Xbox One – Countdown Sale 2016 mit vielen Angeboten für Xbox One- und Xbox 360 gestartet
Microsoft hat seiner Ankündigung Taten folgen lassen und den großen Xbox Countdown Sale 2016 gestartet.
Neben dem ersten Xbox Daily Deal, der täglich bis einschließlich 31. Dezember 2016 wechseln und jeweils nur kurzzeitig zur Verfügung stehen wird, gibt es auch die sogenannte „Week of Deals“, da zahlreiche Xbox One- und Xbox 360-Spiele mit zum Teil satten Rabatten angeboten werden. Als Gold-Member kann man zudem, je nach Titel, bis zu zehn Prozent mehr beim Kauf eines der Countdown Sale-Angebote im Xbox Store sparen.
Die nachfolgenden Xbox One Wochenangebote sind bis einschließlich 28. Dezember 2016 gültig. Und wie immer gilt, dass die Preise und Verfügbarkeit der Countdown Sale-Angebote – je nach Region – variieren können. Änderungen durch den Anbieter jederzeit möglich.
Xbox One – Countdown Sale 2016 – 1. Week of Deals
Xbox One
- ARCADE GAME SERIES 3-in-1 Pack - Xbox One Game – 50% – 60%
- Assassin’s Creed IV Black Flag - Xbox One Game – 50% – 60%
- Assassin’s Creed Syndicate - Xbox One Game – 50% – 60%
- Assassin’s Creed Syndicate Gold Edition - Xbox One Game – 50% – 60%
- Bard’s Gold - Xbox One Game – 30% -40%
- Batman: Arkham Knight Xbox One Game – 40% – 50%
- Batman: Arkham Knight Premium Edition - Xbox One Game – 50% – 60%
- Batman: Return to Arkham - Xbox One Game – 30% -40%
- Battlefield 1 - Xbox One Game – 25% – 35%
- Battlefield 1 Deluxe Edition - Xbox One Game – 25% – 35%
- Battlefield 1 Ultimate Edition - Xbox One Game – 15% – 25%
- Battlefield 1 – Titanfall 2 Deluxe Bundle - Xbox One Game – 40% – 50%
- Bedlam – The Game By Christopher Brookmyre - Xbox One Game – 30% – 40%
- BioShock: The Collection - Xbox One Game – 25% – 35%
- Call of Duty: Black Ops III Digital Deluxe Edition - Xbox One Game – 30% -40%
- Call of Duty: Black Ops III – Gold Edition - Xbox One Game – 30% -40%
- Call of Duty: Infinite Warfare – Digital Deluxe Edition - Xbox One Game – 10% – 20%
- Call of Duty: Infinite Warfare – Digital Legacy Edition - Xbox One Game – 15% -25%
- Call of Duty: Infinite Warfare – Launch Edition - Xbox One Game – 25% – 35%
- Contrast - Xbox One Game – 40% -50%
- Crimson Chrome Bundle - Xbox One Game – 40% – 50%
- Dark Souls III - Xbox One Game – 40% -50%
- DARK SOULS III – Deluxe Edition - Xbox One Game – 40% -50%
- Dead Island Definitive Collection - Xbox One Game – 40%- 50%
- Deadlight: Director’s Cut - Xbox One Game – 40% -50%
- Destiny – The Collection - Xbox One Game – 25% – 35%
- Deus Ex: Mankind Divided - Xbox One Game – 40% -50%
- Deus Ex: Mankind Divided – Digital Deluxe Edition - Xbox One Game – 40% -50%
- Dishonored 2 - Xbox One Game – 25% – 33%
- Dishonored Definitive Edition - Xbox One Game – 40% -50%
- Dovetail Games Euro Fishing - Xbox One Game – 30% – 40%
- EA SPORTS NHL 17 - Xbox One Game – 40% – 50%
- EA SPORTS NHL 17 Deluxe Edition - Xbox One Game – 40% – 50%
- EA SPORTS NHL 17 Super Deluxe Edition - Xbox One Game – 40% – 50%
- EVERSPACE (Game Preview) - Xbox One Game – 20%
- F1 2016 - Xbox One Game – 40% – 50%
- Far Cry Primal - Xbox One Game – 40% – 50%
- Far Cry Primal – Apex Edition - Xbox One Game – 40% – 50%
- FINAL FANTASY XV - Xbox One Game – 15% – 25%
- FINAL FANTASY XV Digital Premium Edition - Xbox One Game – 15% – 25%
- Firewatch - Xbox One Game – 30% – 40%
- Forza Horizon 3 Deluxe Edition - Xbox One Game – 25%
- Forza Horizon 3 Standard Edition - Xbox One Game – 35%
- Forza Horizon 3 Ultimate Edition - Xbox One Game – 20%
