veröffentlicht 22. Dezember 2016 | 22:13 Uhr von Sandra




Xbox-Countdown-Sale

Microsoft hat seiner Ankündigung Taten folgen lassen und den großen Xbox Countdown Sale 2016 gestartet.

Neben dem ersten Xbox Daily Deal, der täglich bis einschließlich 31. Dezember 2016 wechseln und jeweils nur kurzzeitig zur Verfügung stehen wird, gibt es auch die sogenannte „Week of Deals“, da zahlreiche Xbox One- und Xbox 360-Spiele mit zum Teil satten Rabatten angeboten werden. Als Gold-Member kann man zudem, je nach Titel, bis zu zehn Prozent mehr beim Kauf eines der Countdown Sale-Angebote im Xbox Store sparen.

Die nachfolgenden Xbox One Wochenangebote sind bis einschließlich 28. Dezember 2016 gültig. Und wie immer gilt, dass die Preise und Verfügbarkeit der Countdown Sale-Angebote – je nach Region – variieren können. Änderungen durch den Anbieter jederzeit möglich.

Xbox One – Countdown Sale 2016 – 1. Week of Deals

Xbox One

 

Xbox 360


Kategorien: Xbox 360 News Xbox One News