- Forza Motorsport 6 Car Pass - Add-On – 60% – 67%
- Forza Motorsport 6 Deluxe Edition - Xbox One Game – 40% – 50%
- Forza Motorsport 6 Standard Edition - Xbox One Game – 40% – 50%
- Forza Motorsport 6 Ultimate Edition - Xbox One Game – 40% – 50%
- Gears of War 4 - Xbox One Game – 45%
- Gears of War 4 Ultimate Edition - Xbox One Game – 30%
- Grand Theft Auto V - Xbox One Game – 40% – 50%
- Grand Theft Auto V & Great White Shark Cash Card - Xbox One Game – 40% – 50%
- Grand Theft Auto V & Megalodon Shark Cash Card Bundle - Xbox One Game – 50% – 60%
- Grand Theft Auto V & Whale Shark Cash Card Bundle - Xbox One Game – 50% – 60%
- Grow Up - Xbox One Game – 40% – 50%
- Halo 5: Guardians - Xbox One Game – 40% – 50%
- Halo 5: Guardians – Digital Deluxe Edition - Xbox One Game – 40% – 50%
- HITMAN Intro Pack - Xbox One Game – 40% – 50%
- HITMAN Upgrade Pack - Add-On – 40% – 50%
- HITMAN – The Complete First Season - Xbox One Game – 40% – 50%
- INSIDE & LIMBO Bundle - Xbox One Game – 30% – 40%
- Jotun: Valhalla Edition - Xbox One Game – 25% – 33%
- Killer Instinct: Season 3 Ultra Edition - Xbox One Game – 40% – 50%
- LEGO Marvel Super Heroes - Xbox One Game – 67% – 75%
- LEGO Marvel’s Avengers - Xbox One Game – 35% – 45%
- LEGO Marvel’s Avengers Deluxe Edition - Xbox One Game – 35% – 45%
- Lost Sea - Xbox One Game – 40% – 50%
- Madden NFL 17 - Xbox One Game – 40% – 50%
- Madden NFL 17 Deluxe Edition - Xbox One Game – 40% – 50%
- Madden NFL 17 Super Deluxe Edition - Xbox One Game – 40% – 50%
- Mafia III - Xbox One Game – 25% – 35%
- Mafia III Deluxe Edition - Xbox One Game – 30% – 40%
- METAL GEAR SOLID V: GROUND ZEROES - Xbox One Game – 40% – 50%
- METAL GEAR SOLID V: THE DEFINITIVE EXPERIENCE - Xbox One Game – 25% – 33%
- METAL GEAR SOLID V: THE PHANTOM PAIN - Xbox One Game – 40% – 50%
- Minecraft: Story Mode – Adventure Pass (Additional Episodes 6-8) - Add-On – 40% – 50%
- Minecraft: Story Mode – The Complete Season (Episodes 1-5) - Xbox One Game – 40% – 50%
- Mount & Blade: Warband - Xbox One Game – 25% – 33%
- NBA 2K17 - Xbox One Game – 20% – 30%
- NBA 2K17 Kobe Bryant Legend Edition - Xbox One Game – 25% – 35%
- NBA 2K17 Kobe Bryant Legend Edition Gold - Xbox One Game – 30% – 40%
- Ori and the Blind Forest: Definitive Edition - Xbox One Game – 40% – 50%
- Oxenfree - Xbox One Game – 40% – 50%
- PAC-MAN Championship Edition 2 - Xbox One Game – 25 % – 35%
- PAYDAY 2 – CRIMEWAVE EDITION – THE BIG SCORE Game Bundle - Xbox One Game – 30% – 40%
- PAYDAY 2: CRIMEWAVE EDITION - Xbox One Game – 60% – 67%
- Prison Architect: All Day And A Night Edition - Xbox One Game – 30% – 40%
- Pro Evolution Soccer 2017 – Digital Exclusive - Xbox One Game – 25% – 35%
- Project CARS Digital Edition - Xbox One Game – 40% – 50%
- Project CARS – Game of the Year Edition - Xbox One Game – 35% – 45%
- ReCore - Xbox One Game – 50%
- Saints Row: Gat out of Hell - Xbox One Game – 67% – 75%
- STAR WARS Battlefront - Xbox One Game – 40% – 50%
- STAR WARS Battlefront Deluxe Edition - Xbox One Game – 40% – 50%
- STAR WARS Battlefront Season Pass - Add-On – 25% – 35%
- STAR WARS Battlefront Ultimate Edition - Xbox One Game – 15% – 25%
- Tales from the Borderlands Complete Season (Episodes 1-5) - Xbox One Game – 60% – 67%
- The Elder Scrolls V: Skyrim Special Edition - Xbox One Game – 25% – 33%
- The Escapists: Supermax Edition - Xbox One Game – 60% – 67%
- The Flame in the Flood - Xbox One Game – 40% – 50%
- The Incredible Adventures of Van Helsing II - Xbox One Game – 40% – 50%
- The Incredible Adventures of Van Helsing II: Extended Edition - Xbox One Game – 40% -50%
- The Telltale Undead Survival Bundle - Xbox One Game – 60% – 67%
- The Walking Dead: Michonne – A Telltale Miniseries - Xbox One Game – 60% – 67%
- The Witness - Xbox One Game – 25% – 33%
- Titanfall 2 - Xbox One Game – 40% -50%
- Titanfall 2 Deluxe Edition - Xbox One Game – 40% – 50%
- Trials Fusion: The Awesome Max Edition - Xbox One Game -50% -60%
- Warhammer: End Times – Vermintide - Xbox One Game – 30% -40%
- Wolfenstein: The New Order - Xbox One Game – 40% -50%
- Wolfenstein: The Old Blood - Xbox One Game – 40% -50%
- World of Tanks: KV-1 Captured Elite - Add-On – 10% – 20%
- Worms W.M.D - Xbox One Game – 25% – 33%
- WWE 2K17 - Xbox One Game – 20% – 30%
- WWE 2K17 Digital Deluxe - Xbox One Game – 30% -40%
Xbox 360
- Assassin’s Creed IV Black Flag - Games on Demand – 50% – 60%
- Batman – The Telltale Series – Season Pass - Add-On – 40% -50%
- Batman: Arkham City - Games on Demand – 57% – 67%
- Batman: The Telltale Series (Episode 1) - Games on Demand – 85% – 100%
- Borderlands - Back Compat – 60% – 70%
- Call of Duty 2 - Back Compat – 40% – 50%
- Call of Duty: Black Ops - Back Compat – 40% – 50%
- Call of Duty: Black Ops II - Games on Demand – 50% – 60%
- Call of Duty: Black Ops III – Bundle - Games on Demand – 50% – 60%
- Dead Island - Games on Demand – 75% – 85%
- Dead Island Riptide - Games on Demand – 70% – 80%
- Destiny: The Taken King - Games on Demand – 25% – 35%
- Destiny: The Taken King – Digital Collector’s Edition - Games on Demand – 33% – 43%
- Destiny: The Taken King – Legendary Edition - Games on Demand – 305 – 40%
- Deus Ex: Human Revolution - Back Compat – 65% – 75%
- Dishonored - Games on Demand – 40% – 50%
- Escape Dead Island - Back Compat – 80% – 90%
- Fallout: New Vegas - Back Compat – 40% – 50%
- Fallout: New Vegas – Lonesome Road - Back Compat – 25% – 33%
- Game of Thrones Season Pass - Add-On – 57% – 67%
- Goat Simulator - Games on Demand – 57% – 67%
- Goat Simulator: PAYDAY - Add-On – 15% – 25%
- Grand Theft Auto IV - Games on Demand – 65% – 75%
- Grand Theft Auto V - Games on Demand – 30% – 40%
- Gyromancer - Arcade – 40% – 50%
- Injustice: Gods Among Us - Back Compat – 50% – 60%
- Just Cause 2 - Back Compat – 70% – 80%
- LEGO Marvel Super Heroes - Games on Demand – 67% – 75%
- LEGO Marvel’s Avengers - Games on Demand – 35% – 45%
- Life Is Strange Season Pass (Episodes 2-5) - Games on Demand – 65% – 75%
- Madden NFL 17 - Games on Demand – 40% – 50%
- Midnight Club: LA - Games on Demand – 40% – 50%
- Minecraft: Story Mode – Adventure Pass (Additional Episodes 6-8) - Add-on – 40% – 50%
- Minecraft: Story Mode – Season Pass - Add-On – 40% – 50%
- NBA 2K17 - Games on Demand – 25% – 35%
- Oblivion - Back Compat – 40% – 50%
- Prison Architect: All Day And A Night DLC - Add-On – 30% – 40%
- Prison Architect: Xbox 360 Edition - Games on Demand – 30% – 40%
- Quake Arena Arcade - Arcade – 40% – 50%
- Rayman Legends - Back Compat – 60% – 67%
- Red Dead Redemption - Back Compat – 40% – 50%
- Saints Row: Gat out of Hell - Games on Demand – 65% – 75%
- Shred Nebula - Back Compat – 50% – 60%
- Skate 3 - Back Compat – 40% – 50%
- Sleeping Dogs - Games on Demand – 65% – 75%
- Tales from the Borderlands Season Pass - Add-On – 57% – 67%
- The Walking Dead: Michonne – Season Pass (Episodes 2-3) - Add-On – 57% – 67%
- The Walking Dead: Season Two – SEASON PASS - Add-On – 57% – 67%
- Wolfenstein 3D - Back Compat – 40% – 50%
- World of Tanks: KV-1 Captured Elite - Add-On – 10% – 20%
- WWE 2K17 - Games on Demand – 25% – 35%
